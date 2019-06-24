Beyond Meat - Taco Edition

Calculations and new data indicate that BYND sells less than $20 per day per location across its distribution network.

I've published over 125 articles here at Seeking Alpha, yet have almost never written twice in a row on one company -- much less three times. But in the case of Beyond Meat (BYND) there are so many new developments every week, that I hope you'll indulge me this one time. (For reference, my first two BYND articles are here and here.)

The key developments this week center around fast food Taco restaurants, as well as a new entrant to the field. Let's see what information we can tease out from these.

Taco Bell and Others Decline to Add BYND Products

In my opinion, the biggest news of the week was that restaurant giant (7,072 locations) Taco Bell, owned by YUM! Brands (YUM), declined to use either Impossible Foods' or BYND's products. As CNBC reported (my emphasis):

Taco Bell has long had a reputation as vegetarian friendly, but the Mexican food-fast chain is not planning on adding any plant-based meat substitutes from Beyond Meat or Impossible Foods to its menu. [...] “We’ve looked. We’ve met with Beyond, we’ve met with Impossible — our head of innovation knows everybody, and they all know her,” Julie Felss Masino, Taco Bell’s president of North American operations, said in an interview. “But I think what we’re proud of is that we’ve been doing vegetarian for 57 years.” So Taco Bell is instead going to focus on growing awareness for its own vegetarian options. The chain, which is owned by Yum Brands, plans to roll out the vegetarian menu nationally in the fall.

Amplifying the latter point, Business Insider quotes:

Taco Bell has similarly been building out its vegetarian menu options for years. "We're vegetarian-certified and have been since 2015," Julie Felss Masino, Taco Bell's president of North America, told Business Insider on Wednesday. "Nobody else is certified by the American Vegetarian Association."

In a similar vein, Panera (2,300 locations), told Business Insider that it too is declining adding faux meat to its menu (my emphasis):

Executives from Panera Bread and Taco Bell separately told Business Insider this week that, after consideration, they felt their menus did not currently need a faux meat option courtesy of Impossible Food or Beyond Meat. Instead, they said, they have spent years expanding the plant-centric options on their menus — making jumping on the bandwagon unnecessary. "We continue to see our customers really looking for ... that whole food solution, and we're continuing to lean into that," said Sara Burnett, Panera's vice president of wellness and food policy. "Because hands down, we have the best pantry, I think, of anyone in the industry." Panera has been building out its vegetarian and plant-based options for years, in an effort to beef up the nutritional bonafide of its menu — including options that contain meat. "We're going to see more vegetables," Panera's head chef Dan Kish told Business Insider back in 2016. "We're going to see culinary treatments of those vegetables in ways that bring out their flavors without adding a lot of other things to it — so keeping things as natural as possible. Upping the percentage of vegetables in your diet — [it] is part of our job to help you with that."

Finally, Shake Shack (SHAK) also announced that it's not entering the faux-meat market anytime soon:

Shake Shack is not going to be adding Beyond Meat’s plant-based burger to its menu anytime soon. “We have no intention of doing it today,” Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti told CNBC’s “Squawk Box ” on Friday. “We want to watch and see how this plays out.”

Why do these announcements matter?

Remember that one of the biggest short term risks to the short BYND trade would be big name chains announcing that they were adopting the product. This eliminates two sizable candidates from making such an announcement.

The bigger takeaway, however, is that all of these chains not only likely worry about how well a small company like Impossible Foods or BYND could actually ramp up their supplies to meet nationwide and international distribution needs, but more importantly, the large chains already have a long term plan for how they will fulfill vegetarian and flexitarian growing demand. As Taco Bell stressed, it has "been doing vegetarian for 57 years"!

My guess is that if in the long term these large companies eventually do pivot slightly, it will be to bring in large internationally-capable suppliers like Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF) or Tyson Foods (TSN).

Per Location Sales

One thing that has puzzled me about the BYND story is that if the product is so desirable, why does it sport relatively small sales volume per location? Recent developments allow us to check this metric.

Recall that in its prospectus, BYND stated that:

Our products are currently available in approximately 30,000 points of distribution primarily in the United States as well as several other countries, across mainstream grocery, mass merchandiser and natural retailer channels, and various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets and schools. We enjoy a strong base of well-known retail and foodservice customers that continues to grow.

On the other hand, full year revenue guidance for the company, which includes additional locations added in 2019 is for $210M. That means that at best the annual revenue per location is $7,000 or about $19 per day per location.

Del Taco (TACO), in announcing its addition of two new BYND menu items, gave us some other numbers we can work with. It stated that in the two months the original BYND menu items have been on the menu, it has sold almost 2M of them across its 580 stores. That's 2M / (60 days x 580 locations) = 57.5 items per location per day.

In order to perform a back of envelope calculation on the revenues BYND may derive from this, I bought a Beyond Avocado Taco (for $2.49) and slightly deconstructed it to weigh the faux meat content.

(author's photo)

(author's photo)

As can been from the photo, the fried meat and sauce weighed 2.3 ounces. I'm guessing that if one removed the sauce and the oil, the actual BYND content would be less than 1.3 ounces per taco, but let's use an optimistic 2 ounces per taco here.

We also know that -- in full retail packaging -- BYND meat crumbles sell for $0.57 per ounce, so I'm assuming that when sold in bulk to a restaurant chain like TACO, the cost would be less than $0.25 per ounce. But again, to be conservative, let's assume BYND can sell its product for $0.30 an ounce. That would yield revenues of 57.5 items x 2 ounces x $0.30 = $34.5 per TACO location per day. (Using the more realistic values of 1.3 oz and $0.25 per oz gives a daily revenue of $18.7.)

Thus the TACO data supports the idea that across its entire network, BYND sells less than $20 of product per location per day. This is one metric we can watch to see how well BYND manages to compete with all the new entrants in the field.

Which brings me to a final point.

Another Competitor: Dr. Praeger's Perfect Burger

On June 20th, Dr. Praeger's Sensible Foods announced the launch of a new pea-protein based substitute meat burger (my emphasis):

Today, Dr. Praeger’s Sensible Foods, the family owned and operated leader in the all-natural, vegetarian, vegan, gluten free, and kosher frozen food categories, introduces the newest meat-alternative patty — the Perfect Burger™. The juicy and delicious Perfect Burger looks and tastes like meat, but is made with clean, veggie-forward ingredients and infused with four kinds of veggies: sweet potato, butternut squash, beet, and carrot. It cooks just like beef on the grill or stove-top. The Perfect Burger is soy free, gluten free, and vegan. It’s packed with 20g of non-GMO plant protein and contains 15% less sodium and 22% less fat per serving than the leading meat-y veggie burger. “The meat-alternative burger market lacks a tasty, vegan burger that contains a short and simple ingredient list,” says Larry Praeger of Dr. Praeger’s, “The Perfect Burger provides all the flavor you want from a traditional beef burger, but with clean plant-based protein and ingredients you can taste with each flavorful bite.”

(source, author's compilation of two photos here)

Dr. Praeger's story is very interesting, as the company really does seem more health-focused than perhaps either Impossible Foods or BYND. But for our purposes here, I think the main point is that this is another established competitor entering the fray. The company has been in business for 25 years and has relationships with a number of important retailers; indeed it notes that it sells the "#1 frozen veggie burger at Whole Foods".

Just more price and shelf space pressure in an increasingly competitive market.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BYND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.