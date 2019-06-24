Micron: Buy When The Market Is Fearful

Trading at barely over 5x forward earnings, Micron shares are positioned to rebound on even the slightest whiff of recovery in either memory prices or China relations.

We note, however, that Micron and Street consensus are still expecting positive earnings this year. The last time Micron entered a down cycle, it lost money.

Both DRAM and NAND prices dropped more than 20% as of the company's last earnings release, a steeper than expected decline.

It's safe to say that Micron Technology (MU) has seen better times. For much of last year, Micron's narrative was dominated by the fear that supply growth in both NAND and DRAM chips would pressure prices downward and lead memory suppliers into a down cycle, and those fears were largely confirmed as Micron released Q2 results and saw revenues dip for the first time in years. Adding insult to injury, relations between the U.S. and China have taken on new strain, and with the blacklisting of Huawei, investors can concretely quantify the negative impacts to Micron's financials.

All told, it's easy to see why Micron hasn't participated in the market's recovery as the S&P 500 rallied to new highs. Micron, along with other memory suppliers and semiconductor stocks, are still experiencing a bona fide contraction both in their stock prices and in business momentum - but at the same time, Micron remains incredibly cheap to compensate:

Data by YCharts

Micron is being dragged down by two very real risks: memory pricing and China trade risks. While these are heavy threats to the company, I'd argue that the stock's current 5.4x forward P/E more than generously compensates for these risks - which do have near-to-mid term mitigants. The cheap pricing environment in memory will not last forever, especially as Micron invests in capex to upgrade to its latest-generation chips; similarly, the trade spat with China will eventually come to an end, potentially as soon as June/July.

At current prices, Micron's risk-reward profile is incredibly favorable to the patient investor. Micron's bargain-basement stock price doesn't price in the possibility of a recovery, and it also largely ignores that Micron's management has been aggressively buying back shares while they're low. Micron has committed to utilizing at least 50% of its free cash flow to repurchase shares. The outlook might be doom-and-gloom for now, but this is the exact right time for value investors to jump in.

Expectations are muted as Micron heads into its third-quarter earnings release, due on June 25. Investors are already expecting a guidance cut relating to the Huawei ban (a top customer of Micron chips), as well as a possibly frigid outlook on the state of memory prices. In anticipation of a lowered outlook, analysts including J.P. Morgan (JPM) have sliced down EPS estimates for the year (though we note that J.P. Morgan is still expecting $5.64 in EPS, only a ~5.8x P/E multiple to Micron's current stock price). With sentiment so dour, Micron may actually have already reached the bottom - and the absence of bad news may be treated as good news.

Buy Micron and wait patiently for the rebound. Micron remains a key supplier of memory in a capital-intensive, R&D-heavy business with a limited set of players. While product demand and geopolitical tensions may fluctuate from time to time, Micron still has a sizable moat for the long run.

As far as memory cycles go, this one is looking fairly benign

Forget the China risk right now that's exacerbating an already-negative memory cycle. Micron investors have long expected chip prices to come down from the highs of 2017/2018, and the company's most recent results have confirmed these fears.

Per Micron's Q2 earnings deck, both NAND and DRAM prices saw declines of greater than 20%. Analysts, on the other hand, had expected milder declines of ~18% prior to the release of these results:

Figure 1. Micron NAND/DRAM performance Source: Micron Q2 earnings deck

But, in the words of Stoic philosopher Seneca: "Is this the condition I feared?" Because even as memory prices dropped this heavily, Micron seems to be doing fine. Sure, revenue is down -21% y/y (the company's first quarterly revenue decay since 2016, the last down cycle in the memory industry) and gross margins have pulled back by nine points, but Micron is still coming away with positive EPS.

Figure 2. Micron Q2 results summary Source: Micron Q2 earnings deck

What investors need to recognize is that Micron's prior cycles have been far, far worse. In a prior article, I noted that Micron not only shouldered more debt in 2016, but also suffered through a negative-EPS year:

Figure 3. Micron historical financials Source: Micron 10-K

The fact that analysts are still projecting consensus EPS of $6.35 this year (per Yahoo Finance), as well as the fact that Micron has $3 billion in net cash ($9.2 billion in cash and $6.2 billion in debt on the company's Q2 balance sheet; versus a net debt position of $4 billion in the last cycle) and using it to repurchase shares, means that as far as cycles go this one isn't so bad.

Micron is reacting quickly in response to its downturn, having learned its lesson from prior years. The company cut its capex guidance to $9 billion (from a prior view of $9.0-$9.5 billion), while still preparing for the upcoming technology transitions in both DRAM and NAND:

Figure 4. Micron technology roadmap Source: Micron Q2 earnings deck

As technology continues to advance, so does the need for memory chips. The current supply/demand imbalance in the memory markets will eventually shift back to equilibrium. For the moment, Micron is locked at the bottom of a bad cycle - but its strong balance sheet position as well as its spending discipline have allowed it to continue producing free cash flow and repurchasing shares while they're low.

China risks could see at least partial resolution very soon

Apart from the general memory downturn, the other elephant in the room for Micron is China. The troubles started in mid-June, when semiconductor giant Broadcom (AVGO) announced that the U.S. ban on sales to Huawei would impact its revenue by $2 billion.

Similarly, Huawei is a huge headwind to Micron, and the source of 13% of its first-half revenues. The shipment ban is expected to kick in during Micron's fiscal fourth quarter. If this ban carried into next year, at Micron's present full-year revenue expectations of $23.4 billion, this represents a ~$3 billion top-line reduction. And aside from the direct risk from Huawei that can be concretely quantified, there's also the risk that Chin, in a burst of nationalism, is pressuring its firms to buy chips from locally-sourced vendors. The impact of such a swing is still unclear.

But again, there's a silver lining here. The China risks could potentially have a very near-term resolution. Last week's galloping market rally was entirely based on renewed optimism for bilateral talks, with President Trump agreeing to meet with President Xi at the G-20 summit and calling him a "terrific leader."

Of course, we're not advocating a bullish position in Micron purely on the hopes of a renewed trade deal. However, there's an argument to be made that Micron's current valuation is extremely cheap and doesn't factor in the possibility of a trade resolution.

Key takeaways

Investors are very focused on the two risks that Micron is facing: a prolonged memory cycle downturn, and a prolonged trade war. However, markets have become overly pessimistic, slashing Micron's valuation to a ~5x forward P/E. Recall that in the last cycle, Micron's earnings swung negative - today, despite a sharp decline in memory prices plus a ban on sales to one of Micron's largest customers, the majority of the Street is still predicting the company to produce generous earnings this year.

Stay long here and ignore the bearish noise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.