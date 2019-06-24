New Residential Investment Corp.: Another Stable Dividend And (Potentially) A New Deal

The dividend announcements come shortly after other mortgage REITs in the sector slashed their payouts.

A couple of positive developments this week are driving a reversal in investor sentiment with respect to New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). The mortgage REIT's stock dropped off lately on concerns over New Residential Investment Corp.'s dividend sustainability as other large mortgage REITs slashed their payouts. However, NRZ just declared a stable dividend for Q2-2019, which should attract more buyers into the stock again. New Residential Investment Corp. also announced a new asset purchase agreement, which, if successful, could be another positive catalyst for the stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. - What Happened Here?

Mortgage REITs Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) announced dividend cuts due to a flattening yield curve and lower expected earnings in April and May. The dividend cuts put pressure on the valuations on the entire mortgage REIT sector, including NRZ.

New Residential Investment Corp.'s shares dropped off on heavy selling at the end of May. Uncertainty about New Residential Investment Corp.'s future dividend payout was a driving force behind the share price correction.

Reaffirmed Investment Thesis

In response to the sell-off, I penned a piece about New Residential Investment Corp. last week titled "New Residential Investment: Why I Am Aggressively Buying The Drop" in which I suggested that the drop in NRZ's share price was not warranted, for three reasons:

1. NRZ has had better dividend coverage than other mortgage REITs. New Residential Investment Corp. outearned its dividend in each quarter of the last three years and has had a relatively low payout ratio (for mortgage REITs) of just 82 percent. I discussed the mortgage REIT's distribution coverage in the referenced article above;

2. A low percentage of NRZ's investment portfolio is refinanceable (only 13 percent of investments) which limits the mortgage REIT's downside-related rising prepayments and a flattening yield curve;

3. NRZ is (and remains) well hedged against a multitude of possible interest rate paths.

In a nutshell, I reaffirmed my investment thesis in NRZ and used the opportunity to buy the drop @$15.23 last week.

The big question this week was whether New Residential Investment Corp. would slash its dividend payout, too, and follow into the footsteps of Annaly Capital Management and AGNC.

As I expected, New Residential Investment Corp. announced a stable dividend of $0.50/share on Tuesday which, I think, reaffirms my investment thesis with respect to NRZ. The announcement further removes a lot of the uncertainty that has recently weighed New Residential Investment Corp.'s shares down and could support the current share price recovery.

The stable $0.50/share quarterly dividend will be paid on July 26, 2019, to shareholders of record on July 1, 2019.

In a separate announcement, New Residential Investment Corp. also said that it entered into an asset purchasing agreement with Ditech Holding Corporation (DHCP) which could be another potentially positive catalyst for NRZ.

Proposed Asset Purchase Agreement

According to a press statement from Tuesday, New Residential Investment Corp. seeks to buy certain mortgage assets in Ditech's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy:

NEW YORK - (BUSINESS WIRE) - New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ, "New Residential", the "Company") announced today that it has entered into a "stalking horse" Asset Purchase Agreement (the "APA") with Ditech Holding Corporation ("Ditech") and Ditech Financial LLC ("Ditech Financial") to purchase substantially all of the forward assets of Ditech Financial. The final purchase price will be determined at the closing of the transaction based on the tangible book value of the related assets, subject to certain agreed upon adjustments. New Residential expects to finance the acquisition of these assets with existing financing facilities and cash on hand.

Ditech Financial LLC provides home loans, loan servicing and refinance solutions to U.S. consumers as well as U.S. institutions. A "stalking horse" asset purchase agreement relates to a bid of company - in this case, New Residential Investment Corp. - for certain, pre-determined assets of a bankrupt company - in this case, Ditech Holding Corp. and Ditech Financial LLC.

Though financial details pertaining to the transaction have not yet been released and a final purchase price has not yet been determined either, chances are that buying mortgage assets from a distressed company makes a whole lot of sense for New Residential Investment Corp., for obvious reasons.

The biggest reason is that NRZ is likely going to get a competitive price for Ditech's mortgage assets buying them straight out of bankruptcy, which strongly suggests accretive earnings potential and valuation upside going forward. The proposed sale, however, must still be approved by a Bankruptcy Court.

What Assets Will Be Acquired?

Based on New Residential Investment Corp.'s SEC filing relating to the proposed transaction, which you can find here, the company is set to acquire a portfolio of mortgage servicing rights and associated servicer advances [emphasis mine]:

Under the terms of the APA, subject to certain conditions, New Residential has agreed to purchase, among other assets, Ditech Financial's forward Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae and non-agency mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs"), with an aggregate unpaid principal balance of approximately $63 billion as of March 31, 2019, the servicer advance receivables relating to such MSRs and other net assets core to the forward origination and servicing businesses. Additionally, New Residential has agreed to assume certain Ditech office spaces and plans to make employment offers to a number of Ditech employees. Under the APA, New Residential will not purchase any of the stock or assets related to Ditech Financial's reverse mortgage business.

Mortgage servicing rights and servicer advances are New Residential Investment Corp.'s core business and would fit in nicely with a large and growing investment portfolio. MSRs and servicer advances made up 53 percent of the mortgage REIT's portfolio at the end of the March quarter. Having the opportunity to double down on its core investment strategy by buying assets out of bankruptcy for what will likely be a very low price obviously makes a lot of sense for NRZ here.

New Residential Investment Corp.'s MSR portfolio totaled $547 billion in terms of unpaid principal balance, or UPB, at the end of the first quarter. Mortgage servicing rights are rights to service a mortgage and collect fees related to such service. NRZ has heavily invested in mortgage servicing rights in the last three years and acquired $22 billion UPB of mortgage servicing rights during Q1-2019.

Adding another $63 billion UPB of mortgage servicing rights to its portfolio falls right in line with its past acquisition activity and would grow New Residential Investment Corp.'s core MSR business by ~12 percent (on a UPB basis).

Will The Asset Purchase Deal Be Successful/Accretive To Earnings?

That's impossible to say right now, given the limited release of transaction-related financials, but the odds are tilted to the upside, in my opinion.

First of all, New Residential Investment Corp. must actually get Ditech's mortgage assets, which is not guaranteed at this point. If Ditech receives a superior offer for its mortgage assets from another investment firm, New Residential Investment will lose out on this deal. In this case, however, the mortgage REIT will be entitled to a $30 million termination fee, according to the SEC filing.

That being said, though, should New Residential Investment Corp. be able to buy Ditech Financial LLC's mortgage assets (which must be approved by both Ditech and the Bankruptcy Court), then there is a good chance that the transaction will be accretive to earnings. New Residential Investment Corp. has a solid history of making bold, accretive acquisitions that, in the past, bolstered its core business and created additional revenue streams.

In 2018, New Residential Investment Corp., for instance, bought Shellpoint Partners, which is a vertically integrated mortgage platform adding mortgage origination capacity and ancillary revenue streams to NRZ's portfolio. So far, the Shellpoint acquisition, which closed about a year ago, has been a success for New Residential Investment Corp. with total mortgage servicing UPB up 30 percent in Q1-2019.

New Residential Investment Corp.'s management has proven to be both forward-looking with respect to acquisitions and shareholder-friendly in terms of capital returns, which strongly tilts the odds in favor of an accretive deal.

Impact On Valuation

Given the lack of specifics related to the proposed deal, the transaction has not had a major effect on the mortgage REIT's valuation. However, the proposed asset deal and the reaffirmed dividend show that the mortgage REIT is not the least bit defensive, and it suggests that investors, maybe, have become too bearish on the mortgage REIT.

Today, shares can still be scooped up below accounting book value, which was last pegged at $16.42/share. The implied P/B ratio is 0.96x, which is only slightly better than the P/B ratios of Annaly and AGNC, despite much better dividend coverage and stronger business performance on the part of New Residential Investment Corp.

NRZ's comparison to Annaly and AGNC is not perfect due to differences in business models, but all of them are high-yielding REITs with large investments in mortgage assets, so I think the comparison to those two mortgage REITs makes sense.

Winning the bid for Ditech's mortgage assets (which can be expected in July) could be a positive catalyst for NRZ and drive the share price higher, especially now that a reaffirmed dividend can alleviate investor concerns and improve investor sentiment. NRZ could trade up to ~$18 until the end of the year, in my opinion, at which point the valuation would reflect a more sensible 1.1x book value multiple, which would be in line with past book value multiples. An $18 price target implies 13.6 percent upside from yesterday's close at $15.84.

Risks/Challenges

As long as New Residential Investment Corp. covers its dividend payout with core earnings, risks are actually quite low, in my opinion. A deterioration in distribution coverage, though, would be a major red flag. As long as NRZ covers its payout with a handsome margin, as it is right now, I think the mortgage REIT deserves the benefit of the doubt.

The discussed asset purchase agreement may go through or not, but the outcome won't make or break the investment thesis. The existence of a termination fee, however, suggests a high level of confidence on the part of NRZ that the deal will close. Given the strength of the overall investment proposition, the risks are moderate.

Your Takeaway

Given the most recent dividend cuts in the mortgage REIT sector, New Residential Investment Corp.'s announcement of a stable dividend is actually a really big deal, especially when recalling that fears over a potential dividend cut have been a driving force behind NRZ's share price decline as of late. I consider the dividend confirmation to also be an affirmation of my investment thesis.

Further, the proposed asset purchase agreement this week shows that NRZ continues to play offense and that management is extremely focused on expanding its mortgage origination business and grow core earnings. Buying mortgage assets out of bankruptcy from a distressed company points to a very competitive price and accretion potential. Should the asset purchase agreement go through, I expect a positive impact on the REIT's core earnings and valuation. Speculative Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ, NLY, AGNC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.