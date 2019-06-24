5 ETFs Challenge DIA For Best Monthly-Dividend Payer - Part 1

In this two-part series, I will examine 5 challengers. In Part 1, I will cover 4 of the 5. In Part 2, I will cover the 5th, share comparative historical results, and pick a winner.

For some 21 years, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has been one such ETF. Might there, though, be better options?

When it comes to ETFs, you will find many bond ETFs that pay dividends monthly. Stock ETFs? Not so much.

Many investors, and particularly those of retirement age, are desirous of having an income stream each month.

Many investors, and particularly those of retirement age, are desirous of having an income stream each month. In my most-read article ever on this platform, I shared the 22 stocks which I use to this end in my own retirement portfolio.

When it comes to ETFs, if you dig into the question of receiving monthly dividends, you will quickly find that there are a host of bond ETFs that do so. You can select from all sorts of flavors; short-term, intermediate-term, long-term, domestic, foreign, you name it.

However, when it comes to stock ETFs, the list is much shorter.

Let's Talk About DIA

A long-time favorite of mine has been the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). I can trace my ownership of this ETF back to March 2, 2012, some 3 years before my first article as 'ETF Monkey.'

At that point in time, my portfolio consisted virtually exclusively of individual stocks, but I was learning more about ETFs. I can clearly recall looking up the list of Dow components one day and discovering that I owned somewhere between 12-15 of them. "Why," I thought to myself, "would I not just buy this one ETF and own them all, increasing my diversification in the process?" Further, I noticed that DIA offered a monthly dividend distribution, meaning that I would pick up a little income each and every month.

As they say, the rest is history. I sold my individual holdings of stocks in the Dow and bought DIA instead. This ETF has held a consistent place in my personal investment account ever since.

With an inception date of January 14, 1998, DIA is the 20th-oldest ETF in existence, according to this filter from etfdb.com. As you may have already gathered, its benchmark is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (hereafter DJIA). As such, it holds the 30 stocks that make up this average at any given time. The DJIA is the oldest continuous barometer of the U.S. stock market and the most widely quoted indicator of U.S. stock market activity. One thing worthy of note is that the DJIA is a price weighted index. This varies a little from the more common approach of market-weighting typically used by indexes.

As of this writing, DIA has Assets Under Management (hereafter AUM) of some $20.81 billion. It carries a reasonable expense ratio of .17% and has a 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.09%.

And Now - Our 5 Challengers

Might there, however, be some challengers to mighty DIA worthy of your consideration? That was the question I asked myself. After some review, I have come up with five.

Let's first start with an extremely handy overview table. In the table below, I start with DIA. I next list our 5 challengers, sorted alphabetically by symbol. Please note that, in each case, the ETF's name is actually a link, which will take you directly to the provider's web page in the event you wish to take a closer look.

ETF and Symbol Inception Date AUM Expense Ratio 30-Day SEC Yield SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF 1/14/1998 $20.81 Billion .17% 2.09% WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) 5/22/2013 $2.65 Billion .28% 2.35% WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) 6/16/2006 $675.6 Million .28% 2.84% Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) 12/09/2004 $827.5 Million .54% 4.20% Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) 10/18/2012 $3.31 Billion .30% 4.61% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) 5/05/2011 $11.62 Billion .25% 2.30%

Some Notes On Part 1 vs. Part 2

You will notice that this article is Part 1 of what will be a two-part series. I started out with the intent of completing everything in a single article. However, the length involved in doing at least a little justice to a total of 6 ETFs began to be a little unwieldy. On top of that, I discovered a couple of surprises along the way that will become apparent between the two articles.

In this first part, we will consider 4 of the 5 ETFs, in the order listed in the table above. In the second part, we will cover the last ETF, I will share some very interesting comparative historical results and, ultimately, pick a winner.

So let's get started, shall we?

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

With an inception date of 5/22/13 and AUM of $2.65 billion, 3rd among our 5 competitors, DGRW is growing quickly. The last time I reviewed this ETF at the outset of 2017, its AUM was 1.12 billion. What makes DGRW intriguing is that, rather than looking backwards in time to see how companies have performed, its focus is on looking forward. Here's how its investment philosophy is explained in the methodology document for the index:

Most widely followed indexes that focus on dividend growth use backward-looking growth screens that require a company to have paid-and in some cases raised-dividends for 5, 10 or even 20 years before becoming eligible for inclusion. In our research, we have observed that the fastest dividend growth often occurs when companies are first initiating dividends. If you are including only companies with 10-year histories or more, you may not be capturing the fastest sources of dividend growth in the market. . . . We also noticed that many of today's largest dividend payers only recently started paying dividends. For example, Apple Inc.-which is now one of the largest dividend payers in the world-just began paying dividends in 2012. For strategies that require 10 consecutive years of dividend growth, Apple would not be eligible for inclusion until 2023, and then only if it increases its dividend every year until then. In our view, backward-looking screens may not always be the best approach to identifying dividend growth.

With an expense ratio of .28%, DGRW is solidly mid-pack in this field.

Here is a look at DGRW's Top-10 holdings.

Source: DGRW Web Page (Linked in Summary Table)

And its sector weightings.

Source: DGRW Web Page (Linked in Summary Table)

As you look at the segment breakdown table above, I will simply observe that DGRW is perhaps the most aggressive of our 5 competitors. More than 1/5 of its overall portfolio is in information technology, far and away above any of our competitors. Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) alone form virtually 10% of the portfolio. Likely, you will decide you either like that or don't. I don't imagine there will be much middle ground.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund

With an inception date of 6/16/06, DTD is the second-oldest of our 5 competitors. With AUM of $675 million, it is also the smallest of the 5. Like DGRW, DTD carries an expense ratio of .28%. As discussed earlier, most indexes take a market-weighted approach. In contrast, DTD takes a dividend-weighted approach. Here's how its investment philosophy is explained in the methodology document for the index:

Most equity indexes have two components driving total returns-price return and dividend return. The price return reflects changes in the share prices of the underlying constituent, and the dividend return is a result of dividend payments. Dividend-focused methodologies tilt the profile of total returns toward dividends. The potential for risk-adjusted outperformance demonstrated by Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel's research is the foundation upon which the WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index was built. At its core, the methodology focuses on: Stock Selection-Our dividend strategies start with a universe of all dividend-paying companies meeting WisdomTree's market capitalization and liquidity requirements. From there, we make any appropriate size and yield cuts depending on the focus of the strategy (Large, Mid, Small, High Dividend). Downside Protection-By dividend weighting our strategy, the portfolio takes on some unique "lower beta" tilts relative to a market cap-weighted approach. The portfolio has tended to be over-weight higher-yielding sectors such as utilities, real estate and consumer staples, which are typically more defensive.

Here are DTD's Top 10 holdings.

Source: DTD Web Page (Linked in Summary Table)

Next, its sector breakdown.

Source: DTD Web Page (Linked in Summary Table)

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

With an inception date of 12/9/04, PEY is the oldest of our 5 competitors. With AUM of $827 million, it is also the second smallest. As you perused the comparison table, PEY's expense ratio may have also jumped out at you. At .54%, it is close to double that of the next most expensive ETF, and over 3x that of DIA.

You may also have noticed that, at 4.20%, PEY's dividend is 2nd-highest in the group. Here's how the provider's web page discusses its strategy.

The Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers™ ETF is based on the NASDAQ US Dividend Achievers™ 50 Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

For the prior two ETFs, I have presented the sector allocation graphic last. I am going to move it up front here to feature a major difference.

Source: PEY Web Page (Linked in Summary Table)

Take a look at that top-weighted sector; Utilities. DGRW contains a zero weighting in this sector, and DTD only 5.37%. PEY's heavy weighting in utilities, combined with the fact that high-yielding AT&T (T) is its 2nd-largest holding, likely contribute to its robust dividend. Going a step further, you might also notice that this is quite a focused fund, with the combined weight of the top 3 sectors summing to almost 70%.

Here is a look at PEY's Top-10 holdings.

Source: PEY Web Page (Linked in Summary Table)

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

SPHD has an inception date of 10/18/12 and AUM of $3.31 billion. In terms of expense ratio, at .30% it comes in very competitively with DGRO's and DTD's .28%, and quite a bit less than PEY.

SPHD tracks the S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index, provided by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. The criteria for inclusion in the index are very interesting. Let's take a look.

Source: Invesco - SPHD Fund In Focus Document

As shown above, starting with the S&P 500 index, the initial screen seeks the highest dividend-paying companies by first screening for the highest 75 dividend-yielding securities in the index, over the past 12 months.

From that first screen, then, comes the "high dividend" component found in the ETF's name. What, though about the "low volatility" component? A clue is found in the 3rd box from the left in the above graphic. Let's let Invesco explain it in their own words.

The final screen in the security selection process selects the 50 securities that have demonstrated the lowest volatility over the trailing 12 months, potentially reducing volatility associated with dividend strategies by helping avoid names that have fallen into a value trap scenario.

Similar to what I did with PEY, I am going to lead off with SPHD's sector allocation graphic. You will notice that it is quite similar to PEY's, with one notable exception. This is the first of our competing ETFs in which real estate plays a dominant role. The closest competitor is DTD, with its 7.98% weighting. That combination of REITs, utilities goes a long way toward SPHD's 4.61% dividend yield, the highest in the group.

Source: SPHD Web Page (Linked in Summary Table)

This might be a good time to mention one tax consideration. As I have shared in several previous articles, dividends from REITs do not benefit from preferred tax rates, as do dividends from most common stocks. So, if you hold SPHD in a taxable account just be aware that roughly a quarter of your dividends may be taxed at a higher rate.

Here are SPHD's Top 10 holdings. You'll notice real estate, featured above, being represented by Kimco Realty (KIM) and Iron Mountain (IRM).

Source: SPHD Web Page (Linked in Summary Table)

Summary Of Part 1

In this first of the two-article series, we have discussed the fact that many investors, and particularly those of retirement age, see great benefit in having an income stream each month. This can easily be accomplished using ETFs. However, most of these tend to be bond ETFs, the list of stock ETFs that pay monthly dividends isn't nearly as long.

For over 21 years now, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has given investors one such option in a stock ETF. For a little over 7 of those years, I have owned this ETF in my personal portfolio.

At the same time, it is good not to get complacent. A lot has happened since DIA debuted in 1998. Might there be other, better, options? In my research, I found 5 such ETFs that intrigued me. In this first part of the series, we have considered 4 of the 5.

I'll return next time with a summary of that 5th competitor, as well as a few surprises.

As always, until then, I wish you . . .

Happy investing!

Bonus Article Link

I'd hate for you to be bored while you're waiting for Part 2 of this series to be released, hopefully within the next 3 or 4 days. So, I have a little bonus for you. It's an article on my personal blog featuring a sector ETF that beat the S&P 500 over a 14-year period with less risk. You might find it both surprising and interesting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes, and to consult with their personal tax or financial advisors as to its applicability to their circumstances. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal.