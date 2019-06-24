Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come

A look at Disney fundamentals shows strength and there is still some value compared to competitors.

If anyone is going to get into China it's Disney.

About a year ago, I wrote a very bullish article on Disney (DIS). I felt that market sentiment was focused too much on cord cutting and the uncertainty of the Fox acquisition, rather than the future value of the streaming service.

Disney was at $99 then, it is now about $140. Yay! But now is it time to sell, hold, or buy more? Has the market overvalued Disney or is this just the beginning? I personally am still bullish.

This article will mainly focus on Disney+, but I will bring in some other company fundamentals at the end. I will start by listing the facts we know and the uncertainties. I will upgrade my model I originally made a year ago and predict subscriber growth using Netflix (NFLX) as a base. Then I'll look at all of this relative to the price of the company.

Some Facts To Consider:

Disney+ is expected to launch 11/12 this year.

Disney+ is priced at $7, which is below the competition.

This launch will be for western Europe, Asia, and the US.

The launch for Latin America will come sometime next year.

Disney expects to lose money on Disney+ the first five years.

Bob Iger is expected to step down in 2021.

The expected break-even point is at around 60-90 million subscribers.

2/3 of that subscriber base is expected to come from overseas.

Disney expects to spend $1 billion on Disney+ the first year.

Kevin Mayer of Disney says they are doing the stream service to each country differently.

Source: Bloomberg Christopher Palmeri

Okay that's a lot, but also not a lot at the same time. It seems Disney is coming in at a low price point and expecting to lose money at the start. This is probably a price penetration strategy to build lots of subscribers. I wouldn't be surprised if Disney ups the price later, after all Netflix did that with little consequence.

Bob Iger is going to leave. You can think this is good or bad news, but uncertainty usually isn't good news.

Kevin Mayer oversees the international business unit. He said they are targeting each country individually rather than lumping countries into geographic regions. I personally like this strategy. Each market not only has different culture, but regulations and competition as well. This is very positive news for me.

I will break down the break-even point and the expenses in a later section.

The Key Uncertainty Is China:

What about China? Can we expect Disney+ to be released in China? Disney just said Asia, not sure what that means. If Disney+ was released in China it would be a huge win. China has a huge population that has shown it likes Disney products from the success of multiple movies. In fact, Disney has been showing movies there since 1938. The other big win is that Netflix hasn't gotten into China.

Disney has a lot going for them. They released their first movie in 1938 (Snow White) clearly showing a long-term relationship. Also, the company had a landmark achievement of getting one of its parks built in Shanghai. The Chinese government took a 57% stake in the Shanghai resort. This is due to a Chinese law. If a company wants to do business in China they must have a Chinese partner.

The Chinese government took a huge interest in the success of Disneyland in Shanghai. A state-owned Chinese construction company cleared a 1,700-acre tract of land for the Disney resort. China relocated residents and moved graves to build the resort. 150 polluting factories were also closed to improve air quality around the resort. China has also been protecting Disney's intellectual property. 5 copycat resorts were closed by regulators, and over 2,000 counterfeit items have been seized. That says a lot about the relationship between Disney and China.

Source: Lam Yik Fei, NY Times

All is not positive though. There are still a lot of barriers especially when it comes to the media, which can be expected in China. China has something called the "negative list." This is a list of prohibited activities. One of the items on the list is direct investment into video on demand platforms.

The way around this would be similar to the Shanghai Disneyland solution. Disney+ could be a featured channel on a Chinese streaming service. Either way it seems Disney isn't going to get into China without sharing profits and ownership.

Disney has already tested the waters offering a streaming service in China. In 2016, Disney teamed up with Alibaba (BABA). This streaming service only lasted 5 months and then was pulled by Chinese regulators. No explanation was given.

It is also worth mentioning that the current trade war certainly doesn't help anything. There are many factors going for Disney and many going against. It is highly speculative if Disney+ will be released in China.

Crunching the Numbers with Disney+:

To predict Disney+ subscriber growth, I'm going to use Netflix subscriber growth as a starting point. From Netflix's subscriber growth, I can build a formula that I can then apply to Disney.

When I used Netflix growth to derive an equation, I chose an exponential equation. Although Disney could grow slower or faster, I felt this was a good starting point.

Data was found from Statista. The graph and trend line was generated using JMP with an exponential regression, or a modified linear regression.

The equation for the regression line in below.

y = 22.96^(0.0606*x)

y = subscriber in millions

x= # of quarters

Please let me know if you have any questions about the math, or statistical techniques. Also please comment letting me know if you think using Netflix subscriber growth is fair to model Disney's.

Interesting Facts And Projections From The Numbers:

- First off Disney will need around 12 million subscribers to cover that initial investment of $1B. That is 1B/(7*12). I can't imagine that being hard for Disney.

- Disney expects it needs 60-90 million subscribers to break-even. If you back into that number it is $6.3B of expenses it needs to cover.

- Using the Netflix growth equation, it'll take Disney around 20 quarters or 5 years to reach 75 million subscribers (between 60-90). Wow okay. It seems like Disney is using the same equation as me. This means Disney expects to match Netflix's growth.

Disney+ Subscriber Predictions in Millions:

I used two different formulas derived from Netflix's growth to predict Disney's subscribers (in millions). Below are the results as well as a line graph showing how each formula looks.

1 year 3 5 10 Exponential 30 48 77 260 Logistic 27 47 79 213 Actual Netflix 26 48 80

I personally think the logistic growth is more likely. Exponential growth can't continue forever as there are economic limitations as well as physical ones. I hope the picture explains both the models. 213 million subscribers comes out to about $18B in annual revenue.

It is worth mentioning if Disney+ is successful that could also add to the success of Disney's other segments especially its theme parks and merchandise.

Foregone licensing revenue to Netflix/Others:

There is a lot of conflicting information about this topic. It is important to know the opportunity cost of licensing when Disney+ is launched. Here is the information I could find from the news and the most recent 10-Q.

Disney's most recent quarter had revenue of $1.3B (about $5B annually) for video on demand licensing. It's hard to tell what percentage of that is Netflix. CNBC says they'll lose $150 million in licensing revenue. CNBC doesn't say where they got this number though. Richard Greenfield, an analyst at BTIG, estimates foregone revenue of $500 million. After doing the prediction above, I'm not too worried about it being too material to an investment decision unless the entire $5B is lost.

A Look At Other Disney Fundamentals:

1-year revenue growth is at 5%. This shows acceleration with 3-year revenue growth at 2.91%. 1-year earnings growth is at 16%, with the 3-year at 13%. Disney also prints cash with operating cash flow at $14.3B in 2018 and growing. Free cash flow is always positive and was $8B in 2018.

Looking at companies similar to Disney is hard. Here are a couple of companies for your convenience.

Company Name Market Cap PE Ratio Price/Book EV/EBITDA The Walt Disney Company $250.59B 15.6 2.76 18.33 Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) $196.3B 16.39 2.62 9.87 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) $236.75B 12.23 1.28 7.54 Netflix, Inc. $156.14B 127.54 27.38 96.16

Conclusion:

When I look at the table above, Disney still has some value. It's priced closely to Comcast and well below Netflix. The underlying assumption that Disney+ will at least grow as fast as Netflix seems reasonable considering Disney's assets. If that is the case, Disney+ should see lots of revenue with a break-even in 5 years. There is no risk of significant investment into Disney+ as far as liquidity because of Disney's huge cash flow values.

Also, there is no telling the synergies with Disney being on screens around the world. Disney is well known for its segments contributing to each others success, and I think it's safe to say Disney+ is no exception. Last, if Disney gets into China, that's going to be so much more growth than Netflix. Disney+ will have competition in China, but will probably partner with a major Chinese platform and it is already known that China enjoys Disney products.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.