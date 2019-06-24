Axalta: Strategic Target In Consolidating Industry

The global coatings industry could see major takeovers or mergers over the next few years.

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) has recently announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. What does it mean? The Board initiated a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company, changes in capital allocation, and ongoing execution of the strategic plan. The most interesting part is the potential sale of the company. After the announcement, the stock went up more than 13%.

Discussions in 2017

In 2017, Axalta was engaged in discussions with Akzo Nobel regarding a potential merger between Axalta and Akzo’s Paints & Coatings business. Within less than a month, the talks were ended regarding a potential merger between Axalta and Akzo’s Paints and Coatings business, as the companies were unable to reach mutually agreeable terms. Here is what the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said:

“After pursuing a potential combination of Axalta and Akzo, we concluded we could not negotiate a transaction on terms that meet our criteria. Any transaction we ultimately agree to needs to generate superior long-term value for Axalta shareholders as compared to the continued execution of our strategic plan.”

A day later, Axalta confirmed acquisition discussions with Nippon Paint regarding a potential acquisition of Axalta. But a week later, the talks were ended. In the official release, the company said that Nippon Paint was unwilling to meet the expectations regarding the value of the company. Furthermore, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer said:

“Axalta is a premier company in the coatings industry and has recently been sought after by two global competitors. While neither deal came to fruition, the keen interest by these companies underscores Axalta’s global leadership position. Our current and future operational plans have not wavered during these discussions. We are well positioned to continue as a standalone growth company and will remain disciplined in generating superior long-term value for our shareholders.”

Axalta rebuffed acquisition approaches in 2017 from Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY) and Nippon Paint (OTCPK:NPCPF). Since then, the company has lost about a fifth of its market value, even though the S&P 500 Index has risen more than 9% during the same period, as demand in Axalta’s key automotive market weakened.

Axalta’s talks with Akzo Nobel ended over disagreements about how much premium Axalta shareholders deserved in the merger. Akzo Nobel wanted its shareholders to own 63% of the combined company, which Axalta considered excessive. According to the same source, Nippon Paint valued Axalta at $37 per share.

Consolidation over the next few years

According to some opinions, the global coatings industry could see major takeovers or mergers over the next few years. The ex-CEO Charlie Shaver gave a very bullish view in August last year:

“My view is there will be one or two large consolidation steps in the next two years, but I can’t tell you which they will be. And below the mega-deals, the leading players will continue to do three to five medium-size acquisitions each year.”

The current CEO of Axalta supports consolidation within the industry. Namely, he thinks M&A is an integral part of their strategy in terms of building out the coverage globally and building out different verticals within each one of the end markets.

Buffett-backed investment

In 2015, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) bought 20m shares of Axalta Coating Systems from affiliates of Carlyle Group for $560m, or $28 per share. In 2018, Buffett added to its current position and now has 24m shares. Based on Friday’s closing price, the value of the stake is around $728m (approximately 10% of the company).

An encouraging sign to see is that Buffett is a co-owner and that he bought his stake at similar prices as today.

What could go wrong?

Answer: Many things could go wrong. There are many operational and financial risks. Operational wise, the Company is dependent on the automobile sector. The primary competitors in the refinish end-market include PPG, BASF, and Akzo Nobel, but Axalta also competes against regional players in local markets. Similarly, in the industrial end-market, Axalta competes against multi-national suppliers, such as Akzo Nobel, PPG, Sherwin-Williams and a large number of local and regional players in local markets.

Financial wise, the company has a net debt position of $3.4bn and EBITDA of $924. We can’t say the company is overleveraged, but the level of debt should be closely monitored.

To sum up

In the end, the effort to review the strategic options (including sale) could be futile and the share price could drop. For instance, in 2017, the shares dropped 17% on news of the terminated deal talks with Nippon Paint.

The industry is on the consolidation path, but it is very difficult to say what is going to be with Axalta this time. It remains to be seen whether someone will come with an acceptable offer or not.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.