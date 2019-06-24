Pfizer: Array Deal Makes Sense

The deal strengthens Pfizer’s presence and makes the stock worth a look, in our view.

It is in-line with Pfizer’s inorganic expansion strategy and the valuation premium is in line with other acquisitions in the oncology space.

The deal will be EPS dilutive due to additional opex requirement in an initial couple of years but is guided to turn accretive 2022 onwards.

At $48/share, the all-cash deal will be financed by debt and cash, putting the enterprise value of Array at $11.4B.

Pfizer will strengthen its oncology portfolio through the Array acquisition, expected to be completed in H2-2019.

Pfizer (PFE) is a major global pharmaceutical company with a presence across many clinical/therapeutic areas. Through the Array BioPharma (ARRY) acquisition, it has a golden opportunity to capitalize on the lucrative oncology space. The acquisition is timely as Array is set to benefit from strong future pipeline revenue from its new drug sales and licenses. It also has a strong R&D culture and pre-clinical portfolio.

The acquisition will dilute Pfizer's EPS in the initial years but should turn accretive from 2022 onwards. Although Pfizer still faces risks in the form of generic drugs, we believe the company's strengthened new launch portfolio and focused acquisition strategy will boost the stock. At ~13x EV/EBITDA, Pfizer trades at the lower end of its peer group, thus, we think the stock is worth a look at current levels.

Pfizer to acquire Array

On June 17, Pfizer announced that it would acquire Array Biopharma, the commercial-stage oncology-focused biotech company. Pfizer will pay $48/share for Array, which is a huge 62% premium to Array’s last trading price of $29.59 (June 14 close). The offer values Array equity and debt (enterprise value) at $11.4B.

(Source: Slide 6 of Investor Deck)

This will be an all-cash deal, financed primarily by debt. At these levels, Pfizer is paying an EV/Revenue multiple of 31x and 17x for 2020 and 2021, respectively, certainly seems pricey on paper. The deal is set for completion in H2 – 2019. The acquisition will slightly increase Pfizer opex in initial years with the deal turning EPS accretive in 2022.

Year 2019 2020 2021 2022 & beyond EPS Impact -($0.04 – 0.05) -($0.04 – 0.05) Neutral Accretive

(Source: Slide 6 of Investor Deck)

The deal is in-line with Pfizer’s inorganic growth strategy of preferring bolt-on acquisitions rather than larger ones. There are three main value drivers from this acquisition:

Expected Braftovi/Mektovi sales Royalties from Array’s out-licensed products Array’s track record of highly productive R&D and attractive pre-clinical portfolio

Array already has US rights to Braftovi and Mektovi and is partnering with Pierre Fabre for European and Ono for Japanese markets, respectively.

(Source: Slide 7 of Investor Deck)

Pfizer has an aging product pipeline, with its four major drugs (Eliquis, Ibrance, Xtandi, and Tafamidis) losing patent protection starting 2026 onwards. These four drugs will contribute $19B or 30% to 2025 revenue. The Array acquisition will replenish this pipeline and complement organic growth initiatives.

The deal is not expected to significantly alter Pfizer’s capital allocation strategy focusing around dividends, share repurchases, and business development.

(Source: Slide 6 of Investor Deck)

Array seems like a good acquisition especially because of its R&D capability (Pfizer will continue with Array’s state-of-the-art research facility at Boulder, Colorado) and solid pipeline, but Pfizer’s other bolt-on acquisitions in oncology space (Medivation, Anacor, and Hospira) have had mixed success.

Although Array may be a safer bet, Pfizer faces risks in other business areas, especially from generics garnering a larger market share and synergies (both cost and revenue) from previous acquisitions not materializing as expected.

Pfizer’s acquisition price (NYSE:EV) at 31x of 2020 revenues is significantly higher than the industry average of 11x, but the share price premium is in-line with other similar acquisitions in oncology space.

Oncology Deals Premium to last traded price Pfizer & Array 62% Lilly & Loxo 68% Lilly & Armo 68% Novartis & Endocyte 54%

(Source: Yahoo Finance, Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News, Endocyte IR)

Overall, we believe the deal will be value accretive to Pfizer and will help it replenish its revenue pipeline with relevant, high impact products. Moreover, the deal is in-line with Pfizer’s general business and financial strategy.

Valuation

It may take a while for the market to properly factor the Array acquisition into Pfizer’s stock price with the deal only set for completion in H2 2019. Till then, we value Pfizer against comparable companies on a BAU basis.

(Source: Gurufocus, values as of June 20 market close)

There seems to be a significant upside left in Pfizer stock if we compare EV/EBITDA multiple with that of peer average, and a minor upside if we look at EV/Revenue multiple. Generally, we think Pfizer is undervalued at current levels, and value accretion is also expected to come from Array deal, albeit in the medium to long term.

Conclusion

Pfizer has a mixed history of successfully executing on acquisitions. However, inorganic growth is a requirement to replenish its aging product portfolio and revenue pipeline. The Array acquisition is also in-line with Pfizer’s long term business and capital allocation strategy as well as its reliance on tuck-in acquisitions like this one. Despite seeming pricey at 31x fwd revenues, we find the premium in line with precedent transaction multiples.

Overall, we think Array has certain distinct advantages which Pfizer can play on and amplify value out of them. The acquisition looks value accretive for Pfizer and given the stock's discounted multiple, we think Pfizer is worth a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.