Athabasca Oil Is Reducing Risk By Keeping A Lot Of Cash

This company will most likely reinvest the cash received in an accretive deal.

Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF) recently reported access to more liquidity than the market value of its stock. This financially leveraged Canadian producer reduces risk with that cash balance and access to debt lines until the Canadian challenges become more manageable.

"As at March 31, 2019, Athabasca had C$272.2 million of unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, a fully undrawn C$120.0 million Credit Facility (defined below), C$6.6 million of available credit under its Unsecured Letter of Credit Facility (defined below), and an additional C$60.5 million (undiscounted) of funding available through the capital-carry receivable. "

Source: Athabasca Oil First Quarter 2018, Management Discussion & Analysis

In addition, management projects an additional C$100 million of free cash flow in the current fiscal year. This management has a long history of deal-making. Therefore the leverage is likely to be maintained by management while management hunts for a suitable bargain to continue diversification away from thermal oil.

Long Term Security Blanket

The company has a long term source of higher margin cash flow already under construction. A partnership with Murphy Oil (MUR) enabled the company to report improved light oil margins despite the recent plunge in oil prices when compared to the previous year. Already the operating margin (in Canadian dollars) has pulled nearly even with the thermal margin on far less production. Continued exploration and marketing success should ensure a reliable cash flow during the next inevitable oil price downturn.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Athabasca Oil First Quarter 2018, Management Discussion & Analysis

The light oil cash flow is far better because the operating margin is much wider. Murphy Oil, the joint venture partner achieves a superior percentage of liquids production that raises the margin considerably.

This gave Athabasca time to turn around the results of the thermal division. Management had previously taken quite a risk with the purchase of thermal assets because the thermal assets already owned never showed a profit. Clearly, management has done a decent job increasing the margins at all the thermal operations. The latest strengthening of thermal sales prices has helped the margins also.

Operating expenses still need some work though. Major competitors such as Cenovus Energy (CVE) report much lower operating expenses per BOE. In theory there could be as much as a potential 50% savings from the current cost level. A lot depends upon what management can do long term to improve operations and what must be lived with until older wells no longer produce.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Athabasca Oil First Quarter 2018, Management Discussion & Analysis

This slide clearly shows the effect of the joint venture production on the margins. Note also that as production has increased, operating expenses are decreasing. That is to be expected as both partners optimize well design and other operating procedures.

Both partners did announce a drilling moratorium for the first quarter until midstream capacity becomes available for more production. The joint venture partners will review drilling plans over the summer and begin to drill wells in the second half. That means that the second quarter comparisons will be unusually weak even accounting for the Spring Breakup inactivity. However, the long term picture remains intact. These are very profitable leases to develop and one way or another this production will find a profitable market.

Midstream First Quarter Gain

Athabasca Oil management sold the underlying midstream system at Leismer for C$265 million. This single transaction returned nearly half of the purchase price of Leismer to the company. The one time gain on this transaction was nearly C$223 million.

One of the signs of a good purchase is the ability to sell some pieces of the purchase to regain much of the purchase price while retaining the major benefits of the purchase (in this case the production assets). Athabasca is now well on its way to achieving that goal.

The investment gamble at this point is the further use of the cash received. Right now that cash provides a cushion during times of unexpectedly low pricing. It also calms the nerves of any nervous lenders (like the bank line lenders). But this management generally profitably reinvests cash received in other projects. An investment in this stock involves a certain amount of faith that management will successfully reinvest at least some of that cash.

The Future

The heavy oil outlook appears quite bright for the time being.

Source: Athabasca Oil May 2019, Investor Presentation

The WCS differential is unlikely to approach the large amounts seen in the fourth quarter of 2018 anytime in the near future. Now the market will try to make some sense of the ongoing trade talks between the United States and its various partners as well as other oil demand uncertainties.

For the time being, the latest prices are wobbling and the uncertainty is hurting current stock prices throughout the industry.

In the meantime, this company has a strong cash position to hunt for a reliable cash flow bargain. This company's history supports the possibility of making a successful acquisition.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Athabasca Oil May 2019, Investor Presentation

A likely drag on the stock price is the lack of projected growth for the current year. That should change as midstream and other takeaway capacity (railroads) catch up to expected need for that capacity.

Joint venture partner Murphy Oil has considerably more bargaining power for midstream capacity. That is likely to aid the joint venture considerably in both service costs and joint venture midstream takeaway capacity.

The net debt to cash flow ratio is unusually low because of the high cash balance. Once that cash is reinvested the key debt ratios could change considerably.

Nonetheless this stock is a suitable speculation. Management has delivered successful deals with suitable gains in the past. Right now, the market is occupied by trade war and Canadian challenges. This management has successfully navigated some rough waters to improve the company balance sheet considerably. Investors should expect more improvement in the future.

A return to anything resembling normal industry conditions combined with a successful acquisition could send the stock price soaring. Currently the stock sells for a little more than two times the latest quarterly annualized cash flow. That reflects a lack of faith in the ability of this management to successfully navigate some very challenging conditions.

Canada will solve its problems and the trade war talk will eventually come to an end. This company will be a primary beneficiary of both those events. In the meantime, the cash flow and earnings will service the debt while the strengthening WCS pricing promises better earnings in the future. Long term the rising light oil production should provide a cyclical oil price downturn cushion.

Like any good speculation, this stock offers a fantastic return if things go right. But it has some unusual long term safety factors on the way that other speculative stocks in the industry do not have.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVE MUR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.