Five Star: Computing Fair Value After Restructuring

We compute a fair value and see if there is upside on Five Star's tiny $25 million market cap.

We have learned a great deal about Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE). When we wrote specifically about it on March 27 of this year, we concluded:

Based on evaluation of FVE, we consider the stock a strong sell. Its owned properties might hold it afloat for some time but not for long. Even there, half of those are already pledged against a loan it cannot pay.

That was a timely warning as FVE went into a freefall shortly after that.

It was also that knowledge that allowed us to predict with absolute certainty that Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) would cut its dividend. As that came to pass, SNH announced a restructuring that involved FVE. The restructuring changes the equity and debt structure for FVE quite drastically. We previously held the opinion that FVE was on its way to a complete annihilation but we gave our thesis a pause in light of the recent transaction. Today, we breakdown the numbers and give you our take as to where this stock is likely headed. This analysis is also important for SNH shareholders who will soon be receiving FVE shares.

The past problems

FVE showed a $71.6 million operating loss in 2018.

We would want investors to note that in context of its tiny $23 million market cap. FVE was also struggling with a going concern notice and its credit facility was amended.

On December 18, 2018, we amended the agreement, or our credit agreement, governing our then $100.0 million secured revolving credit facility, or our credit facility. As a result of the amendment to our credit agreement, which is now fully drawn and does not permit further borrowings, the aggregate amount of the commitments under our credit facility was reduced to $54.0 million from $100.0 million, and the stated maturity date of our credit facility was changed to June 28, 2019 from February 24, 2020.

So while FVE longs might argue that the company had time on account of its asset base, we would argue that if it had anything worth selling, it would have done so before the rug was pulled out from under it.

The SNH transaction

Even after the horrendous stock performance, bulls are hanging on to the hope that the debt-free company that will emerge post bankruptcy will have a big upside potential. The key reason we believe is this statement in SNH's presentation.

Obviously, a company with $25 million in EBITDA will likely be worth more than FVE's current $23 million market cap. We still don't think that the big upside will come to fruition. To understand our logic, we have to first understand what SNH is doing here.

In the first part of the transition, SNH reduced FVE's rent. The reduction was from $17.4 million to $11 million per month. If you annualize that it comes to about FVE's operating loss in 2018. In other words, this was done to just get FVE to break-even.

In the second part of the transition, FVE will issue shares to SNH and SNH shareholders in return for debt relief.

SNH has made the transaction rather complicated with plenty of moving parts, but one slide clearly shows the end result.

We would focus on ABP Trust's ownership of FVE shares here. As ABP Trust will remain a bystander here (no shares issued or sold), we can extrapolate the dilution. Their holdings fall to about one-sixth post this transaction. There are currently 50.35 million shares outstanding in FVE and ABP Trust owns 18.12 million. Post the transaction, ABP Trust will own approximately 6% of outstanding shares and hence we can conclude that FVE will have a diluted share count of about 302 million shares.

Post transaction market capitalization

If we assume the market has accurately discounted the transaction, then the current share price of $0.53 would translate into an equity market capitalization of $160 million. At a midpoint of $25 million of EBITDA, the company is trading at about 6.4X EBITDA. A far cry from the 1X EBITDA that the stock appears to be trading at.

What about other assets that FVE still has?

FVE's March 31, 2019 balance sheet can be used to extrapolate what will be left post this transaction. We will ignore the "right of use assets" and lease liabilities.

Based on those numbers, we can see that FVE post the cash injection of about $150 million will have a net equity of $205 million. SNH is injecting $100 million in cash which will reduce debt and boost equity (Acct transaction Debit Debt, Credit Equity). The purchase of $50 million of fixed assets will be equity neutral 9 (Acct transaction Debit Cash, Credit Net Property Assets). We are assuming this is done at book value. If it is above that it could provide a small boost to equity. So if the current price holds, FVE will be at about 1.4X book value. Again, not a bargain by any stretch.

Conclusion

FVE is now trading at 6.4X EBITDA and 1.4X book value if we account for where the books will be post the transaction. Neither appear as screaming buy values to us. But there is certainly some upside possible and we can see the case for 7X-8X EBITDA, which would be about a 10%-25% upside from here. Based on this, we are recommending covering any short positions and are immediately moving FVE to a "hold."

