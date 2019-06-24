A Golden Cross Is Appearing In Fiat Chrysler

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) is no stranger to news as of late. The company formally proposed to merge with rival Nissan-Renault two weeks ago in an effort to combine synergies and lower operating costs. Rumors of mergers have swirled around this name the past few years, but something is showing in the charts, and it's not a rumor. I want the reader to take away a key entry point in FCAU, with a clear risk management plan as well. We will accomplish this below by using what we call technical analysis.

The Golden Cross

When looking at the charts of FCAU the other day, I saw a clear bullish technical signal, which we call a golden cross.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

The golden cross is a candlestick pattern that is a bullish signal in which a relatively short-term moving average crosses above a long-term moving average. When looking at the above chart, the 50-day moving average, which is the blue line, is ready to cross the red 200-day moving average line. This is what signals the golden cross technical alert. As long-term indicators carry more weight, the golden cross indicates a potential bull market in the near-term and is reinforced by higher trading volumes.

W-Shaped Bottom

Since the beginning of the year, I have been closely watching for key support levels of FCAU. A double-bottom or W-shaped bottom pattern is a technical analysis charting pattern that describes a change in trend and a momentum reversal from prior leading price action. Most technicians believe that the advance of the first bottom should be a drawdown of at least 10% to 20%. The second bottom should be within 2-3% percentage points of the previous low, and volume should be increasing along the way. During the first quarter of the year, we saw shares of FCAU touch the key $12.00 multiple times, which you need to see in a true bottoming process. Most investors look for tops and bottoms as a set price point, but it usually is a much longer process. Let's take a look at another chart below:

(Source: StockCharts.com)

You can see in February, volume had dramatically increased where selling became exhaustive. This is exactly what you want to see when looking for a true bottoming process. You can also see to the right of the chart, a higher low be started around $12.50 here in June. The MACD is breaking above its zero line to positive territory, and the RSI is breaking above 50 as well. All positive price moving indicators.

Reasons For A Potential Breakout

When looking at the charts, you can see all kinds of potential bottoming patterns. From golden crosses to all kinds of W-shaped bottoms, this stock is looking for some sort of event or reason for more buying. The first reason for a positive change in trend is the attractive forward P/E ratio of 5 and below. FCAU is trading at the lowest multiple valuations out of any industry competitor. Yet, FCAU has one of the fastest growing segments in autos worldwide with the Jeep brand. This key financial ratio is a reason alone for fundamental bulls to take a look at this value name.

The second reason is the formal proposal that FCAU is working on with Nissan-Renault and others within the auto sector. According to Seeking Alpha news and similar financial media outlets, the deal is currently open to new terms. With a vote by Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) shareholders to change the structure of the board under way this week, we could see negotiations fire up again. With Nissan on board along with Renault (OTC:RNSDF), I believe we could see a new proposal from FCAU coming in weeks. Companies don't submit formal offers to merge and then decide they will stay as an independent company. When you couple this with the very attractive multiples, we might be able to tie this all together in what is going on in the charts. The charts are a way for us to track what other institutional investors are up to, and I believe they are quietly acquiring shares, due to all the recent news on the potential tie-up.

How To Trade

I look at FCAU as a great intermediate-term investment. We can use the charts to determine a clear buy point, and a clear sell stop point as well. Here is how I would trade FCAU right now:

1. Buy FCAU when the golden cross confirms the buy point. This is when the blue 50-day moving average crosses the red 200-day moving average.

2. Place a sell stop below the W-shaped bottom at $12.00.

3. Upside could be anywhere up to the last double top at $21.00.

When you look at the risk management of this trade, I like the fact we have a clear support and base at $12.00. If the trade doesn't work out, you are risking right now around $1.60/share. You could also buy the July 19th $14.00 put at $0.70/share. This in-the-money put option would cost you right around $0.30/share, which is risking only 2% of your total position. Whichever way you decide to go, make sure you have a clear defined risk management plan in place before entering any position, let alone this one with FCAU.

Summary

W-shaped and double-bottom formations are highly effective when identified correctly. Coupling this with the golden cross in the moving averages, FCAU could be a very interesting investment and trade. Before making any new position in the shares, make sure you get a confirmation with the golden cross. This could start a new positive trend in price, like we saw in 2017 when shares went from $7/share to over $20/share. With FCAU formally proposing merger solutions to French counterparts, I would not be shocked if we saw more to this story. Keep this stock on your technical radar for a golden cross and double-bottom confirmation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ortner Capital consults client whom own shares of FCAU. These opinions are that of Josh Ortner, CTFA. Please speak to a certified professional before acting on any information provided in this article. Ortner Capital is not offering this article as advice to your financial situation.