Eyes On Tesla's Unit Cost And Ads ROI

Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock dropped from its peak $387 to the recent $176 low in May 2019.

First, we believe the market showed worry about the effectiveness of recent strategies such as entering the general market with the low-priced Model 3. Second, we believe that recent self-burning events and decelerated growth in 2019Q1 raised demand concerns among investors.

However, we see that brand awareness is still growing. Launching the Model 3 has actually increased the overall ads ROI and decreased the unit costs significantly. We see Tesla adjusting their pricing strategy in the right direction. We believe that long-term demand is still strong. The current valuation provides an attractive entry.

The auto general market is different from the luxury market as the consumer is price-driven instead of pursuing social status

Elon Musk has built a successful luxury brand by delivering Tesla’s core value ”sustainability and energy savings” to high-income individuals. The message resonated among rich people as they became worried that fossil fuels will be exhausted in the foreseeable future and thus, fuel prices will only become more volatile and may, in fact, rise in the future, which could make ownership costs of a traditional car higher.

Tesla’s stock was trading stalely in the range of $150-$260 during 2014-2016. Tesla launched the low-priced Model 3 in 2017 with the goal of penetrating the general market. This was exciting because the general market provides a larger growth opportunity.

However, the general market consumers are very different from those of the luxury market as they buy cars as transportation vehicles and take ownership costs and safety as priorities rather than social status or the company’s mission.

Hence, in early 2019, Tesla decided to lower the price of the Model 3 with the goal of offering a $35k model to the general market. The stock price started to drop dramatically after the Q1 2019 report came out and showed decelerated revenue growth. We believe the market felt that the low-priced Model 3 would not resonate among general market consumers and, thus, the addressable market for Tesla should remain in the luxury car territory. Thus, the stock dropped back to the 2014-2016 level in the range of $150-$260.

The demand slowdown was the mix results of safety concerns, inconsistent pricing strategy, and confusing branding

Although Tesla claimed that the reason for decelerated growth was merely a delivery transit timing issue due to the international delivery launch in Europe and China, we believe it should be contributed to (1) a couple of self-burning events that raised consumer's concerns and led the consumer to hold back (2) Elon Musk’s aggressive push to the general market, lowering the Model 3 price a couple of times in 2019, generating an inconsistent brand image among consumers, as Tesla was suddenly transformed from a luxury to a household brand. Luxury car consumers were confused with the pricing strategy. The demand for the Model S and Model X was significantly cannibalized by the Model 3. (3) In China, Tesla started to build a factory in Shanghai and general market consumers were fully aware that local production would bring the sale price down further, with consumers not in a rush to buy the car.

The brand awareness is still growing and Ads ROI is amazing

We analyzed Google Trends and the Baidu index (Google Trends of China version) and saw search interest continuing to rise.

We also analyzed YouTube views of Tesla-related videos and saw that positive reviews still outweigh negative reviews. The self-burning video does not generate many views. Thus, we don’t see the safety concern as a long-term demand issue for Tesla unless NHTSA issues a recall request.

In addition, we analyzed the ads ROI return of auto peers such as Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF), Ford (F), Toyota (TM) and General Motors (GM). We saw that the ads ROI of Tesla is considered the top performer among peers and across industries.

Tesla’s advertising spending per unit was above $600 before the launch of the Model 3. The launch of the Model 3 in 2018 saw a lower advertising per unit cost to $285, much lower than the auto peers. The gross profit/ad spending ratio (defined as ads ROI) increased from the 3000% level to the 6000% level, implying that Tesla’s strategy to offer the low-priced Model 3 is accretive for the investor.

We compared its gross profit/ad spending ratio to other high-growth and eCommerce companies, such as Beyond Meat (BYND), Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), Wayfair (W) and Etsy (ETSY). We found that Tesla still outperforms this group.

We think the numbers imply a strong demand for Tesla's product even considering current revenue and unit sale level.

Unit cost continues to decline

Since the launch of the Model 3, revenue per unit decreased by 19% from 93,000 in 2017 to $75,000 in 2018. We compared this with the leading companies, finding that the cost of revenue per unit at Tesla is high, but narrowing. According to Tesla, the production cost of the Model 3 is currently around $38,000, very close to the average cost at Daimler of $36,000.

The total operating costs on a per unit basis demonstrated more leverage as it dropped 51%. CapEx dropped by 74% from 2017 to 2018. In Q1 2019, we still see nice leverage on operating costs and CapEx. Tesla expects that the China factory could reduce CapEx spending by 50% and with the launch of the Model Y, further savings will be achieved.

Tesla discounted long-range model will further reduce R&D and CapEx expense on a per unit basis

According to InsideEVs, Tesla stopped offering a long-range model. We believe it is a positive sign for Tesla as consumers no longer see range as an issue for the electric car due to the increasing number of charging stations. The company should curb R&D spending on improving battery range in the future and will enjoy further savings due to more standardized product selection.

Valuation is attractive if Tesla is valued as a luxury car company

We used the free cash model to calculate the valuation of Tesla’s auto business only. We did not take its solar business, financing business or autonomous driving business into valuation consideration. The assumptions below predict a 4.8% free cash flow margin in 2033, similar to other car manufacturers.

Assumptions:

We value Tesla as a luxury car company that will only penetrate 3.6% of the global market share and achieve a unit production level of 2.9 million annually by 2033, a similar level as Daimler in 2018. The total auto industry will experience a 1% decline annually in unit sales between 2019-2033 due to lower demand.

We assume that the total average price per unit and the average cost of goods sold should stay at the current Model 3 level long term (i.e., average price of $47,000 per unit and the cost of goods sold at $37,000 per unit), meaning there will be no further price adjustment and cost of goods sold savings from increased production.

We compared the cost structure of Tesla to the traditional car manufacturer and conclude that Tesla has a similar production procedure but with extra automation investment costs and higher stock-based compensation costs. The company should have a savings advantage in brick and mortar dealership network and pension costs. Long term, Tesla could achieve a similar costs structure as the legacy carmakers. Hence, we used Daimler’s cost structure as a long-term target for Tesla.

We used 9% WACC and a 3% long-term growth rate with a beta of 1.3 and 6% for costs of debt. We arrived at $377 per share, a 74% upside for Tesla.

We also include a sensitivity test for WACC and our long-term growth rate assumptions that show a return range from 432% to -30%.

Please note that we assume that the cost of goods sold will stay at the current level of $38k long term. It is very likely we will see this cost to continue to drop with the ramp-up of the Model Y and the China factory. The return under the sensitivity test below shows that WACC will no longer be an issue when costs continue to drop.

Also, from an EV/S and historical trading range ($150-$260 during 2014-2016) perspective, Tesla’s stock is considered to be relatively cheap given its improving cost structure.

Thus, we conclude that the current price of $218 is an attractive entry if Tesla is to be valued as a luxury car company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.