Pure Gold Mining: Too Soon For Another Capital Raise

If a bull market in gold eventuates in the near-term, the company's decision to raise so much capital at this time, at these prices, may dampen and limit the upside potential of PGM.V.

Pure Gold Mining will likely not need to perform any additional capital raises and can now advance talk with lenders, financiers, etc. to secure the remaining CAPEX funds needed to complete a mine build at Madsen.

New shares were issued at C$0.55/share, which included half-warrants with a strike price of C$0.85/share, good for three years from the time of closing of the bought deal private placement.

Gold has recently broken out to new highs and is now trading at ~$1,400/oz, which coincided with Pure Gold Mining announcing a significant capital raise to bring in C$32.5 million.

With the spot price of gold now trading at ~$1,400/oz and recently breaking out to new highs not seen since 2013, gold developer Pure Gold Mining (OTCPK:LRTNF) wasted no time in "taking advantage" of improving sentiment towards precious metals by announcing a significant capital raise to bring in C$32.5 million of fresh funds via a bought deal private placement.

Source: Pure Gold Mining June 2019 Press Release

Worth highlighting above, new shares of Pure Gold Mining were issued out at C$0.55/share, which included an accompanying half-warrant for each share, featuring an exercise price of C$0.85/share, which is valid for what one could argue is a "very generous" three-year term (particularly in the backdrop of a possibly emerging bull market for gold).

Background

Presumably, the latest capital raise by Pure Gold Mining will be the final one in the foreseeable future, as the company will next look to shift its focus towards trying to secure the remaining CAPEX needed to put its flagship Madsen Gold Project into production likely through the means of debt financing (or perhaps, in addition, also through some kind of royalty & streaming deal).

As a refresher, the Madsen Gold Project is located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario, Canada (a premier jurisdiction for gold mining).

Source: Pure Gold Mining June 2019 Corporate Presentation

The most recent Feasibility Study (FS) for the Madsen Gold Project was published earlier this year, back in February, and highlighted the following attributes:

Source: Pure Gold Mining FS February 2019

As shown in the table above, the Madsen Gold Project is estimated to have a mine life of 12.3 years, which should lead to an annual production profile of 80,000 oz (with an average production of 102,000 oz/year over Years 3-7).

Although the Madsen Gold Project doesn't have the requisite size needed to be considered a "world-class tier 1" asset, it's worth noting that the initial CAPEX needed for construction of a mine is not exorbitant at "only" C$95 million.

However, sustaining capital for the life of mine at the Madsen Gold Project is expected to be higher, totaling in at C$232 million. Life of mine All-In Sustaining Costs (AISCs) are forecasted to be $787/oz.

Source: Pure Gold Mining FS February 2019

Further, the Madsen Gold Project features solid economics when using a base-case gold price of $1,275/oz, which shows an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of C$247 million, with an after-tax IRR of 36%.

Plugging in today's gold price of $1,400/oz would lead to an improvement of the after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) to C$326 million, with an after-tax IRR of 45%.

Source: Pure Gold Mining FS February 2019

However, at the far end of the other side of the spectrum, assuming a gold price of $1,100/oz, the Madsen Gold Project looks like it would be rather marginal, featuring an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of C$135 million, with an after-tax IRR of 23%.

Recent Share Price Performance and Capital Structure

With the above background in mind, turning over to the share price, PGM.V is trading at C$0.56/share, which means that the most recent capital raise is taking place more or less around the same level as the current market price. So far this year, shares of PGM.V are down -13.85%.

Most noteworthy is the fact that shares of PGM.V are now trading at a lower level than back in February (when the share price of PGM.V hit a high of C$0.81/share while the spot price of gold was trading a lot lower, closer to ~$1,300/oz), which for longer-term shareholders must come as a disappointment to see so much capital being raised at "only" C$0.56/share.

In addition, management's decision to include three-year warrants with an exercise price of C$0.85/share in the latest financing is somewhat disconcerting to observe, since this type of behavior is something one typically would only expect to occur during the depths of a bear market, not when sentiment towards a sector is fast-improving. At this time, it's uncertain how much impact or "overhang" these new warrants will have on holding down the share price advancement of Pure Gold Mining in the future.

The current market cap of PGM.V is ~C$150 million (before accounting for the latest capital raise).

Further, Pure Gold Mining already had 268.2 million shares outstanding on its registry (before taking into account another 59.1 million that will need to be minted once the latest bought deal private placement closes).

Source: Pure Gold Mining June 2019 Corporate Presentation

Arguably, once the dust is settled, with ~300-400 million plus shares outstanding, Pure Gold Mining won't have the tightest of share structures for a fully-funded-to-production junior developer in the business, but the registry also likely won't be considered to be excessively bloated, either.

For comparison, West African Resources (OTC:WFRSF), another fully-funded-to-production gold developer, currently working on constructing the Sanbrado Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso, has an astounding 869.4 million shares outstanding on its registry (which is far more excessive than what Pure Gold Mining will likely end up at).

Source: West African Resources May 2019 Corporate Presentation

Final Thoughts

It's possible that a lot of upside potential for PGM.V has been dampened to a large degree due to this most recently announced hefty capital raise taking place at what could later turn out to have occurred during the very early innings of the next bull market/rally in gold stocks. For example, should the spot price of gold continue soaring further above $1,400/oz, Pure Gold Mining's decision to raise so much capital so soon could end up looking like a decision that was made in haste.

On the flipside, though, should the spot price of gold fail to break through $1,400/oz (and say, perhaps, even find itself crashing back down below $1,300/oz), Pure Gold Mining's management might then be lauded for being shrewd (and opportunistic) operators, making sure to "take what the market gives you" to ensure that the Madsen Gold Project will have the funds it needs to rapidly advance its way into production, sooner rather than later.

Of course, the future is unwritten, so there's no way of yet knowing whether Pure Gold Mining's most recent capital raise will ultimately end up looking like an ill-advised move to lock down funds too quickly, a stroke of genius, or perhaps, even something in between those two extreme scenarios will be the final outcome.

In any event, being well cashed up should help Pure Gold Mining accelerate talks with various lenders, financiers, etc. to try and secure debt financing for the remaining CAPEX needed to fully fund the mine build at Madsen.

Merely speculation on my part, but as it pertains to Pure Gold Mining being a potential takeover candidate, the most recent financing deal would seem to suggest that talks with larger gold producers haven't yet progressed to an advanced enough stage where a change of ownership event was near imminent, otherwise, why would the company not decide to hold out slightly longer and wait to announce such a move instead of a capital raise? By no means, though, should the most recent financing deal suggest that Pure Gold Mining can't (or won't) become a takeover candidate in the future, especially if merger and acquisition (M&A) season comes back in full bloom again (e.g., like it did during the gold bull market from early 2016).

With all that said, where things stand today, it's worth mentioning again, that with the spot price of gold currently trading at ~$1,400/oz, it's now sitting at a price level that the yellow metal hasn't touched since 2013; this is very noteworthy, as clearing resistance from ~$1,350-1,400/oz has been an insurmountable barrier for gold in recent years, which it may have finally conquered.

No doubt, sentiment has started to shift profoundly in the positive direction for gold, and the emerging bullish environment would seem to loudly suggest to speculators that the probability for better days to be experienced for both gold and gold mining stocks has increased considerably over the last week alone.

Now, should an eventual bull market take flight for gold in the near future, Pure Gold Mining and its shareholders may look back and rue the day the company decided to initiate another "low price" capital raise too soon (not to mention again, management's decision to agree to dish out some very generous three-year warrants in the process as well).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.