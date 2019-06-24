'Safe' Equities Are Reaching Unjustifiable Valuations, Capitalize By Buying Tech And Selling Utilities And Real Estate

Investment Thesis

We view utilities and real estate sectors as overvalued and due for a pullback. Investors were driven to these names due to their safe haven, income generating image amongst many macroeconomic risks and falling interest rates. We believe that these assets are inferior to secular growth names from a fundamental point of view. Historically, buying these names at similar valuations has generated 0 to negative alpha. We believe that this crowded trade can wind down with an improvement in trade negotiations in H2 2019. We advise investors to pair trade the situation by shorting the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE), and buying the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) for high risk/reward or buying the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) for a safer exposure.

Endless List of Macro Risks are Driving Rates Lower for Longer

The past year has been a tumultuous one. A list of risks to global growth and stability sounds like the end of a drug commercial: China growth slowdown, US deteriorating data and persistently soft inflation, falling 2020 SPX EPS forecasts, trade disputes with China and broader technology war, border disputes with Mexico, auto tariffs with Europe, crises in Argentina and Turkey, tensions with Iran, fiscal discipline in Italy, lackadaisical recovery in Europe… and the list goes on.

Global central banks are responding to these events by adopting unconventional stimulatory measures. With the Fed and the ECB signaling easing and all major central banks at low to negative rates, there is a dearth of safe income generating assets. Interest rates are effectively negative in Europe, near zero in Japan, 0.75% in the UK and dipped below 2% in the US. These low rates have been the theme of the current cycle. Investors with a low risk appetite are pushed to alternatives.

Macro Risks are Driving Investors to Utilities and Real Estate, Driving Prices to Record Levels

Given the macroeconomic cross-currents, real estate and utility equities seem to offer the best risk/return. Their revenues are less GDP dependent and are relatively high yielding assets. These characteristics are a dream for yield hungry investors who have very few places to go in this world of near zero or negative rates and instability.

The crowding is apparent in the comparative price chart, with XLU and XLRE outperforming the S&P 500 by 13.6% and 12.3%, respectively, over the past year. While SPY just flirted with record highs, XLU and XLRE have been setting records for a few months.

Source: Yahoo Finance

This is also reflected in their relative valuations. While SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) is around average valuations on an earnings and below peak on a book value basis, XLU and XLRE are at or near record highs.

Source: Gurufocus

We Can Backtest Expected Returns From Entering at These Valuations

To assess future return, we analyze top holdings in XLU and XLRE. We look at past 10 years' data for top holdings of the ETFs. We first look at historical PE, PB, and PS valuations for each equity and calculate at what percentile current valuation stands at. We then calculate absolute and excess returns vs. the S&P 500 of entering at that same percentile valuation 6 months and 1 year going forward.

For convenience purposes, we include top 10 equities of both ETFs which make up 61.5% of XLU and 58.7% of XLRE. From XLU, we include NextEra Energy (NEE), Duke Energy (DUK), Dominion Energy (D), Southern Company (SO), Exelon Corp. (EXC), American Electric Power (AEP), Sempra Energy (SRE), Xcel Energy (XEL), Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG), and Consolidated Edison (ED). From XLRE, we include American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), Prologis (PLD), Equinix (EQIX), Public Storage (PSI), Welltower (WELL), AvalonBay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), and SBA Communications (SBAC). If an equity is at 100th percentile at a valuation metric, we omit it from our model due to lack of precedent. All data is from Gurufocus except for the equity weightings in the ETFs which are from ETF.com.

Entering at these Valuations has Generated Mediocre to Negative Returns Historically

Despite a few anomalies, results show poor returns proving our hypothesis. Weighted averages show negative alpha of ~8% in 6 months and ~11% in 12 for utilities and ~2% for both 6- and 12-month periods for real estate. Absolute returns are less terrible at ~-1.8% in 6 and ~0.3% in 12 months for utilities and an impressive 3% in 6 and 2.3% in 12 months for real estate.

Our outputs are summarized in the following table:

Source: Gurufocus

We noticed that NextEra Energy was at 100th percentile for all its valuation metrics and was essentially omitted from the analysis. We went back and repeated the process for a 15-year period for NextEra and found that it was at its 93rd percentile on a PE basis and again at 100th on the other two. Entering at that percentile PE produces an average alpha of negative ~0.6% in 6 and positive ~1.8% in 12 months. NextEra is a company that is very different from others in the mentioned sectors in that it continuously invests in its future and in secular growth area of renewable energy. We will write a piece on the company and on why it’s a great investment, but for now we leave it as omitting it doesn’t really skew the thesis.

Trade Deescalation will Unwind the Crowding

Equities are very volatile currently with high impact headlines occurring on a monthly basis. A change in investor appetite will cause large flows out of these names and into other underweighted ones.

In our view, the likely catalyst will be a semi-resolution in trade. This is our base case as a deal is the beneficial outcome for both parties. President Trump is facing reelection in November of next year and he will surely want to enter it with a strong economy and a record high stock market. Getting reelected will be near impossible with escalated tariffs, a panicking stock market, and slowing growth. Despite being politically much less vulnerable, President Xi is economically exposed. Chinese growth was already slowing without the tariffs from +7% to mid-6%. The tariffs are boosting the slowdown. All parties are hurt during a trade war due to higher overall taxation and less global trade but China is hurt more than the US in this case. China is more dependent on US purchases than the US is on Chinese manufacturing. President Xi will likely want to sign a deal before the tensions cause further slowdown. We don’t expect the US-China tensions to be completely put to bed with an amazing deal which is why we only expect a semi-resolution. But we think that a deal which is comprehensive enough to calm financial markets is very likely.

Play the Pair Trade, Profit from Outflow and Inflow of Capital

Valuation normalization in utility and real estate will be caused by the same reasons that caused the overvaluation: price action. The sectors got overcrowded due to technical reasons mentioned above, not fundamental drivers. Fundamentally utilities typically lack earnings and revenue growth. We expect that the capital which recently entered the sector will rotate back out.

Outright shorting can be dangerous though, as our potential catalyst will boost all equity prices as investors will assign higher valuations overall due to less risk and increase their equity exposure. Utilities and real estate will significantly underperform in this scenario but may provide positive returns, nevertheless, hurting investors that are short. We think that buying areas of the market which the capital that leaves utilities and real estate will rotate into provides market neutral alpha.

We view technology to be the best area to go long. XLK is trading at its lowest valuation in 2 years. The ETF offers balanced risk exposure combining defensive secular growth software with high risk hardware. Software & services make up 51% of the ETF and will perform regardless of global trade. We are in the age of disruption and digitization and software will reap the benefits. Most of the rest of XLK is comprised of various hardware businesses. Hardware is also exposed to secular growth trends with growing need for processing power, data storage, increasing device penetration and 5G rollout. But this comes at a price with high asset and revenue allocation to China (Source: CNBC). We view this as an opportunity rather than a risk. As trade tensions ease, hardware will show strong price appreciation. The combination, in our opinion, offers an excellent opportunity.

For those investors with a lower risk appetite but still wanting to play the utility and real estate wind down trade, we recommend buying IGV instead of XLK. Software will continue to show top and bottom line growth in the event of a full blown trade war. Initially, IGV may lose value as well, but over the medium to long term, it will prosper with resilient earnings.

We recommend shorting overvalued and fundamentally inferior XLU and XLRE and equally buying balanced secular growth China exposure XLK or just secular growth IGV.

Closing Comments and Risk Management

Investors will have to fund the distribution differential among the names of a little less than ~2%. Since we think that the catalyst will transpire in the following 6 months, the most they will pay is 1%. We view this as a good price to take on the trade.

We would replace our XLK long with IGV in the event of trade escalation. We think that utilities and real estate are pushing the limits of valuation and can’t continue to provide absolute returns in a bear case, but they can continue to outperform. We think software offers good risk/reward in this trade fallout scenario as it offers secular growth and should show price appreciation over time unaffected by global trade. IGV tends to move in the same direction with XLK on trade headlines, as does the entire market, but with a smaller beta. That trade news beta differential will be the cost of replacing XLK with IGV along with the higher, ~3%, distribution differential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in XLU, XLRE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We will likely execute the XLK pair trade within the next 72 hours.