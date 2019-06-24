Revolve: Investors Should Wait For Traders To Leave

Instead of competing with third-party vendors on price like Amazon does, Revolve uses analytics to compete on differentiation, reducing product overlap.

Revolve's platform offering for influencers to launch their own brands will act as a defensive force against becoming out of style.

One of the most successful IPOs of 2019, Revolve Group (RVLV), represents one of the more reasonable investments to come to the market, in terms of the underlying business. Revolve is already profitable and competes in a stable, established industry. Their current growth drivers are clear, with competitive advantages in the back end and a low overhead/profit-focused enterprise platform underlying the whole business.

Revolve's business model and competitive advantage can be divided into two different factors: Influencer Network Monetization and their Connected Enterprise Analytical Platform.

Influencer Network Monetization

On the front end, Revolve has a vast influencer network, over 2,500 accounts, which drives their marketing strategy. By now, the terms "influencer" and "influencer marketing" shouldn't be new to investors, especially since mega-cap FAANG stock Facebook (FB) is built on social media and their growth relies heavily on Instagram. Regardless, here's a quick summary of influencer marketing and why it's a competitive advantage from their S-1/A:

Influencers have an outsized impact on the purchasing behaviors of next-generation consumers. Influencers maintain a social media presence on platforms such as Instagram or YouTube, and have thousands or even millions of followers who view, comment, like, and share their fashion and lifestyle posts. Influencers can have a more powerful impact than traditional advertising methods because they bring their followers into their daily lives and share their personal tastes and preferences in an authentic way."

To give their reach some context, Lululemon (LULU) has about 1,500 influencers. As a proxy for measuring reach, Lululemon has 2.9 million Instagram followers and Revolve has 3.1 million. This translates to the difference between how they list outfits versus a competitor like Macy's (M).

Source: Left - Revolve, Right - Macy's

Right away, you can see the difference in how Revolve (left) and Macy's (right) lay out their items. Macy's has the standard clothing layout, no background, faceless model (literally). Meanwhile, Revolve has a model/influencer out in an exotic location, even with her Instagram handle on the bottom left. Along with their influencer strategy, Revolve also focuses on the connection between their brand and the "experience" factor (experience as in traveling, not being experienced).

In terms of financials, their influencer marketing strategy returns approximately 200% ROI, as highlighted by Citron:

Revolve spends about $100 to acquire customers and make about $300 after acquisition, netting themselves about $200 in CLV per customer, for a very strong 200% marketing ROI, (Wayfair can only dream about that)."

The inclusion of Camila Coelho above (left) also leads into the second aspect of their monetization of influencers: an e-commerce platform offering for influencers. Basically, Revolve offers a platform similar to Shopify (SHOP), where influencers can launch their own personal designs and collections. As an example, Camila Coelho (influencer with 8 million Instagram followers) released a collection on Revolve last week.

Source: Camilo Coelho Collection (link)

The above screenshot is from her new website, and every picture links to outfit details, which then links to Revolve. This PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering could be a long-term growth and lead driver for Revolve.

Also, Revolve has the advantage of influencers requiring a platform and being unable to create a separate site just for themselves. This was made evident last year in a similar industry, where Kylie Jenner's makeup line had to make a deal with Ulta Beauty (ULTA), unable to drive growth on her own. This was also about a year after Rihanna's brand had to do the same with Sephora. If powerhouses, Rihanna and Kylie Jenner, aren't able to launch their own independent brands, smaller influencers will likely require a platform as well. And as I'll mention in the next section, Revolve is able to convert external designs into higher margin, owned brands.

Connected Enterprise Analytics Platform

One of the reasons Revolve has been able to reach profitability so early is thanks to their connected enterprise analytics platform. This analytics platform creates a two-pronged value offering for Revolve: a front-end pricing and product offering strategy and a back-end inventory and procurement strategy.

First, their front-end tracks user behavior on their website to determine what trends are "in" and what consumers are looking for. This programmatic pricing strategy allows Revolve to react to changing consumer trends quickly, with a focus on not suffering from having to sell discounted extra inventory. This has allowed Revolve to sell 79% of their products at full retail price. In an overly simplified example, Revolve doesn't have a clearance rack for winter jackets in July, they will only sell summer clothes at full retail price in July.

The other side of their front-end platform allows them to offer detailed analytical insights to their partners. Revolve will tell their producers what is in and how much their producers should sell. If producers don't take their advice or are unable to, Revolve will then launch their own brands and styles to fill the gap. Similar to Amazon (AMZN), their focus on their own brands drives net margin growth:

As a result, in 2018, our owned brands represented nine out of our top 10 brands, 30.9% of the Revolve segment's net sales, and four out of the top five brand search terms on external search engines that led to a purchase. Owned brands are significantly more productive on a units sold per style basis, have higher average unit revenue than third-party brands, and generate meaningfully higher gross margins as compared to third-party brands."

Of course, this could lead to an impact to their third-party relationships, also similar to Amazon. However, Revolve attempts to mitigate this by sharing information with their third-party vendors first and focuses on competing based on product differentiation, not on price, which differs from Amazon. This allows lower overlap with suppliers.

On the back end, the front-end data points and pricing strategy is integrated with their procurement and inventory levels. Revolve will launch a new product with a small amount of underlying inventory. Then, by tracking engagement, purchases of similar items, and sales, Revolve will then determine whether to buy more inventory, change the pricing, change the design or marketing, or cut their losses. Revolve calls this their "read and react" strategy:

Together, this enables a "read and react" merchandise approach; we make shallow initial buys, then use our proprietary technology to identify and re-order strong sellers, turning the fashion cycle from a predictive art to a data-driven science. This approach facilitates constant newness, with over 1,000 new styles launched per week on average, while mitigating fashion and inventory risk."

To borrow a term from software development, this makes Revolve a more "agile" company, which is fitting as Revolve markets itself as an analytics business, not a fashion business (Fashtech as Citron calls it). Basically, agile development is focused on iterations and continuous deployment, so software developers can quickly change the program if requirements change. On the other side, waterfall development basically determines all the requirements up front and focuses on the first release being the final release. If requirements change, the development has to start over.

Relating this to Revolve, they are the equivalent of agile development, which waits to determine inventory, product strategy, and pricing through their "read and react" model, allowing for low overhead and higher margins. This differs from their brick and mortar competitors, who have an entire store and warehouse of products and rely on sales and clearance racks or liquidating inventory to off-price retailers.

This analytical focused strategy is extremely costly to replicate. Global spend on digitalization is expected to be $1.7 trillion in 2019, a 42% increase from 2017. Retailers will also need several years to implement new software projects, train staff, and adjust their business strategy to account for their new software architecture. The latter being harder than it sounds, as McKinsey reports that incumbents typically fail to adapt in a timely matter and are unable to change their business model, even after digital investments.

Source: McKinsey (report)

Financials

On the financial side, Revolve is one of the few IPOs that are profitable and free cash flow positive. Revenue grew 24.8% last year and earnings grew by nearly 5x. Net income growth isn't sustainable but will likely continue to track close to revenue growth in the future.

Net income actually decreased year over year last quarter, but this is a result to the start-up costs related to the launch of Superdown in March. Superdown is positioned to be a low end (lower end, prices are still high) offering for consumers who are turned off by Revolve's prices. Although details about Superdown's business fundamentals are scarce, an educated guess can estimate a similar long-term net margin to Revolve.

I am assuming that the net margin of Superdown won't be a long-term drag on the overall business despite the lower price point. This is based on the expected lower influencer spend and an outlet to handle Revolve's excess inventory that will outweigh the expected lower gross margin. Basically, Superdown will rely on a different set of influencers, those with high engagement and lower follower counts and also influencers that are more 'realistic' and not full of travelling content. These influencers will be lower cost than their core Revolve group. For a comparison, this is the equivalent of focusing on the south and Midwest, rather than New York and California. Overall, Superdown is positioned to be a long-term growth driver and a worthwhile investment that makes up for the net margin impact in the short term.

Back to the core business, Revolve is showing healthy growth in most key metrics, highlighted below:

Source: Revolve S-1

Despite average order value falling, gross margin continues to increase at a strong pace. Average order value will likely be pressured by the launch of Superdown and it will likely compete with Revolve's influencer platform offering to balance out the negative impact. Once active customer growth flattens, Revolve will likely begin offering loyalty program benefits to protect against churn and re-energize customer growth, similar to how Ulta positioned their rewards program (I highlight this in my Ulta article from September).

Investors Should Wait For Traders To Leave

Investors should remain patient and let traders continue to dominate the stock price in the present. A high short ratio, a low float, media coverage, plus a recent IPO is contributing to massive volatility, which makes a valuation analysis virtually useless until the price consolidates. After all, measuring valuation ratios when the stock swings over 10% multiple times just last week is virtually useless.

This is why I believe investors should wait until the price consolidates and the market determines what valuation level Revolve will trade at once the traders give the reigns of Revolve to investors. As investors, we don't want to turn investing into gambling, so the best strategy will likely be patience. However, the other strategy could be small adds each time Revolve breaks trend in either direction. With that said, this strategy looked better before last week when it looked like the stock would stay around mid to high $30s, before volatility picked up, breaking trend multiple times. For investors, there are too many non-fundamental driven factors in the stock price currently, which negates investment research. Once consolidation occurs, then valuation analysis can be beneficial.

Risks

The first risk is short-term price volatility, as Revolve is controlled by traders, not investors. Until this is resolved, likely after the quiet period ends on July 17th, volatility will likely continue.

Revolve's business model is focused on increasing efficiency and lowering overhead, which insulates them from economic consumer impacts. Regardless, pressure on consumers will likely be felt across the industry, and Revolve's position as a high-end retailer will likely impact the company heavily.

Of course, in an event that economic conditions deteriorate, consumers may embrace retail therapy, positioning Revolve and their influencer network in a better position than peers. After all, the negatives on the psychological side from influencers could be a positive on the business side. Feel bad about seeing people live better lives than you on Instagram? Then buy their outfit.

Also, high-end retailers can be hit by lower-priced competitors, and this always represents a massive risk. This is still a concern, but the success of similar priced Lululemon suggests that these high-end retailers are sustainable, at least in these economic conditions.

Also, Revolve's main demographic is millennial women. Millennial women are expected to spend about $170 billion a year, which represents 85% of all millennial spending. Also, recession impact is lowered assuming the "lipstick effect" remains true in the next recession. Although the underlying reasons are still debated, spend on beauty products tend to increase in recessions, helping, but not completely insulating, fashion companies. After all, Revolve's founders made business model changes after seeing retailers offload inventory in large amounts in the last recession.

Also, their "read and react" model represents increased risks as well in trend impact. Basically, if their analytics platform is unable to accurately capture changing trends, Revolve could be left in a bad position, holding inventory in out of fashion items, and no inventory in trending items.

Lastly, the reliance on influencers is a large risk as well. Although I believe the opposite is more likely, if the market for influencer spending increases, Revolve will be hit with higher costs and lower ROI on marketing spend. Also, if a notable influencer gets hit by any kind of scandal, brand image may be affected. Revolve having over 2,500 influencers and being known as a platform and wide ranging brand may lower this risk, but it remains regardless.

Investor Takeaway

Overall, Revolve is dominated by traders and the volatility negates investor research and valuation measures. Once price consolidates, investors can assess the damage and determine if Revolve is left at a reasonable valuation or not. Otherwise, investors can time their purchases by average costing in low amounts after each drop, although this increases risks.

Once the volatility slows, I believe Revolve has an excellent business model, built on an impressive enterprise-wide analytical platform. Dynamic pricing, procurement, product development, and marketing, all integrated together, create an agile business with large competitive advantages that are extremely costly to replicate. Their influencer platform offering is also a potential growth driver that could empower influencers to launch new brands, which allows Revolve to benefit from exclusive products. Basically, Revolve is a hybrid between Shopify, Etsy (ETSY), and Lululemon.

Revolve has one of the most innovative business models of the new IPOs and assuming a reasonable valuation once the IPO volatility leaves, could represent a strong addition for growth-focused investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RVLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The above references an opinion and is for information purposes only. This information is general in nature and has not taken into account your personal financial position or objectives. It is not intended to be investment advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for investment advice. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.