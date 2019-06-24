By the following month, the stock's hedging cost had declined significantly, as I noted in a follow-up article. Since then, the shares returned 19.26%.

UX (user experience) expert Jared Spool knocks General Electric for its complicated process for customers to reset their light bulbs (screen capture of Spool's Tweet).

Revisiting General Electric

Last December (Crash Protection For General Electric), I noted that General Electric (GE) was extremely expensive to hedge, and that it was likely a warning sign of a troubled future, as it was in the case of Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ). A month later, my Twitter associate David Merkel warned that GE might be flirting with bankruptcy, but two things made me question that.

One was hedge fund manager Josh Friedman telling Bloomberg at Davos that he found GE's equity more interesting than his debt. Screen capture via Bloomberg.

The other was that the cost of hedging GE had dropped significantly over the past month. I made both of those points in an article in late January. (Rethinking General Electric). Since then, General Electric shares have returned 19.26% as of Friday's close.

What prompted me to revisit General Electric this time was a couple of embarrassments the company suffered on Twitter recently that raise questions about its potential going forward. The first was Jared Spool's tweet above, highlighting the terrible user experience of GE's smart light bulbs. The second was potentially more damning. Stripe (STRIP) software developer Zach Tratar related a story that reflects extremely poorly on General Electric, if true (as I suspect it is).

I recommend reading the whole thread but, in a nutshell, Tratar describes the waste and inefficiency associated with the summer intern program and how it drove talent away from GE.

The good news for cautious GE bulls is that it's even less expensive to hedge the stock now than it was in January. Below are ways you can do so, if you want to stay long while limiting your downside risk.

Different Kinds Of Downside Protection For GE

Up until recently when I've posted hedges for securities I've used expiration dates approximately six months out. That's been Portfolio Armor's default for years, partly out of convenience for investors and partly for the reason, Riskalyze CEO Aaron Klein explained here: Investors seem to be better able to conceptualize risk over six-month periods than longer ones. That's still Portfolio Armor's default but we've just added a new feature that lets users select their own expiration dates.

This raises an interesting question: What's the cheaper way to hedge if you adjust for the different times to expiration? In general, shorter times to expiration mean less time value and less cost for put options you purchase to hedge. But if you are offsetting the cost of those put options by selling call options, increased time value means you can get more for the call options. To illustrate this, below are four ways of hedging GE. Two of the hedges expire in approximately three months and two expire in approximately seven months. I've highlighted the annual cost of each hedge, so you can compare apples to apples. Each of these hedges is designed for an investor unwilling to risk a decline of more than 17% in his GE shares.

Uncapped Upside, ~3 Months To Expiration

These were the optimal or least expensive puts as of Friday's close to hedge 1,000 shares of GE against a >17% decline by late September of this year.

The annualized cost was 8.9% of position value (the cost of the puts in all four of these examples was calculated conservatively, using the ask price - in practice, you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask).

Uncapped Upside, ~7 months to Expiration

This hedge uses the same parameters as above except the expiration date is in next January.

The annualized cost is higher here: 14.33% of position value.

Capped Upside, ~3 Months To Expiration

This was the optimal or least expensive collar to hedge against a >17% decline by late September if you were willing to cap your possible upside at 14% by then. The income generated from the short calls for this collar and the next one was calculated conservatively, assuming you sold them at the bid.

As you can see here, the annualized cost of this collar was 0% of position value, as you would have had a net cost of $0 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades (buying the puts and selling the calls) at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Capped Upside, ~7 Months To Expiration

This optimal collar uses the same parameters as the one above except it expires in January of 2020.

Here, the cost was -0.33% of position value meaning you would have collected a net credit of $20 when opening this hedge.

Wrapping Up

Of these hedges, the one that looks most attractive to me is the first collar, the one with the $0 cost. Capping your possible upside at 14% between now and late September seems like a reasonable trade off for that. Extending that cap to January for an extra $20 doesn't seem worth it. Let me know in the comments if you agree.

