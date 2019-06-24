Vonovia: A Real Estate Champion With Some Political Headwinds

Nevertheless, an ethical investment component may possibly be affected here, which each investor must address individually. Likewise, regulatory issues could ensure that the share price comes under pressure.

Introduction

This is another article about an undercovered stock here on Seeking Alpha: Vonovia SE (OTCPK:VONOY; VNNF). Like some of my other articles, the purpose is to give you a sufficient picture and insights on the current situation in as few words as possible.

In this article, I will provide you an overview of the company profile. After that, I will analyze the upside and downside potential of a possible investment in Vonovia.

According to my three-grade rating, Vonovia is a great company with a proven business model and bright fundamental prospects.

The Company

Vonovia was established in a 2015 merger of German real estate companies Deutsche Annington and Gagfah. Although Vonovia is still a very young company, its roots extend far back into the 19th century. Created through the merger of Deutsche Annington and GAGFAH, Vonovia can look back on more than 100 years of experience in the German residential property sector.

Vonovia currently owns and manages around 394,000 residential units in attractive cities and regions predominantly across Germany and manages around 58,000 units for third parties.

But the Footprint is also growing internationally. 10% of the portfolio is located outside Germany, especially in Denmark, Sweden and Austria.

(Source: Vonovia at a glance)

Upsides

The business itself

Vonovia serves all business segments in real estate.

Vonovia is specialized in buying cheap apartments and renovating them. This gives the company the opportunity to sell the apartments or demand higher rents. Furthermore, instead of commissioning external companies, Vonovia now takes on many tasks with its own subsidiaries. Hence, the company do not have to pay third parties but can collect the profits for its own. The business move is clever: usually, landlords have great freedom in whom they entrust stairwell cleaning or winter services, for example. And Vonovia can also decide for themselves whether, for example, a playground is checked once a month or once a week.

(Source: Presentation)

The fact that this also offers the possibility of abuse or provides little transparency is a point that I will address later in the downsides.

However, another thing I like is that the German market is highly regulated via rent indices. This may limit the growth but in the end, the rent growth is not dependent to economic growth or GDP. Therefore, the rent growth is quite less volatile than in the USA. Accordingly, in Germany rents are expected to continue to rise steadily:

(Source: High degree of stability)

Growth engine

As I mentioned earlier, Vonovia has massively expanded its portfolio through acquisitions:

(Source: Many acquisitions by Vonovia)

However, the acquisitions were very well chosen. Vonovia also integrated the acquisitions into its own business and provided the housing services here as well. Accordingly, the company not only benefited from the rents but also from further services for the new residential units.

Although the company operates in a favourable market environment, the growth is impressive.The fair value of the real estate portfolio and the Adjusted NAV have more than tripled since 2014:

(Source: Annual results 2018)

Furthermore, it seems that Vonovia is just about to start its real growth path. While Germany is expected to remain the dominant market, Vonovia wants to grow its footprint in Europe even further.

(Source: Presentation)

Consequently, investors have benefited massively. Since 2014, the company has outperformed its competitors. And even investors in Realty Income would also have been more successful with Vonovia:

(Source: Onvista)

Dividends

Since the IPO, Vonovia has returned many dividends to its shareholders. The dividend has more than doubled in the last 5 years. In 2019, the payout was EUR 1.44, an increase of 8.3% from the previous year:

(Source: Dividend development since IPO)

The company's aim is to distribute around 70% of the Group FFO to the shareholders. Given that the FFO were EUR 2.25 /share in 2018, the actual dividend payout ratio is at reasonable 70%. In 2018, the dividend yield was a reasonable 3.6%.

(Source: Reasonable payout ratio)

In addition, Vonovia had a pretty good start in 2019 with a rising Group FFO of 20 % due to acquisitions. In this respect, dividends are expected to rise further in 2019:

(Source: Q1 2019 reports)

Note, however, that - as is customary in German companies - the payment is made only once a year (usually June) and not quarterly.

Downsides

Impacts of interest rates

As a housing company, Vonovia reacts sensitively to interest rate hikes. Fortunately, rising interest rates are no longer expected. The interest rate in Europe is already negative for banks. Negative interest affect Vonovia's business but in a good way. The ECB's negative interest rate for banks has created a mass of super-cheap mortgages that have driven up property prices.

(Source: House prices)

That's good for Vonovia, of course. On the one hand it sells real estate itself and on the other hand higher rents can be enforced.

Political environment

Germany's housing industry is facing considerable challenges. Due to ever-increasing rents, housing is part of a heavy current political and public debate. Consensus estimates see a shortage of at least 1 million apartments in urban areas. Furthermore, Vonovia also does not enjoy the best reputation in Germany due to its business model and is often sued.

In the German capital Berlin, politicians are now planning to introduce a rental cap for five years. But this is very controversial. In particular, there are fears that fewer apartments will be built and that rents will rise disproportionately in advance.

In addition, some people demand that large housing companies like Vonovia be expropriated. While I think this possibility is very unlikely, it reduces the company's ability to act. All this makes it difficult for the company to build a proper lobby. Hardly any politician in Germany or Europe will publicly side with housing companies.

On the other hand, Vonovia could also benefit from this debate, since Vonovia itself is building many new apartments, so basically, the company is part of the solution.

Nevertheless, an ethical investment component may possibly be affected here, which each investor must address individually. Likewise, regulatory issues could ensure that share price comes under pressure.

Take away

After every analysis of a company, I will use a three-grade rating for this series. Its purpose is to ensure that readers recognize at first glance whether a company might or might not be worth investing.The three steps rating at a glance:

Buy the jewel rather now than tomorrow if:

There are no downsides and the company has growth potential.*

The upsides outweigh the downsides and the company has enormous growth potential.

Worth an investment (maybe later after a second look) if:

The upsides outweigh the downsides.

The upsides are equal to downsides but the company has growth potential.

No thanks if:

No growth potential in the long term.

The downsides outweigh the upsides.

*Of course, the growth potential is a part of the upsides, but it is also crucial in my final considerations.

Conclusion: The grade for Vonovia

Vonovia is a great company with a proven business model and bright fundamental prospects, but there is no hurry. So Vonovia is no jewel. Nevertheless, it is worth an investment, but you don't necessarily have to buy it now:

While the upsides outweigh the downsides, the growth is steady but not enormous.

The next dividend will be paid next year in June.

In addition, ethical questions may arise for some investors.

Possible regulatory pressure should also be taken into account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VNNVF, VONOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.