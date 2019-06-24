Medallia Begins U.S. IPO Process

I"ll provide an update when we learn more details about the IPO.

The firm sells a suite of customer and stakeholder optimization software solutions to enterprises.

Medallia has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although this is a typical placeholder figure for calculating fees.

Quick Take

Medallia (MDLA) has filed to raise $100.0 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm has developed online-delivered software to assist enterprises in surveying customers and stakeholders for faster product or service iteration.

MDLA has produced impressive financial growth and capital efficiency metrics. I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more IPO details.

Company & Technology

San Francisco-based Medallia was founded in 2001 to provide software and related services to organizations seeking to learn from and improve customer experiences.

It sells primarily four suite modules:

CX - Customer Experiences

BX - Business Experiences

EX - Employee Experiences

PX - Product Experiences

In addition, customers can choose to add modules for application-specific needs, including text analytics, social data, digital tracking, and conversations.

Management is headed by President and CEO Mr. Leslie Stretch, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously CEO of Callidus Software when it was acquire by SAP (SAP).

The firm has a diverse set of partners in the following categories:

Consulting & Services

Certified CX Advisory

Management Consulting

Strategic GTM Alliances

Digital Partners

Technology Partners

Information Providers

Investors that own 5% or greater of company stock include Sequoia Capital (41.0% pre-IPO) and Ulrich Stern (6.5%).

Below is a brief overview video of the firm’s approach:

Customer Acquisition

Over 50% of the firm’s customer have more than 1,000 employees using the platform and Medallia acquires customers via its direct sales force as well as thorugh channel partners.

The firm’s products integrate through major applications and platforms and management says it has ‘recently expanded [its] sales force to continue pursuing large enterprises and increase [its] efforts with mid-sized enterprises.’

The firm also intends to grow its revenue internationally, as it currently receives only 27% of its total revenue from sources outside the U.S.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven but trending downward as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Qtr To April 30, 2019 35.9% Year To January 31, 2019 44.2% Year to January 31, 2018 42.1%

The firm’s sales & marketing efficiency rate was 0.6x in the most recent reporting period, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Qtr To April 30, 2019 0.6 Year To January 31, 2019 0.5

As of April 30, 2019, Medallia’s dollar-based net revenue retention rate for the previous twelve months was 119%. Any figure over 100% is considered excellent and indicates that the firm is obtaining an increasing share of wallet from its existing cohort of customers.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Research and Markets, the global customer experience management market is projected to grow to $21.3 billion by 2024, representing a very strong CAGR of 22% during the period between 2018 and 2024.

The main factor driving market growth is the increasing need for personalized customer and company stakeholder experiences at scale.

Major competitors that provide or are developing customer experience management services include:

Adobe (ADBE)

Avaya (OTC:AVYA)

CA Technologies (CA)

IBM (IBM)

SAP - Qualtrics (SAP)

Nice

Verint Systems

Major competitors that provide or are developing services that compete with some of Medallia’s features include:

Aon Hewitt

Towers Watson

SurveyMonkey (SVMK)

Financial Performance

Medallia’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Accelerating growth in topline revenue

Increasing gross profit

Growing gross margin

Nearly breakeven operating and net results

Uneven but recently positive cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Qtr To April 30, 2019 $ 93,619,000 32.5% Year To January 31, 2019 $ 313,642,000 20.1% Year to January 31, 2018 $ 261,195,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Qtr To April 30, 2019 $ 61,024,000 41.8% Year To January 31, 2019 $ 197,741,000 19.5% Year to January 31, 2018 $ 165,418,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Qtr To April 30, 2019 65.18% Year To January 31, 2019 63.05% Year to January 31, 2018 63.33% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Qtr To April 30, 2019 $ (2,045,000) -2.2% Year To January 31, 2019 $ (80,444,000) -25.6% Year to January 31, 2018 $ (71,135,000) -27.2% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Qtr To April 30, 2019 $ (2,559,000) Year To January 31, 2019 $ (82,234,000) Year to January 31, 2018 $ (70,361,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Qtr To April 30, 2019 $ 18,242,000 Year To January 31, 2019 $ (15,197,000) Year to January 31, 2018 $ 16,410,000

As of April 30, 2019, the company had $132.9 million in cash and $227.0 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended twelve months ended April 30, 2019, was a negative ($27.8 million).

IPO Details

MDLA intends to raise $100.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO, although the final figure may differ.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds we receive from this offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, as well as the acquisition of, or investment in, complementary products, technologies, solutions or businesses, although we have no present commitments or agreements to enter into any material acquisitions or investments. We also intend to use the net proceeds from this offering to satisfy our anticipated tax withholding and remittance obligations related to the settlement of certain of our RSUs.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Wells Fargo Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair, Needham & Company, Craig-Hallum Capital Group, and Roth Capital Partners.

Commentary

Medallia is another company in the customer experience tracking space seeking to go public to obtain additional equity capital for its expansion initiatives.

Previously, SurveyMonkey (SVMK) went public and Qualtrics prepared for its offering only to be acquired at the last minute by SAP in an $8 billion deal.

MDLA’s financials show a firm that is growing impressively while being essentially at operating and net breakeven. This is somewhat unusual and a testament to management’s capabilities.

The company’s sales and marketing metrics are also enviable and MDLA has a positive dollar net retention rate of 119%, indicating its marketing engine is working quite efficiently.

The market opportunity for customer and stakeholder experience management is large and growing rapidly at a projected CAGR of 22% for the next several years, so the firm has a very positive industry environment in its favor.

While we don’t yet know management’s assumptions on valuation and pricing, Medallia is an IPO I am looking forward to reviewing when that information is released.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

