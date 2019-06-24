Dunkin' Brands - Overvalued And Waiting For Repositioning Results

I first need to see better results from their repositioning process before I consider buying this company.

Investment Thesis

Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) is undergoing a strategic change that should allow them to unlock healthy growth whilst modernizing their brands to meet new customer demands. To achieve these goals Dunkin' Brands is simplifying their menus, it is undergoing a rebranding process and they tried new concepts such as Espresso. These developments allowed them to post their strongest quarter in 4 years. In Q1, Dunkin' Brands delivered 5.5% systemwide sales growth and 2.4% same-store sales growth.

Dunkin' Brands is still in the early innings of implementing their plans, and personally, I am in a "wait and see" position, as a 2.4% increase in same-store sales seems a bit on the low side and Dunkin' Brands first needs to show a quarter in which they really show strong growth in same-store sales.

From a financial perspective, Dunkin' Brands' (diluted) earnings per share have increased by 8.1% in Q1 compared to the same quarter a year ago. This was the result of increases in net income, but also as a result of share repurchases.

Diluted EPS and diluted adjusted EPS for the first quarter increased by 10.5% to $0.63 and 8.1% to $0.67 compared to the prior year period as a result of the increases in net income and adjusted net income as well as a decrease in shares outstanding.

In this article, we will try to analyze if the current valuation and the strategy that Dunkin' Brands has in place warrants an investment.

Company overview

Dunkin' Brands is a franchisor of quick service restaurants (“QSRs”). They are serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard served ice cream.

The brands that Dunkin' Brands franchises are Dunkin’ and Baskin-Robbins. Dunkin' Brands operates in more than 60 countries and has more than 20,900 points of distribution. As of March 30, 2019, Dunkin’ has 12,900 global points of distribution and has operations in 42 foreign countries and Baskin-Robbins has 8,020 global points of distribution and operates in 53 foreign countries.

Source: Dunkin' Brands

Valuation

At the current share price ($80) and last year's earnings per share ($2.71), Dunkin' Brands is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 29.5. This is above the 5-year average of 26.8. However, with the new earnings per share expectations for 2019 ($2.96), Dunkin' Brands is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 27.0, just above the 5-year average.

Source: Self-Made table based on company data

This valuation at a P/E ratio of 27.0 makes it a very expensive company to buy at the moment. Yet, this valuation might come from the fact that Dunkin' Brands is undergoing a strategic change, with their rebranding, menu innovations, new concepts such as Espresso and Baskin-Robbins undergoing a restaurant base reshuffle. Investors might pay a premium at the moment, waiting for a moment that the new changes start to bear fruit.

When comparing Dunkin' Brands to some of its competitors, we can see that Dunkin' Brands is trading is just above the P/E ratio of Restaurant Brands (QSR) and McDonald's (MCD). Darden Restaurants (DRI) is the only company that is trading far below the P/E ratios of its competitors. For more information about Darden Restaurants, you can check my recent article: Darden Restaurants: Well Worth An Investment and why I believe it is a good investment.

Source: Ycharts.com

Between Restaurant Brands, McDonald's, and Darden Restaurants, McDonald's has the highest operating margin, with 18.15%. Whilst Darden has the lowest operating margin of only 9.77%, which is reflected in its P/E ratio.

Company Operating Margin 2018 Dunkin' Brands 17.42% McDonald's 18.15% Restaurant Brands 11.42% Darden Restaurants 9.77%

Source: Self-made table based on company data.

Dividends

Dunkin' Brands is anticipating a dividend policy in which they continue the payment of quarterly cash dividends. The actual amount of such dividends could change depending on the circumstances.

Source: Self-made table based on company data

When looking at the historical dividends paid, which grew at a 5-year CAGR of 8.60%, for 2019 they expect to pay $0.375 in quarterly dividends, paying an annual dividend of $1.50. Based on EPS expectations for 2019 and $1.50 in annual dividends, the payout ratio is 50.68% which should provide plenty of buffer to at least maintain current dividend levels.

Besides paying dividends, Dunkin' Brands also returned value to its shareholders in terms of share repurchases. On May 16, 2018, the board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program for up to an aggregate of $250.0 million of outstanding common stock and is valid for two years.

Metric: Value: Policy Quarterly cash dividend payments, amount depending on circumstances. Dividend CAGR (5 years) 8.60% Payout Ratio 50.68% Current Yield 1.88%

Source: Self-made table based on company data

When looking at total shareholder returns in the past 5 years, we can see that Darden outperforms the other companies and that Dunkin' Brands has delivered the lowest returns to its shareholders. However, in the past 3 years, the returns for Darden, Dunkin' Brands, McDonald's and Restaurant Brands are 91.48%, 91.28%, 79.39%, and 70.63% respectively, which means that Dunkin' Brands is working hard to deliver value for its shareholders.

Above: 5-year total shareholder returns. Source: Ycharts.com

Conclusion - Wait and see

The strategic turnaround at Dunkin' Brands was necessary, as total returns to shareholders in the past 5 years were lacking and the brands were losing customers. With the first steps being made in their strategic repositioning process, in late 2018 and early 2019, we can see that new concepts, menu innovations, and the rebranding is starting to gain momentum.

However, personally, I am not confident enough yet that during 2019 the strategic repositioning will deliver significantly better results than its competitors or the broad QSR market, especially considering the current P/E ratio of 27.0.

As for now, I remain in a "wait and see" mode, until better performance can be seen or that the valuation of the company drops.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.