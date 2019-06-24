John Wiley & Sons A Pure 'Show Me' Story At This Point

But Wiley also is getting in the range of becoming a serial disappointer, which casts doubts on promises that growth will return in fiscal 2021.

With John Wiley & Sons (JW.A) (JW.B) down 32% over the past year, the bull case I made for the stock back in 2016 and in 2017 looks like it again might be of interest. As I argued at the time, the better-known book publishing business isn't much of a factor in earnings are valuation. The company's Journals business is the profit center. Meanwhile, the company's efforts in higher-growth and/or digital initiatives like OPM (online program management), test prep, and corporate learning promised both revenue growth and margin expansion as initial investments behind those business started to fade.

That case still broadly holds. In addition, JW.A shares (metrics this article are based on the 'A' class, which are modestly more expensive and more liquid than 'B' shares) are cheaper than headline P/E multiples would suggest. JW shares trade at 21.4 the midpoint of FY20 (ending April) adjusted EPS guidance. But Wiley doesn't back out non-cash intangible amortization from its figures; making that additional exclusion gets P/E down to 14-15x. P/FCF, again based on the midpoint of next year's guidance, is 12x, though there is some help from weaker-than-expected working capital performance in FY19.

So the argument for Wiley stock, not far from a three-low reached late last month, is that very little growth is priced in. Yet journals should stay stable, if not see some growth from the company's efforts to grow its "open access" model. And the newer initiatives, still modest contributors from a profit standpoint, should both drive revenue growth and higher earnings as they mature.

The publishing business for which the company is known probably is in decline. But it's not all that important from a profit standpoint. And it's not clear that the market entirely understands that point. Wiley stock, for instance, dropped 16% after Q3 earnings in early March - a rather huge move given the steadiness of its overall business and the lack of leverage on the balance sheet (~1x EBITDA). Publishing weakness appears to have been at least a significant factor - yet, again, it shouldn't matter all that much to the longer-term bull case for Wiley shares. The dual misunderstandings - that publishing is relatively unimportant, and that JW is cheaper than it looks - suggest a potential opportunity, particularly after a reasonably large sell-off.

The problem is that the argument I made last year, in backing off the bull case for JW, holds as well. Wiley's execution doesn't look quite good enough. The company keeps building out the stable of newer initiatives through organic and inorganic spending - yet profits remain minimal. The journals business has looked a bit creaky of late. And that FY20 EPS guidance looks exceedingly disappointing, continuing a multi-year trend in which consistent growth is always a year or two away. This is a bull case that can work - but after the past few years it's tough to have confidence that it will work until Wiley shows a little more.

The Broader Problem

Taking a step back, the problem with Q4 results this month lies in fiscal 2020 guidance. Wiley is guiding for revenue growth of roughly 2-4% year-over-year. Research Publishing & Platforms - the journals business, including open access, plus Atypon, acquired back in 2016 - should grow 1.5-3%. Educational and Professional Publishing, is expected to decline 1 to 2% even with growing corporate and professional assessment programs moved into the segment under a reorganization. And Education Services, which includes OPM and other services, should see revenue increase 30%+, according to projections, though per the Q4 call much of that is coming from a full year of Learning House, acquired for $200 million on November 1.

None of that is particularly surprising. What does look surprising is the company's profit guidance. Wiley expects adjusted EPS of just $2.45-$2.55 in fiscal 2020 against consensus of $3.19. Even the high end of guidance suggests a 14% decline year-over-year.

To be fair, there are some one-time effects. According to the call, higher D&A will have a "roughly $0.15" impact, and interest expense another $0.07. Nearly $0.30 is coming from "incremental investments" in the business. Add those up, and 'underlying' EPS actually would be up modestly from FY19's $2.96.

The problem is that even giving credit for those adjustments from a fundamental perspective, the outlook still isn't good enough. In the broader context, even a $3.55 EPS target in fiscal 2022 hardly looks impressive:

source: author from Wiley press releases. All figures non-GAAP as reported by the company

Even that ignores the larger issue: this isn't the first, or the second, time that Wiley has promised that growth was just around the corner. Back in 2013, operating margins were supposed to get to 17% by FY18; Wiley pulled that guidance down on the Q4 FY16 conference call. The figure last year was 12.6% on an adjusted basis, and it will dip further in fiscal 2020.

In the Q4 FY17 release, the company cited the implementation of an ERP system and the transformation of its headquarters in noting that "the Company expects to meaningfully improve operating income, EPS, and Free Cash Flow in Fiscal Years 2019 and 2020." That obviously hasn't come to pass, either.

There seem to always be cost savings on the way in, or investments that are only on the way out, but on a net basis Wiley simply hasn't been able to drive any consistent EPS growth. That alone suggests some skepticism when the company argues that, this time, it's only a year away from finally delivering.

The Good News for Wiley

That skepticism aside, it's worth noting that there was some good news in fiscal 2019 results. Q4 results were solid, reversing some of the pessimism seen after Q3. The Research segment drove two-thirds of profit and remains stable, with constant-currency revenue up 3% and contribution to profit (basically segment operating income) down 1% excluding fX. Publishing had a tough year, with CTP down 8%, but the Test Prep business showed signs of life (revenue up 14% despite a 1 point currency headwind) after disappointing results in recent years. WileyPLUS grew revenue 7%; that, too represented a nice reversal after a -5% print in fiscal 2018. The Solutions business reported a CTP decline of 32%, but most of that came from the dilutive addition of Learning House (including its addition to intangible amortization). Education Services grew 6% on an organic basis, and the corporate businesses drove higher revenue as well after flattish constant-currency results a year ago.

Notably, the smaller and newer businesses like Test Prep, Wiley Plus, and Education Services certainly performed better this year than they did in fiscal 2018. Journals growth could be better, but the company on the Q3 conference call highlighted a big open access win in Germany. Submissions continue to rise, and the company plans to "cascade" some rejected articles from higher-end to more mid-range journals. There should be growth coming next year, at least per guidance, and there's a chance to accelerate that growth in FY21 and FY22 if strategies work in that business.

Publishing concerns are a worry, as evidenced by recent performance. Risks are mounting looking forward as well. The merger between McGraw-Hill and Cengage creates another major competitor along with Pearson (PSO). And Cengage Unlimited - a subscription service for textbooks - might at least slow some of the decades-long pricing gains seen in that space. eTextbooks and increased rental services remain a problem as well, with Chegg (CHGG) CEO Dan Rosensweig predicting late last year that "we're going to see that publishers are going to continue to struggle for a while".

That said, Wiley management argued after both Q3 and Q4 that it had room to at least protect its niche, while participating more fully - and more profitably - in the changes to the publishing business model. And higher education course material only accounts for about 10% of total revenue at this point. Declines here are manageable. In fact, even zeroing out book publishing, JW probably still is trading in the range of 10x EV/EBITDA (based on FY20 guidance).

That's not a bad multiple - and maybe even an attractive one, given the annuity-like nature of the journals business and the still-thin margins in Solutions. Education Services alone is expected to grow revenue mid- to high-teens on an organic basis over the next three years, per the Q4 call, reaching a mid-teen EBITDA margin in fiscal 2022. That growth alone likely is a ~10% boost to consolidated Adjusted EBITDA.

Again, the long-running bull case here still holds to some extent: stability in journals/Research, manageable declines in Publishing, growth in OPM and the other services businesses. FY19 results generally support that case. Meanwhile, Wiley just hiked its dividend for the 25th consecutive year, with a 2.8% yield at the moment. And valuation is acceptable at worst. Wiley stock does look reasonably attractive here.

Valuation and Growth

The growth businesses here are much more important to the bull case than their profit contribution would suggest. The outlooks for journals and publishing are to some extent known at this point. If the smaller businesses continue to stay flattish - as most have for the last 2-3 years, OPM excluded - Wiley earnings really aren't going to grow consistently. And JW stock probably doesn't move all that much, and almost certainly doesn't move up.

I wrote last year relative to OPM that "there's certainly a sense that the business shouldn't be this hard at this point" - and that increasingly feels true for most of Wiley outside of journals and publishing. Wiley has spent $320 million just on Atypon and Learning House, and invested heavily behind its smaller businesses with a plan to do so further in fiscal 2020 - yet the multi-year growth rates for most of these businesses are relatively light. Even OPM's 7% growth last year and 6% performance this year is a far cry short of 2U (TWOU), who grew its top line 44% in 2018 and is guiding for a 30% increase this year. Profitability overall for Solutions isn't great, or all that significant - likely a single-digit percentage of profits, even adding back intangible amortization - and it's still tough to see how that changes. As a commenter wrote last year, a number of the markets simply aren't that big. In the ones that are - open access and OPM - Wiley seems a little late to the game.

Again, there is a case here, and valuation is reasonable enough to at least consider taking a flyer that this time will be different. 14x earnings and a mid-8 EV/EBITDA multiple already discount the 2022 targets. Should Wiley hit its $440 million Adjusted EBITDA target that year, a 10x+ multiple (in line with what it's historically received) suggests the stock rises at least 50%. So does a high-teen multiple to adjusted EPS adding back amortization. The relatively defensive nature of the stock eliminates macro/trade war/tariff worries, and the 2.8% yield adds a bit of the "get paid to wait" argument.

At this point, though, it's simply tough to have enough confidence in those targets. Past promises have been broken. And there are just too many questions about execution, end markets, and positioning to see growth rebounding so quickly in FY21 and FY22. Wiley needs to show something before investors can act on what admittedly looks like an intriguing bull case.

