Xpel: Rapid Growth Ahead For This Undervalued Gem

Note - Xpel shares trade on the OTC markets in the U.S. under the symbol XPLT, and on TSX Venture under the symbol DAP.U. They are uplisting to the NASDAQ soon under the symbol XPEL.

Introduction

Xpel Inc. (OTC:XPLT) should return to strong growth later in 2019 into 2020 and beyond, making today’s share price extremely attractive. The decline in China revenue is most likely temporary, and other regions should continue to see rapid growth for Xpel as the company expands and rolls out a strong pipeline of new products. The recent selloff in the stock is a tremendous opportunity to add an undervalued small-cap growth stock with a wide moat and increasing market share to your portfolio. Xpel has multiple competitive advantages and future growth vectors that should play out very positively for the company over the next few years.

A Straightforward, Wonderful Business

Xpel technologies is a straightforward business. The company sells automotive paint protection film, window tint and window film, and access to their pattern and design software. Most of their products are installed on higher end luxury vehicles (think Porsches (OTCPK:POAHY), Lamborghinis, and Ferraris (NYSE:RACE)) through automobile dealerships, their own installation centers, or third-party installers. They’re now getting into the residential and commercial building window film business as well. Xpel has operations all around the world. They’re an industry leader with a strong, growing market position. The company has a remarkably innovative business model, and what I call a “no brainer” product. To cover an entire car in Xpel’s paint protection film costs the customer between $4,000 and $5,000. Xpel can also do partial covers on midrange vehicles for specific areas of the automobile for as little as a few hundred dollars. The film protects the paint from scratches, rocks, and anything else that may cause harm for over 10 years. $5,000 may seem expensive, but when you consider it can cost well into 5 figures to repaint high-end luxury automobiles, Xpel’s products suddenly become an easy choice (hence a “no brainer” product). It should be noted that this characteristic exists industrywide. It is a great business model, but it is not a competitive advantage, nor is it unique to Xpel. I will get into Xpel’s unique advantages below.

Source: Investor Presentation

Xpel Inc is a truly wonderful business. Great companies often have products that benefit everyone down the line from shareholders to the end consumer. That is exactly the case with Xpel products. Dealerships and installation centers like Xpel products because they generate a new source of service revenue and gross margin, and the end consumer likes Xpel products because they protect their vehicle (and the result looks great in my opinion). This obviously benefits Xpel shareholders as dealerships and customers will likely continue to purchase and use Xpel products. See the video below to get a better Idea of how this works for dealerships.

Xpel has built a significant following on social media, including 50,000 Instagram followers, and 115,000 Facebook likes. The company has a customer following similar to that of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) customers: extremely loyal, love the product, and love the company. Just browse through comments on their social media pages and on YouTube and you’ll see what I mean. This is a tremendous position to be in as a business.

Xpel's Software and Other Competitive Advantages

Xpel has multiple competitive advantages that have allowed them to grow so rapidly and to gain market share quickly in the last few years. The first and most significant competitive advantage is their proprietary software known as Design Access Program (DAP). This software contains cut patterns on thousands of vehicles for perfectly cutting and sizing paint protection film and window tint. The software is sold for a monthly fee to installers of Xpel products and allows installers to greatly reduce wasted product, reduce install time, and increase efficiency, as they’re no longer making cuts by hand and guessing at various sizes and shapes. This alone is a remarkable innovation within the industry, but it gets even better. The software also includes a cut bank program. Essentially, when an installer purchases Xpel film, Xpel adds the amount of square footage in film purchased to that installer's cut bank. The installer can then use their cut bank for the Xpel film they purchased at no additional cost. If, however, the installer wants to use non-Xpel products, they must purchase more cut-bank credits separately to still use the software. This is a huge incentive for installers to use exclusively Xpel products. The software even tracks installation costs, margins, and inventory for installers. The software component of Xpel’s business gives Xpel an extraordinary competitive advantage.

Another advantage for Xpel is their brand and reputation. They are known for some of the highest-quality products in the market. This is a huge advantage over competitors on higher end vehicles, as most of these customers are not price-sensitive (if you can afford a $100,000 car, you can afford a $5,000 paint protection product). In fact, many of these customers actually prefer to spend more money on the highest-quality products to protect a very expensive vehicle.

Track Record of Growth

Xpel has a strong track history of growth. The company has grown revenue at a compound annual growth rate of 35.3% from 2013 to 2018. Until 2018, profits weren’t accelerating due to several issues that have since been resolved. At the end of 2015, 3M (MMM) launched a lawsuit against Xpel that ultimately resulted in Xpel retaining a patent on their film. The lawsuit was dismissed in early 2017, but legal costs impacted profits in 2016. In 2017 Xpel increased spending heavily to support the growing top line. This had a substantial effect on profits as the company brought on more resources. Then, in 2018, net income finally soared to a record $8.7 million, growth of 733% over 2017. Total revenue grew 63% to break the $100 million mark. One of the main drivers for this unprecedented growth was their China business. They did $11.87 million in revenue in 2017 in China, and grew that number to $32.28 million in 2018. That was 172% revenue growth in one year. China revenue however, slowed significantly in the first quarter of 2019, which is a major reason for the recent decline in the stock. I will get into this more below when I discuss the regional aspects and catalysts for Xpel going forward, and why I believe the decline is temporary.

Note that Xpel has restated 2017 and 2018 numbers using U.S. GAAP due to their upcoming uplisting to the NASDAQ. Previous years used IFRS as the company traded OTC and on the TSX Venture exchange.

Source: Image created by author with data from: Xpel Filings

Improved Balance Sheet

Xpel has made great strides in the last few years to improve their balance sheet. They have eliminated their line of credit debt and have reduced their longer-term notes payable debt consistently each quarter. This is due to be paid off by 2023, but I wouldn't be surprised if Xpel were able to pay it off sooner. Xpel has also built up a significant cash position of nearly $4.4 million as of March 31, 2019, up from $3.4 million a year earlier. Xpel is now well positioned to be able to capitalize on new opportunities, as well as withstand any unexpected hardships. The graph below shows key balance sheet items as of December 31 over the last three years, and as of March 31, 2019.

Source: Image created by author with data from: Xpel Filings

Xpel's Future and Major Bullish Catalysts

Xpel has numerous upcoming major catalysts that should positively impact the company’s growth. They also are engaging in region-specific strategies to continue strong growth in virtually all regions. These catalysts will likely keep Xpel on a growth trajectory.

The first major catalyst for Xpel is the launch of several new products in 2019. These products should continue to increase overall revenue for the company. The first product, which launched in the U.S. in March, is called XPEL Fusion Plus. XPEL Fusion Plus is a ceramic coating that is applied to vehicles after paint protection film. It enhances the glossy look of vehicles and helps repel water, dust, and other debris that a vehicle may encounter on the road. This product has only shown up for one month in U.S. revenue as of the end of the first quarter of 2019, thus I expect it to have a positive impact in the remaining quarters of 2019.

Another product launch is XPEL Vision Plus. The existing XPEL Vision lineup are the architectural films for commercial and residential building windows. I am expecting the Plus version, which serves a higher-end premium market, to be launched later this year. The full lineup of architectural films should be a continued driver of long-term growth for Xpel, as they only just entered this market in 2018. The global window film market is much larger than paint protection film, and is expected to reach 13.8 billion dollars by 2025 (this includes both automobile and architectural window film). Xpel’s window film revenue grew from $1.2 million in 2017 to $1.8 million in 2018. Unfortunately, Xpel does not disclose in their filings how much of that growth came from the architectural window film lineup as opposed to automobile window film. Relative to Xpel’s current sales and market cap, the window film market is gigantic. It is a massive opportunity for Xpel, albeit with significant competition from much larger companies like 3M. If Xpel can succeed in this market, window film could make up a larger portion of their revenue than paint protection film.

Another avenue of continued growth for Xpel is the continuing dealership industry shift from making gross margin on vehicle sales to making gross margin on added services. This is a macro trend in the automobile business that could provide significant tailwinds for Xpel. I am expecting more and more dealerships shift to this new business model. As in the video I linked earlier, this shift is changing the landscape of how dealerships make money. Xpel is on the forefront to capture a major portion of this shift, which I believe will have continued growth for years, and staying power for decades.

A possible leading indicator for Xpel’s shorter-term growth is training revenue. Xpel charges installers to have trainers come in and train staff on how to properly install Xpel products. Training revenue for the quarter was up 66%, suggesting that installers continue to expand staff and locations for Xpel products. Installers would only do this if they see strong demand for Xpel products.

Finally, a catalyst for Xpel’s share price to increase is their upcoming Nasdaq listing. The company is progressing to uplist from the OTC markets and TSV to the Nasdaq under the symbol XPEL. This should allow larger institutional shareholders to purchase the stock, and could help bring the stock closer towards its fair value - a number I will calculate in my valuation below.

Regional Developments

Xpel has not only multiple overall growth catalysts, but also regional developments. I will get into developments from the first quarter here, many of which were discussed in the first-quarter 2019 conference call. I strongly suggest that everyone thinking about investing in Xpel listen to that call. I also discuss what I see going forward in each region for the company and why I believe nearly every region should continue to grow. (If you disagree with any of my points, leave a comment, I'd like to hear the other side.)

China's Decline and Rebound

In the fourth-quarter 2018 earnings call, management warned that China would see a significant revenue decline in the first quarter of 2019. Sure enough, China saw a decline in first-quarter revenue of 42%. This was a major factor in the stock’s recent decline from the mid-$6 range to around $5. The decline in China was due to two main factors. The first was increased pressure from competitors. Xpel faced increased competition in China, the extent of which is relatively unknown to outsiders. The only outside source I could find for this was this video. In it Aaron Dunn explains that Xpel had a competitor run marketing campaigns against Xpel’s new thinner film, claiming falsely that it was inferior. Xpel has since addressed the issue by bringing back the trusted older film, despite it being inferior to the new thinner film.

The second factor that lead to a decline in first-quarter China revenue was a buildup of inventory in China from 2018. Xpel management discussed this on the first-quarter call. When China was seeing momentous demand last year, Xpel quickly shipped in large amounts of inventory. This resulted in a buildup carrying over into winter and the beginning of 2019, thus not as much product was ordered in the first quarter of this year. Peak sales in China occurred during March and April in 2018, thus I’m expecting the second quarter to see a decline year over year in China as well. I believe however that the third quarter will begin to recover for multiple reasons.

The first reason the third quarter should see some recovery in China is the fact that inventory will have worked its way through to the end consumer and installers will likely need to order new product again. Management claims to have a better idea of what to expect from China going forward and ideally it won't make this mistake again (this may be considered a speculative opinion). In addition to restocking inventory, Xpel is launching two new paint protection films and one new window film in China later this year. This should help stave off competition and offer more choices to the Chinese market, ultimately leading to increased sales in 2020.

Long term, the Chinese market should continue to be a growth market for Xpel. As China’s consumer income levels grow, more expensive vehicle sales should also continue to grow, as should paint protection and window film. China’s luxury car market continues to grow at well over 10% annually, despite some weakness in the lower end Chinese automobile market.

Canada Still Has Potential

Canada revenue also saw a decline in the first quarter. Canada revenue dropped from $3.8 million in the first quarter of last year to $3.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. This was due to some large orders from 2018 that did not occur in 2019. Overall, however, architectural window film training and ceramic coating training have just begun in Canada. These new products should allow for a rebound going forward. Management also said on the first-quarter call they are happy with the trend since a rough February in the Canadian market. I am expecting Canada to follow U.S. growth rates in the long run, as Xpel often rolls out products first in the U.S., and then into other regions like Canada.

U.S. Consistency

The U.S. saw a substantial increase in revenue in the first quarter at a growth rate of 36%. This helped make up for the decline in China overall. The U.S. remains Xpel’s largest region. Xpel launched Fusion Plus (the new ceramic coating) in March, meaning this quarter only saw one month of the launch of this new product. I am expecting continued growth in the U.S. as this product makes its way through the country. Xpel management also said on the first-quarter call that they plan to continue expanding across the U.S. market as demand remains strong for Xpel products. They are currently in the process of expanding their U.S. sales team and are actively looking for more acquisitions in the U.S. going forward. The trend in the U.S. does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon, and remains Xpel’s largest regional source of revenue. This certainly bodes well for the company going forward.

Europe and UK Strong Despite Currency Headwinds

Europe had a fascinating quarter. The region grew 21% measured in euros, but just 11% in U.S. dollars. Currency headwinds in the euro impacted sales significantly. Going forward, Xpel has increased inventory in order to move more shipments to the European market via cheaper ocean shipments, as opposed to air shipments. This should help improve margins as costs decline.

The United Kingdom grew 42% in USD, or 51% in pounds. Growth in the UK remains similar to that in the US. Both Europe and UK growth was masked by currency headwinds. I will not pretend to be able to forecast short-term macro currency trends, but I am expecting Xpel’s business to see continued strength in these regions as they bring in successful products from the U.S. market. I also expect the dealership model shift to expand globally, rather than just in the U.S. These factors should result in continued growth in the European and UK markets.

Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Mexico

The final few markets Xpel operates in remain severely under-penetrated regions. Asia Pacific saw tremendous growth at 70%. This was due to Xpel making an acquisition in Taiwan. Xpel made this acquisition in November of 2018, thus it was not present in most of 2018’s financial statements. I am expecting this acquisition to continue to boost sales in this region for the rest of 2019 and beyond when compared with 2018 numbers.

Latin America and Mexico continue to develop. Latin America saw a large decline of 40%. This was due to a product liquidation in the first quarter of 2018 that resulted in a large increase to sales in that quarter. Excluding this liquidation, the region grew at 61% for the quarter. Xpel is also adding salespeople in Mexico. I take this as a sign of continued expansion and growth in Mexico.

I would also watch for more acquisitions in these smaller regions as it is a historically successful move for Xpel.

Valuation Illustrates Tremendous Upside

In order to value Xpel, I did a classic DCF analysis. Using my growth rates and assumptions (discussed below), the present value of Xpel’s future free cash flows is simply staggering relative to the current price. The intrinsic value in my model per share for Xpel is $10.94. The stock currently trades near $5 per share, giving it 119% upside to fair value.

Revenue Projections

My 2019 revenue projection used first-quarter 2019 growth rates extrapolated out for the year. While I think China could recover, and other regions may pick up as well for the reasons and catalysts mentioned above, I wanted to remain conservative in my estimates for 2019. This method resulted in 2.3% revenue growth for 2019 to $112,446,614.

Source: Image created by author with data from: Xpel Filings

For 2020, 2021, and 2022 I used revenue growth rates of 20%, 25%, and 20% as the company’s reinvested profits continue to produce. The combination of dealership industry shifts and a Chinese recovery, as well as continued strong U.S. and European growth, make these growth rates very achievable in my opinion. I slow revenue growth to 15% in 2023, then 10% in the terminal year for my model. My model also includes slight margin improvements, as the company is focusing on achieving better margins through more efficient shipping methods, and higher-margin product releases like Fusion Plus.

Source: Image created by author with data from: Xpel Filings

Assumptions in this model include a long-term growth rate of 2%, a tax rate of 22%, a beta of 1.5, cost of debt of 4.49% (3.5% after tax), an equity risk premium (expected return in picture above) of 6%, and a risk free rate of 2.2%. For estimating CAPEX I used 2% of revenue. When estimating working capital I used 11% of revenue. These figures are in line with historical figures for Xpel.

Source: Image created by author with data from: Xpel Filings

According to my model Xpel is extremely undervalued. Whenever I find a stock that appears to be extraordinarily undervalued I ask myself how is this possible. How could a company be so undervalued in a market of trillions of dollars chasing 10% returns? Did I miss a negative catalyst? Is there something wrong with the company? I believe the answer in this case is simple. At a market cap of $138 million, Xpel is still simply too small for many investors. It also trades OTC and on the TSV. This makes this stock currently impossible to invest in for many large institutional players that only hold companies on the larger exchanges. This is part of the reason I like small-cap stocks. They’re too small for a multi-billion-dollar fund to make any meaningful investment in yet, thus they overlook it. Overlooked companies result in opportunities. As the company keeps growing and uplists to the NASDAQ, more investors should be able to come on board. I think this could help drive the price of Xpel towards fair value as long as the company keeps performing.

Risks For The Company

There are always risks in any investment. For Xpel, one significant risk is the U.S. trade war with China. Tariffs on automobile products are a real possibility. Until a deal gets done, we don’t know how this will ultimately impact Xpel’s business. I remain optimistic that Xpel will be able to navigate whatever tariffs are implemented on their products, but investors should definitely be aware that it could impact profits.

A second risk is a global or U.S. recession. As Xpel targets higher end luxury automobiles, a recession could impact Xpel’s growth. Luxury vehicle sales have not dropped as much as regular automobiles have in past recessions, but that does not necessarily mean they won’t in future recessions. Xpel is dependant on a solid luxury car market. Any threats to this market like a recession could result in substantial revenue declines for Xpel.

Finally, Xpel is not the only company selling paint protection film and related products. 3M and Eastman Chemical (EMN) are two much larger companies that sell competing products. There are several smaller competitors that are not publicly traded as well. All you have to do is look at a chart of Xpel's stock price to see that lawsuits with a company like 3M can severely impact Xpel's financials and stock price. Xpel has been successful in competing with these guys so far, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will continue.

Conclusion

Xpel Inc. is a great company that one can hold for years. It meets all the criteria that Warren Buffett has been known to look for in a stock. Xpel has a strong brand, a growing industry, and is well run by a very solid management team. Xpel’s moat and competitive advantages remain stronger than ever. This company still has ample opportunities ahead of it.

My model produces a fair price of $10.94. The current price is near $5 per share, giving the stock a potential increase to fair value of 119%. These opportunities are rare and hard to find in a public stock these days. I am long this stock, and plan to hold for a long time. The company should continue to benefit from a growing industry, new products, and continued expansion in under-penetrated markets. As Warren Buffett once said:

Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble.

I believe investing in Xpel is an opportunity to put out the bucket.

