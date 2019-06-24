Buy Nordstrom While It's On Sale

The yield is now up to the mid-4% area, and the valuation is at a decade-low.

A savage decline creates opportunity

Nordstrom (JWN) has been on a roller coaster ride in the past couple of years. The company has long been the source of go-private rumors as the share price has languished over the years, but those rumors have never come to fruition. The stock peaked at nearly $66 late last year but has since been cut in half and trades today for $33. While I recognize that Nordstrom has faced some growth issues in the past, the combination of the huge dividend yield and the trough valuation make Nordstrom worth a look from the long side.

A tough Q1 report

Nordstrom recently reported its Q1 earnings and results weren't particularly great.

Source: Q1 earnings slides, page 9

Total revenue was off 3.5% year-over-year as the company's full-price stores saw net sales decline of 5.1%. The much stronger off-price segment saw sales move fractionally lower during the quarter, which helped lessen the damage to the top line on a consolidated basis. The company's digital sales, however, grew 7% in Q1, bringing its share of total revenue to a whopping 31% in Q1.

Nordstrom's sales have been a problem in the past and continue to be, particularly with the full-price stores. However, the company's digital strategy is bearing some fruit, and I believe consumers still want to touch and feel apparel before buying, so I think there is a place for Nordstrom's stores in the future. The company also differentiates with its high-end shopping experience and unique merchandise assortment.

In addition, its off-price stores have performed well, and its new Local concept should help drive some brand awareness as well as some incremental revenue growth. I recognize that Nordstrom has had some issues in the past, and I'm not suggesting they will end overnight. However, I also think the share price is low enough that it is pricing in these issues and then some.

Gross margins declined 60bps in Q1 to 33.5%, primarily due to markdowns of old inventory - which were planned - and deleveraging of occupancy expenses because of lower sales. This isn't a great result by any means, but at the same time, Nordstrom is realigning its inventory to what it thinks it can sell, which should see margins creep higher over time. Indeed, inventory was down 5.3% year-over-year, which is a very strong result. This not only means there should be less product that needs marking down later, but it also frees up cash that would otherwise be tied up in inventory.

SG&A costs also deleveraged in Q1, increasing 168bps to 34% of sales. The main driver of the deterioration was a worse top-line performance. Due to this and the other factors discussed, total earnings declined by more than half year-over-year, falling from $87 million to $37 million. EBIT margin fell from 4.4% of sales in last year's Q1 to 2.3% in this quarter as well.

Nordstrom repurchased 4.1 million shares in Q1 and still has $700+ million left on its current buyback authorization, good for ~15% of the current float.

Source: Q1 earnings slides, page 12

The company's new guidance range is $3.25 to $3.65 for 2019 EPS, which is down from the prior range of $3.65 to $3.90. The company also expects to see sales come in at -2% to flat, and for EBIT margin to decline slightly year-over-year.

Looking on the bright side

Nordstrom, through all of its struggles in recent years, has continued to generate relatively strong returns from its business.

Source: Q1 earnings slides, page 11

This chart shows how the company's operating cash flows have remained in excess of $1.1 billion in every year since 2009, with a few years coming in materially higher than that. That means the company's ability to finance things like acquisitions, new stores, supply chain improvements, share repurchases, etc., is outstanding compared to its ~$5 billion market capitalization. Nordstrom deserves a lot of credit for the work it has done to generate cash over time.

Apart from that, the stock is also really cheap today.

Source: Author's calculations using company data

This chart gives us an idea of just how cheap the stock is as Nordstrom trades essentially for 10 times this year's midpoint of earnings. The stock hasn't traded at anything close to this cheaply in the past decade, a period where its average PE ratio is nearly 16 and has sometimes been much higher than that. Nordstrom is being priced like it will slowly decline into nothing, but I don't see that as being the case.

In addition, the yield is much, much higher than it has ever been, coming in today in the mid-4% range against an average yield in the mid-2% area for the past decade. On this measure, too, the stock is very cheap and shows just how much the share price has declined relative to the performance of the business.

Given the very cheap valuation and very high yield, I cannot help but think Nordstrom represents a unique combination of value and income. Even if Nordstrom isn't able to grow earnings on a dollar basis, the ample share repurchases the company executes will drive EPS at least somewhat higher over time. With the current valuation, it appears to me that even a small measure of EPS growth would be enough to surprise to the upside.

Nordstrom still faces risks, to be sure. The company will suffer mightily if a recession strikes as its products are the furthest thing from affordable. Indeed, EPS declined by about one-third from 2007 to 2008.

In addition, its full-price stores continue to languish and if the company cannot close the underperforming ones and/or find a way to make them profitable, that will crimp results. However, I think the strategy of investing in the off-price brand and the company's acquisitions should help offset some of the declines of the legacy stores. This one isn't without risks, but those risks appear to me to be priced in.

With all of this, I think Nordstrom is a buy. Not only is the stock very cheap, and thus offers a safety net of sorts to new buyers but you also get a mid-4% yield in the process. I don't think Nordstrom will raise its dividend anytime soon given the yield, but with the yield where it is today, that isn't necessary anyway. Anyone that has wanted to own Nordstrom should strike while the proverbial iron is hot; Nordstrom is on sale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JWN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.