DGRO: Dividend Growers Have The Momentum

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) as an investment option at its current market price. With the market sitting at all-time highs, investors certainly need to be cautious about buying any stock or fund at this time. However, just because the major indices are near their highest levels does not mean there is not value out there, and I believe DGRO is a fund that offers some value. While its dividend yield is not high, it is growing at a fast pace, and dividend growth has risen in Q2 compared to Q1. Furthermore, dividend funds have gotten a broad boost over the last few months, as the market has now begun to price in multiple interest rate cuts in 2019. The potential for declining interest rates is prompting investors to lock-in higher yields, in both fixed-income assets and dividend funds, and that is helping DGRO. Finally, despite tariffs, trade disputes, and geo-political volatility, the American consumer remains confident and is spending. This reality should continue to support cyclical sectors, including consumer-oriented sectors that make up a good chunk of DGRO's portfolio.

Background

First, a little background on DGRO. The fund is managed by BlackRock, and its objective is to "track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. equities with a history of consistently growing dividends." Currently, DGRO is trading at $38.42/share and yields 2.29% annually, based on its last four distributions. I continued recommending DGRO in my March publication, and that has turned out to be a correct call. Since then, DGRO has had a positive return of 5.6%, including its Q2 distribution. Considering this positive return, as well as the fact that the market is back at all-time highs, I have been critically examining all my positions to determine what I want to add to, hold, or sell going forward. This review will center on why DGRO is a fund I have chosen to add to.

Short-Term Strength

To start, I want to focus on DGRO's relative strength, because that is a key reason why I have taken the time to do an updated review. Over the past few months, as the market had rallied, I have been raising cash and expanding my dividend positions. In doing so, I have had a particular focus on my two other core dividend holdings, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD). This was primarily because I appreciated the defensive nature of their holdings, while I view DGRO as a more offensive investment, due to its large Technology sector weighting.

As I continue to reallocate in to dividend funds this summer, I am drawn back to DGRO. The fund has actually been performing quite well over the past few months, and I noticed it has been beating my other dividend holdings, as well as the broader market, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

As you can see, the momentum is clearly on DGRO's side, and its dividend growth focus appears to be the short-term winning play. Specifically, its divergence against my other dividend ETFs is quite significant, given the short time-frame. I would not have expected SPYD to see a gap of 3%, especially since that fund is heavily exposed to the real estate sector, which has been a top performer over the past year.

With this in mind, I have begun putting cash in to DGRO, in lieu of SCHD and SPYD (these are my only three dividend ETFs), because I believe the likelihood of this momentum continuing going forward is high, and I will detail my reasons why below.

Dividend Growth Accelerates

As a "Dividend Seeker", it should not surprise anyone that an ETF focused on dividend growth represents one of my largest core holdings. I see dividend growth as a characteristic that is attractive a vast majority of the time, so this is a fund I rarely trade, but rather hold for the long-term.

That said, as 2019 has gone on, I had been heavily adding to my Real Estate and Utilities exposure, largely because of the above-average yields offered by those sectors, coupled with their relatively high domestic exposure. This has lessened the impact of on-going trade disputes on my portfolio. However, these sectors have gotten increasingly more expensive as the year has gone on and, as I mentioned in the preceding paragraph, DGRO has been out-performing my preferred Real Estate and Utilities fund - SPYD. Therefore, this reality has reignited my desire to build on my dividend growth position.

Of course, DGRO's goal is to track an index of dividend growers, but this is not a guarantee that the growth will be meaningful. Therefore, I am especially critical of this fund's actual growth each quarter, to verify the fund is indeed meeting its core objective. Fortunately, as we saw this past week with DGRO's second quarter dividend, the fund is indeed meeting the mark in this regard. In fact, not only did DGRO see impressive year-over-year dividend growth this quarter, it is actually an acceleration from Q1, as the chart below illustrates:

Metric 2018 YOY Q1 2019 YOY Q2 2019 YOY Q1-Q2 Combined YOY Rate of Dividend Growth 14.9% 13.6% 19.4% 16.5%

Source: iShares (with calculations made by Author)

My takeaway is roundly positive. The fund had strong dividend growth last year, which was seemingly propelled by tax reform. When dividend growth slowed slightly in Q1 this year, that was widely expected. However, DGRO has clearly seen its underlying holdings accelerate their dividend growth, and that bodes well heading in to the second half of the year. While future growth is not guaranteed, I still see this metric as a key reason to not let the current yield deter new investment. While it looks low on the surface, the strong rate of dividend growth is helping to drive current income higher.

American Consumer Remains Confident

In my prior reviews of DGRO, I have focused on the top sectors within the fund, and why I felt that exposure was a positive. Specifically, this analysis rested with the Financials, Information Technology, and Health Care sectors, which have consistently been the top three, by weighting, for a while. This time around, I want to focus on American consumers, and the sectors most impacted by their spending, which includes Consumer Staples and Consumer Discretionary. While these are not the top sectors in isolation, when taken together they represent almost 20% of total assets, as shown below:

Source: iShares

Clearly, the health of the American consumer is a key element for DGRO's overall performance, so I want to discuss my current outlook for these sectors rather than rehashing my previous viewpoints on the other sectors.

Given the recent volatility we have seen in the market and the reasons behind it - trade disputes, tariffs, geo-political tensions - one would think the American consumer would be understandably cautious. However, American households actually appear quite confident in their economic position. In fact, after dropping sharply at the end of 2018, the Consumer Confidence Index is almost back to its peak reading for the last 10 years, as shown below:

Source: Charles Schwab

While this metric itself is strong, what is even more relevant for consumer stocks is that this has translated in to increased spending. While 2019 started off on a slow start, the past three months have seen month-over-month gains in retail sales, after April figures were recently revised higher, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: Bloomberg

As you can see, this chart illustrates a favorable consumer environment, with three out of the first five months of the year registering monthly retail sales gains that are above the long-term average. What this tells me is that consumers are shrugging off negative headlines, remaining confident, and acting (by spending more) on that confidence. This is a positive trend for consumer sectors, and by extension, DGRO.

Factors Driving Consumer Spending

Now that I have discussed the underlying resilience in the consumer arena, I want to touch on the why behind this trend, because that will be important in determining if these confidence levels and spending habits are sustainable going forward. Simply, there are a couple basic reasons why I believe this reality is likely to continue. One, the job market remains strong. The U.S. economy continues to add jobs on a monthly basis, and the unemployment rate is at a remarkable 3.6%, as shown in the graphics below:

Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics

While confidence and actual spending can be driven by a number of different factors, the primary driver would certainly be employment. No matter what is going on in the world, consumer confidence is going to be largely impacted by whether or not people are working. Furthermore, this level of job growth and low unemployment rate are helping sustain a labor market that is quite tight. Post-recession, one of the biggest sore points was a lack of income growth. That has finally begun to change, as wages have been broadly increasing across the economy. This leads us to the second point, which is a rise in real wages. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, real wages rose 1.3% in May, in a year-over-year comparison. This metrics considers inflation, and would capture any rise in prices due to tariffs, oil prices, or anything else that would impact the cost of goods and services. This tells me that American households are actually seeing an increase in their financial position, as wages are rising faster than prices. This is clearly helping to boost spending.

A third point has to do with oil prices, as this is another underlying factor that is likely contributing to the confidence in American consumers. Of course, oil prices had a sharp move upward this past week (ending 6/21), with WTI crude seeing its largest weekly move in three years, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

While this is is certainly a trend to monitor, I believe the reality of the current supply-demand imbalance will keep a lid on further gains from here. Furthermore, even with this sharp move, oil prices remain at fairly low levels. WTI crude closed Friday (6/21) at under $58/barrel, with is down substantially from the high this year above $66/barrel about two months ago, as shown in the graph below:

Source: CNBC

My point here is that even though oil prices have dominated the headlines over the past couple of weeks, they still remain at moderate levels, well off the highs of the year. This is a price point that is keeping retail gas prices low for American consumers, which in turn is helping support spending in other sectors of the economy.

What Could Go Wrong?

While I have laid out an argument for remaining long DGRO, I am not suggesting there are not inherent risks in adding to a position now. With equity prices near all-time highs, it will not take much for investors to find a reason to sell-off. While I believe there is short-term value even at these levels, investors with a long-term view always need to be prepared to withstand losses and not panic.

And there are multiple risks to the market, and especially dividend payers, right now. One, a primary reason for the sharp uptick in equity prices is the dovishness from the Federal Reserve. After last week's FOMC statement dropped the word "patient" from the prepared remarks, investors took this to mean interest rate cuts were on the way. While the Fed stopped short of forecasting actual cuts, the verbiage "(the Fed) will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion" was just what traders wanted to hear. On this backdrop, the market is now pricing in a July interest rate cut with 100% probability, according to data from CME Group. On top of that, traders are forecasting at least three rate cuts by year-end (including the July cut). This is a sharp reversal from last year's policy action, and has sent investors flocking to lock in yields within the bond space and with dividend funds like DGRO.

The downside to this is the market may be getting ahead of itself, in my opinion. While the rate cuts would certainly be good for equities in isolation, this exuberance in anticipation of them may be getting too stretched. If the cuts do not materialize, the reversal could be dramatic, given how sure the market is that they are coming. Furthermore, this could be a classic "buy the rumor, sell the news" scenario, as investors seem to be pricing in the cuts now. How much room will there be to boost prices, if and when, the cuts do happen? These are important considerations, and the uncertainty could pressure dividend funds going forward.

A second point has to do with economic growth. This coincides with dividend growers especially, because these are companies that are likely performing very well in the current economic conditions. This reality, on average, is helping to boost profits and the ability of management to deliver more cash to shareholders, in terms of the increasing dividends. This is an extremely desirable trait for myself, and many other investors, but could be markedly impacted if global growth slows down. With the World Bank forecasting global growth to slow to 2.6% this year, this reality could pressure the ability of dividend growers, many of which are international companies, to maintain their high level of growth. While I highlighted earlier that current dividend growth is actually accelerating, this is another macroeconomic reality that investors may need to contend with this year.

Bottom Line

DGRO is a fund I have recommended for a long time and, after a careful review, I have concluded I should continue to do so today. The fund has been performing quite well this year, besting my other dividend investments, in terms of dividend growth and market price gains. While dividend growth slowed in Q1, the Q2 distribution that was paid in June showed tremendous progress from a year ago, helping restore my confidence in the fund. Furthermore, the American consumer remains confident and spending, which is helping to support the underlying consumer-oriented sectors within DGRO. This is going to boost performance going forward, as consumer stocks make up about 20% of total fund assets. Finally, with a dovish interest rate environment, investors are going to continue to be drawn to growing income streams, and DGRO is poised to capitalize on this trend. Therefore, I remain long DGRO, and suggest investors give the fund consideration at this time.

