Chatham Lodging Trust: A 6.8%-Yielding Quality Hotel REIT At Lower Valuation Than Its Peers

Investment Thesis

Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) is a geographically diversified lodging REIT in the United States. The REIT operates premium-branded hotels that tend to attract more customers and resulted in higher occupancy rates and average daily rates. Its revenue per available room and average daily rate should improve in the next few years as new supplies to its markets continue to decline. The company also has a solid balance sheet. Its valuation is relatively lower than its peers. Therefore, it is an attractive investment choice if a recession is not imminent.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Financial Highlights

Like many other hotel REITs, Chatham Lodging posted unimpressive Q1 2019 earnings result. The company's revenue per available room ("RevPAR") declined by 1% year over year. This was primarily due to a loss of average daily revenue of 1.5%, but offset by a gain of 50 basis points in its occupancy ratio (at 76%). About 50 basis points of RevPAR's decline were partially due to tough Super Bowl comparison in Minneapolis last year and that the company does not have hotels in Atlanta this year to take advantage of the event. Chatham Lodging also lost about 60 basis points in RevPAR due to a large hotel renovation in Sunnyvale.

What we like about Chatham Lodging

High-quality hotels focused in key coastal markets

Chatham Lodging has a portfolio of 40 premium-branded hotels that are focused in key coastal markets in the United States. As can be seen from the map below, West Coast and Northeast Coast represent about 41% and 29% of its portfolio respectively. The REIT's focus in key markets enhances its effectiveness of sales function and allows it to achieve better operating efficiency. We think this is one of the reasons why its EBITDA margin of 39% in 2018 was better than many of its peers (e.g. Apple Hospitality's (APLE) EBITDA margin was 37.2%, and Summit Hotel Properties' (INN) EBITDA margin was 37%).

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

As can be seen from the map, many of Chatham Lodging's major markets are important business hubs (e.g. San Diego, Silicon Valley, NYC, LA, Houston, etc.). As such, these markets tend to have higher lodging demand than the national average. In addition, its focus in high tech markets such as Silicon Valley and Seattle are advantageous as economic activities in these markets are generally stronger than other regions. This is evident in the fact that its RevPAR in Silicon Valley increased by 6% (including one that is current under renovation) year over year. On the other hand, its total portfolio declined by 1.5% year over year due to several reasons discussed in the article earlier.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Premium branded hotels

Chatham Lodging's hotels carry brands such as Residence Inn, Homewood Suites, Hilton Garden Inn, Courtyard, Hampton, Hyatt Place, etc. As can be seen from the pie chart below, about 55% of its hotels carry Residence Inn brand followed by Homewood Suites' 11% and Hilton Garden Inn's 10%.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

There are several advantages of having premium branded hotels in its portfolio. First, these brands control networks of reservation systems to drive revenue growth. Second, these brands have strong loyalty programs that help to drive recurring sales. Third, these hotels allow Chatham Lodging to charge its customers with higher hotel rates. This will drive growth in its average RevPAR and improve its EBITDA margin. Fourth, these brands generally have good overall customer satisfaction than other hotels.

Limited supply in its key markets means that Chatham may be able to grow its ADR

One of the main reasons why Chatham ADR's growth was weak in the past few years was due to excessive supply in many of its markets. As can be seen from the chart below, new supply to Chatham Lodging's markets peaked in 2016. In that year, new supply represented 3.8% of its total supply. Fortunately, this ratio continues to decline. In 2018, new supply only represents 1.8% of the total supply in Chatham Lodging's markets. Although its near-term average daily rate can still be impacted negatively, we think there is a chance that its ADR will improve in 2020 or 2021.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation; Smith Travel Research

Sound Balance Sheet

Chatham Lodging has a solid balance sheet. The REIT's total debt is about $597.6 million at the end of March 2019. Its weighted average cost of debt is 4.6%. It has a fixed charge coverage ratio of 3.3x and its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 4.4x (based on 2019 estimated EBITDA). Chatham Lodging also has no significant debts maturing before 2023. As can be seen from the chart below, only $13 million of debts will mature in 2021. This means that the company does not need to worry about refinancing its debts in the next few years. Its weighted average fixed rate debt maturity is about 4.7 years.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Hotel industry is highly cyclical

Operations of hotel REITs can be quite volatile and are highly dependent on the strength and weakness of the economy. When the economy is expanding rapidly, people need to travel for business activities. Similarly, there will be more leisure trips as consumers have more cash to spend in an economic boom. On the other hand, travel is one of the first few items businesses and consumers will cut in an economic downturn. Even if trips are required, businesses and consumers will often choose less expensive options.

Economic growth rate will likely moderate in 2019

U.S. GDP growth rate is expected to decelerate to 2.4% in 2019 from 2.9% in 2018. Although it is difficult to predict when a recession will come, we think a full-blown trade war may negatively impact business and consumer confidence. This will likely result in lower bookings. On the other hand, U.S. unemployment rate of 3.6% is now the lowest in several decades. We expect wage expenses to rise due to the difficulty of finding quality labors. Therefore, we believe it might be challenging for Chatham Lodging to improve or even maintain its EBITDA margin in 2019.

Source: RBC Economics

Valuation Analysis

Chatham Lodging expects to generate adjusted funds from operations of $1.80 ~ $1.90 per share. Using midpoint of its guidance ($1.85 per share), its price to 2019 AFFO ratio is 10.6x. This is below Apple Hospitality's 11.2x and Summit Hotel Properties' 11.7x.

A 6.8%-yielding dividend

Chatham Lodging currently pays a regular common stock dividend of $0.11 per month or $1.32 per share annually. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 6.8%.

Data by YCharts

As can be seen from the chart below, Chatham Lodging's yield of 6.8% is higher than Summit Hotel's 6.2% and Host Hotels & Resorts' (HST) 4.3%. However, its yield is lower than Apple Hospitality's 7.5% and Park Hotels & Resorts' (PK) 7.1%.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

We like Chatham Lodging's focus in key coastal markets such as the Silicon Valley. Its valuation remains low compared to its peers, and it pays an attractive 6.8%-yielding dividend. Chatham Lodging is a good candidate for investors seeking dividend income especially if one thinks that a recession is not imminent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.