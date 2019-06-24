Workday's Less Obvious Story

Given its nosebleed valuation, shareholders are best to side step this investment.

Investment Thesis

Workday (WDAY) has a lot going for it. On a positive note, its top-line growth continues to impress. On the negative side, not only is there minimal free cash flow being generated, but shareholders are being quietly diluted. Compounding the issues, its shares are fully pricing a lot of optimism already.

The Positive Narrative

On the surface, Workday has everything right going for it. Its subscription-based business model is focused on optimizing financial and human capital resources at both large and small enterprises.

Also, given that the platform is delivered through a cloud delivery system, it has all the buzzwords investors crave to hear.

Also, have a look at the graph below showing Workday's revenue growth rate.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

What more can investors ask for than plus 30% growth rate, which is evidently steady and consistent? Surely, Workday is the envy of a great number of companies.

But if you think this, you should dig a little deeper and think: what do I know that others are not already pricing in? Is there some aspect of the narrative which is not immediately obvious?

The Not So Obvious Facts

Looking at a share price chart of Workday, investors have no doubts that their investment is a compelling opportunity.

Again, the promise of subscription-based cash flows are just so alluring. Having said that, you may be surprised to know that Workday is in actuality highly capital intensive.

In the graph which follows, I have calculated Workday's adjusted free cash flow accounting for its real estate projects (essentially office space). Also, I've included its data center infrastructure costs. You can follow these numbers yourself in Workday's 10-K.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings

Please note the difference between the smooth blue line which management wants shareholders to focus on, and compare it with the dotted red line.

Workday's adjusted free cash flows are not only lagging behind its operating cash flows from operations, but its adjusted free cash flow is much bumpier than one would think for a business which derives 85% of its consolidated revenue through subscription services.

The Reality - No Margin Of Safety

The table below highlights how stretched Workday's valuation already is. In other words, it is a reminder to readers that they are priming themselves for disappointment.

Source: author's calculations, morningstar.com

For example, there is no question that appetite for companies with subscription-based fast-growing revenues commands a premium valuation. These companies are supposed to be high quality and should trade a premium price.

Furthermore, given that 75% of Workday's revenue is U.S. based, this avoids a lot of uncertainty over potential tariff.

But investors should nevertheless question whether paying more than 70x Workday's cash flows from operations is really presenting themselves with any sort of bargain opportunity?

One could counter argue this by saying that the sell-side only sees upside potential from here, with a sky-high share price target of $260. But investors should not be overly focused on these rosy outlooks. Indeed, some common sense and skepticism go a long way.

Shareholder Dilution, Does It Matter?

Workday finished fiscal 2017 with an average of 198 million shares outstanding.

Then, fast forward just slightly more than 2 years and Workday's total outstanding number of shares have increased by close to 13%.

This is to be expected given that Workday's stock-based compensation for each one of the previous three full fiscal years amounts to more than Workday's total cash flow from operations, which is astonishing. This is yet another reminder that this a very expensive management team.

Takeaway

There is no doubt that the stock is richly valued. And given that it has no history of making an actual profit, investors are be being seduced by its rapidly growing revenue.

Workday's valuation demands absolutely flawless execution. Any minor mishap in any single quarter and its share price will dramatically reprice lower.

Readers should best avoid this stock.

