Korn Ferry Got Unduly Clobbered

A dividend hike is possible sometime within the next year, given the company's huge free cash flow. The stock is worth at least $57 per share.

Catalysts abound: Net cash is at least 11% of its market value and is growing at least $100 million per year, even after significant share buybacks by the company.

Korn Ferry Has Been Unduly Hit By the Market

When Korn Ferry (KFY) produced its earnings on Friday, June 21, 2019, for the year ending April 30, 2019, which apparently missed earnings estimates, the stock was hit almost 18% in one day. I looked at the company's cash and securities heavy balance sheet, cash flow and guidance and it is clear that at this price ($40.05 on June 21, 2019) the stock is not properly valued. Here are some of the basics of the company's market value and valuation as of today:

Source: Hake estimates

Note that although this shows that cash is $767 million, or one-third of its market value, on a net cash basis, it is 24% of the market value. The company indicates that its "investable cash" as they call it, is lower:

Source: KFY's Earnings Presentation Slides June 21, 2019

KFY says its investable cash is $382 million after deducting its pension benefit plan liabilities and bonus liabilities. This represents 16.9% of its market capitalization. Note that this does not deduct the $222.8 million in term loans that I deducted in my table above this. I somewhat doubtful about this "investable cash" idea. First, although the company does not appear to deduct any expenses relating to the payouts of the defined benefits from the earnings statements, it does seem to think that bonus payments need to be deducted. Bonus payments are normally paid out of earnings. In fact, the defined benefit liability was only $249 million in last year's 10-K filing (the most recent year 10-K has not been filed). Here is what Note 6 to the 10-K 2018 said:

Source: KFY 2018 10-K

In fact, you can see that the retirement benefit plans are less than half of the $249.7 million in "total benefit obligations" and $128.4 million relates to a bonus plan for executives. For some reason, KFY does not want to show these bonus liabilities on its own balance sheet and pay them out of revenue and cash flow when they come due. So, in a sense, the real liabilities are much smaller, and the real investable net cash is probably at least $129 million higher than it indicates. The bonuses would be normally out of cash flow in most other companies.

Here is my point. The net cash of the company is growing and I expect that gross cash will hit at least $894 million this year, and $671 million on a net after debt (but not pension liabilities) basis. Let's be as conservative as possible. What is the net cash after all debt and all pension and bonus liabilities, as the company describes them? I included an increase of $40 million in pension and benefit liabilities for the year ending April 2020:

Source: Hake estimates

Based on this table you can see that even after deducting all possible debts and pension/bonus liabilities, KFY will likely be net cash positive by about 1% of its market cap by the end of April 2020. Keep in mind that this is even after the company likely completes $37 million in share buybacks (as it did last year) and pays $22.4 million in dividends to shareholders. This can be seen in the following table showing the company's cash flow uses:

Source: Hake compilation from SEC filings and Hake estimates for FY 2020

Note that this table shows that Adjusted EBITDA will likely grow this year over last year. Adjusted EBITDA is still expected to represent a healthy 16%+ margin on sales.

Catalysts Apparent

Share buybacks and Dividends. Note in the table above that KFY has been increasing its buybacks consistently over the past four years. Assuming it continues to buy up $37 million of its stock, this represents 1.64% of its market value. The dividend and buybacks are about $60 million of the total expected $187 million in free cash flow that the company generates, or only one-third. The rest can be used to either pay off debt or to increase its cash balance.

Note that there is at least $120 million in free cash flow that could be used to increase its buybacks, dividends or reduce the company's $220 million in term debt principal. Given that the dividend has been kept at $0.40 per share for the past 3 years, I highly suspect that over the next year or so, KFY's management will likely increase it at some point. I have shown that the company certainly has plenty of room to do so.

Valuation. Based on the table below you can see that in general KFY is about on par with the median but is significantly lower than the average based on EV/EBITDA.

Source: Hake estimates and Yahoo! Finance estimates for comps

As for P/E ratios, I believe that they are less reliable these days as they include so many types of non-cash expense type inclusions in net income that they make comparisons less reliable. And as for the lower dividend yield, I have shown that KFY is likely to eventually increase its dividend, which would raise its dividend yield to the average. Therefore, if KFY was to be valued at the median 8.0 x EV/EBITDA the stock would be valued as follows:

Source: Hake estimates

Based on this analysis, KFY is worth $57.06 per share and is at least 42% undervalued. This includes a potential reduction in shares this year as I expect the company to continue its share buyback program.

Summary

Korn Ferry's stock got clobbered after it came out with earnings that apparently missed analysts estimates. What the market is forgetting is that the company not only has lots of net cash but is significantly free cash flow positive. There are several significant catalysts, including a positive dividend increase and continued share buybacks. The stock is undervalued compared to its peers and is worth at least $57.06 per share, representing a potential gain of 42.5% from today's price (June 21, 2019).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.