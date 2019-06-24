One Stop Systems: Strong Revenue Growth Underpinned By Attractive Market Dynamics

Business Overview

One Stop Systems (OSS) is a design and manufacturing company focused on high-performance specialized edge computing systems. Their products include computing accelerators, flash storage arrays, and custom servers that provide computational power and high-speed storage. As their hardware products are normally installed in the field (e.g. vehicles, aircraft), they need to be ruggedized to withstand exposure to much higher temperature ranges, humidity, contamination, etc. Further customization includes additional I/O (input/output) slots for extra access to sensors and unusual power demands. This is a combination One Stop Systems terms "slots and watts". It has a long sales cycles comprising 3 to 6 months for proposals, 6 to 9 months on design, and then production normally for several years. This provides One Stop with a steady recurring revenue base on which to add new product orders. It also creates a barrier to entry once they win new orders.

It is benefitting from the niche trend of moving high computing power out of the data center to the "edge" where the primary sensors are located in the field (e.g. in oil field, vehicle/aircraft, medical instruments). This enables data to be analyzed in real-time which optimises and refines the use of artificial intelligence. For example, One Stop has recently started supplying customized flash arrays to Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) for the US military's new P8 Poseidon aircraft, a submarine hunter. Raytheon is in proof-of-concept phase for installing mil-spec computing accelerators on the plane as well as to enable real-time onboard AI analytics of the radar data it collects. Currently, the radar data stored during a mission is offloaded in canisters for ground station analysis. The company estimates that the global edge computing market will grow at a 14.2% CAGR from USD11 billion in 2018 to USD21 billion by 2023E.

One Stop faces competition on three fronts. Its main competitors are its own potential customers who could develop the products in-house. One Stop differentiates itself through rapid design capability drawing from its extensive library of over 600 previous designs, rapid assembly of prototypes for proof of concept and a well-oiled design-to-manufacturing process. Established competitors like Dell (DELL), Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), HP (HPQ), and IBM (IBM) offer a wide range of products that serve the high-performance computer market. But the key differentiator here is their products are mainly standardized whilst One Stop's are specialized for individual applications. The third front includes manufacturers of the underlying chip or board-level products, such as Intel (INTC), NVIDIA (NVDA), and Western Digital (WDC), that develop "technology demonstration systems" but these are short-term promotions. Other high-performance computing players like Pure Storage (PSTG) also cater to elements of the demand in this space.

Valuation

Source: Company Investor presentation

One Stop revenues are growing rapidly fueled by organic growth and acquisitions. As shown in the slide above, OSS is forecasting revenue to grow 51% to 54% year-over-year to USD54 million to USD58 million in 2019E with organic growth contributing 12% to 18%. With One Stop Systems now achieving some scale, management are indicating that 2019E should be the year it achieves both EBITDA profitability and positive cash flows. One Stop Systems had a 2018 gross margin of just over 30% and management expects this to expand 1% to 2% in 2019E as the sales mix shifts towards higher end rugged computing and, in particular, full mil-spec computers for military use. Assuming One Stop Systems achieves a 2019E net income margin of 2.5% (about USD1.4 million), it would imply it is currently trading on a 19x forward PE multiple which seems fair for a high growth low margin hardware business.

Risks/concerns:

Funding requirements : One Stop Systems has not been sustainably profitable nor has it generated positive free cash flow in 2018 or 2017. At March 31, 2019, One Stop had a cash balance of USD0.5 million and debt of nearly USD1 million. Post Q1 2019 end, the company borrowed USD1.5 million to fund ongoing capex (expand manufacturing capacity, HQ expansion) and invest in a new ERP system and design equipment. It is considering a variety of further debt/equity financing options to fund cash needs over the next 12 months.

Concentration risk: In 2018 and 2017, two One Stop Systems customers, Disguise and Raytheon, comprised nearly 61% and 43% of net sales. The risk is similar for its 2018 acquisitions, Concept Development and Bressner, who each have two customers that represented over 84% and 61% of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2018, respectively. However, on the Q1 2019 conference call, CEO Steve Cooper pointed out that One Stop's historical design win rate of 30% seems to be rising. Of the 20 design proposals outstanding at December 31, 2018, One Stop closed about 6 in Q1 2019 and are confident that they will win the majority of the remaining 14. This would help diversify its revenue base as each of these designs has greater than USD1 million per year run rate potential. A recent example was its recent autonomous vehicle design-in win.

Conclusion

One Stop Systems is an emerging specialized high-performance design and manufacturing company that is benefiting from the growing trend in some sectors (e.g. military, autonomous vehicles, and medical devices) to place computing power in the field close to the data collection sensors. Customization builds up barriers to entry with One Stop becoming the sole manufacturer for a product once it wins a new design-in. This also results in higher margins and a recurring revenue stream that can last for 5 to 10 years if not longer. Though it is guiding towards 50%+ revenue growth in 2019E, it has yet to demonstrate an ability to generate sustained profits and positive free cash flow. Funding needs and a very concentrated customer base are key concerns. The Q1 2019 revenue shortfall was due primarily due to the delays in shipping two key orders which indicate a temporary setback. Though fairly valued at present, if the company is able to profitably capture their target of over USD300 million in the high-performance specialized computing market, then there is a lot of room for share price appreciation. On balance, I maintain a neutral stance on this stock.

