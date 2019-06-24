More Upside For Brazil Stocks As iBovespa Breaks Above 100,000

iShares MSCI Capped Brazil ETF (NYSE:EWZ) tracks a basket of the largest and most liquid Brazilian stocks through 55 holdings. It's been a difficult last couple of years for Brazil that is just coming out of a deep recession, while the new Bolsonaro Presidential administration has struggled to implement a bold reform agenda that won the election in 2018. Even as the economic recovery remains tepid and below expectations, other more favorable macro trends are fueling a rally in the Brazil asset prices.

The local stock market index "iBovespa" just closed at a record high of 101,947 points and that bullishness is reflected in EWZ. A strengthening Brazilian Real currency against a weaker US Dollar driven in part by dovish signals from the US Fed is supporting the risk sentiment in Brazil. EWZ is up 12% over the past month and 16% YTD. This article highlights some recent macro developments and explains why I think there is more upside from here.

EWZ weeks price chart. Source: FinViz.com

Brazil Macro Update

The setup here is relatively straightforward. Following a deep recession between 2015 and 2016 when GDP growth fell over 3% in each of those years, the recovery has been tepid with GDP growth averaging around 1% since. On the other hand, the apparent output gap with still weak demand pressures and higher unemployment has resulted in a favorably low inflation environment. The consumer price index "IPCA" fell from an annual rate as high as 10.7% in 2015 to 2.9% in 2017. The inflation rate is now below the Central Bank mid-point target, and inflation expectations don't see much of an increase in the coming year. Lower inflation here has allowed the Central Bank to aggressively cut the monetary policy reference rate known as SELIC from 14.25% in 2015 to 6.5% now.

Itau Bank Economics Research is forecasting further rate cuts this year taking the SELIC to 5% as a response to the weaker than expected recovery. This is one of the main positive macro developments that is supporting stock prices. Lower interest rates in Brazil are seen boosting credit growth, investment demand, while lowering the cost of funding for companies. Another positive factor for Brazil is a relatively strong external accounts position "Balance of Payments" led by a narrow current account deficit of just 0.8% of GDP which has narrowed from as high as 4.1% in 2014.

Strong exports among commodities like soybeans and iron ore have resulted in a recurring trade surplus. The combination of low inflation, and strong external accounts represent a strength that isolates Brazil from a potential currency crisis in contrast to the conditions observed more recently in Argentina or Turkey as an example. Itau's macro forecasts are reproduced below.

Itau Bank Economics Research Brazil Macro Forecasts. source: Itau

The weak point in Brazil's macro setup comes down to its public finances considering a nominal fiscal balance deficit forecasted to end 2019 at 5.9% of GDP. Gross public sector debt as a percentage of GDP increased from 51.5% in 2013 to 78% now. The consensus is that these numbers are relatively contained in the near term but face a structural imbalance that requires an overhaul of the country's social security and public pension system to sustain a necessary trend lower in the debt level.

A reform has been in the works for over 2 years but faces opposition from more left-leaning figures in government who are generally against the cuts in benefits and oppose higher worker contributions. The details being debated now include changes to the retirement age for men and women along with a transition period where the changes take affect in stages. The pension reform as is being proposed would achieve a primary fiscal surplus by 2022 thereby limiting the rise in public debt as a percentage of GDP.

Itau Bank Economics Research is optimistic that a final pension bill will be approved this year although in a slightly watered down version, at least removing a major area of uncertainty. The understanding is that once approved, businesses and investors would be more confident in the long-term fiscal sustainability of the country and drive higher growth expectations, clearly bullish for stocks. Here is what Itau is saying about the Pension bill:

The pension reform bill continues to move forward in the Lower House. The changes proposed would reduce the estimated savings stemming from the reform to around BRL 0.9 trillion from the original BRL 1.25 trillion in the ten years between 2020 and 2029 (or to 1.9 pp of GDP from 2.5 pp in terms of improvement in the primary result by 2027). The changes proposed by the rapporteur and accepted by congressional leaders focused on the more controversial items in the original proposal, paving the way for faster progress in Congress. We thus expect the pension reform to be approved by the Lower House in July and by the Senate in 3Q19. Our confidence in the approval of the bill is based on the existence of a notional majority in Congress that is not conceptually or ideologically opposed to the proposal, as well as an apparent consensus among opinion-makers on the need to restore the financial sustainability of the pension system.

Separately, the government intends to move forward with a number of other reforms including privatization of state enterprises and deregulation of some sectors. Overall the progress made so far in the first 6 months of the government has been limited, but still moving in the right direction with the government's efforts focused on passing the pension bill with growing urgency.

Summarizing some of the strengths and weaknesses in Brazil's macro outlook, supporting Brazilian stocks and EWZ.

Strengths Weaknesses Low and stable inflation.

Falling interest rates.

Room for Central Bank rate cuts.

Trade surplus, strong exports soybeans/iron ore/oil & gas.

Narrow current account deficit.

Government's reform agenda - privatizations, deregulation moving forward.

Positive external macro trends, EM risk sentiment/weaker USD. Tepid GDP growth, forecast for less than 1% in 2019.

High unemployment at 12%.

Wide fiscal deficit, requiring reforms.

Rising public sector debt to GDP.

Toxic political environment, "mini-scandals"/focal opposition.

Global growth uncertainty, ongoing US-China trade tension.

Cheers for Bovespa 100k

Brazilian iBovespa Index. Source: StockCharts.com

Before any Brazilians break out those "iBovespa 100k" hats, this is actually a bittersweet record with a number of caveats. Way back in 2008, iBovespa reached 72,000 that year before plunging nearly 60% during the financial crisis. An almost V-shaped recovery drove the index back to those levels by 2010. The ensuing bust in commodity prices along with deteriorating economic conditions that resulted in a recession again crushed iBovespa down over 50% by 2016.

Fast forward to today and that 100k in nominal terms doesn't tell the whole story. Since 2007, the inflation index has effectively doubled, up 98% meaning that the 100k level is actually still down in real terms over the period. For long-term EWZ investors including many institutions, the story is even worse as the ETF is still down 55% from its all-time high in 2008. Indeed, the Brazilian Real currency has depreciated 60% from its all-time high contribution to much of these loses. It's unlikely EWZ or the Real will returns to those levels in the near future or even ever, but nevertheless I see upside here. The good news is that the outlook is more positive now and the currency could appreciate from here as it still trades near record low levels.

Data by YCharts

I believe a combination of 10% upside for the currency and 15% upside for the local stocks (and iBovespa) can take EWZ to the $55 level this year. The catalyst here will be a combination of positive external factors including rebounding commodity prices along with the potential for an out-performance in the economic growth domestically. The passage of the final pension reform bill will remove one area of uncertainty and allow the government to focus on growth measures. I see a potential deal later this year as a proverbial green light for larger foreign capital flows that could drive the Brazilian Real to the 3.50 level representing an appreciation of about 10% from the current 3.894 per US Dollar level.

Data by YCharts

EWZ Analysis

The local market index breaking out into new highs is an important sentiment milestone. EWZ should benefit from the momentum. It's important to note that the composition of the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF differs from Brazil's iBovespa as they are constructed with different methodologies. With that said, the data below shows that among the top holdings of EWZ, the exposure is similar. iBovespa is a larger index with 66 holdings while EWZ has 55 equity holdings. Some of the individual stocks are over or underweighted by marginal amounts. Nevertheless, both EWZ and iBovespa should trade based on the same equity factors and local market macro drivers.

ADR ticker Weight in EWZ Weight in iBovespa Petrobras SA (NYSE:PBR) + (NYSE:PBR.A) 11.64 12.34 Banco Bradesco Sa (NYSE:BBD) + (NYSE:BBDO) 10.46 10.56 Itau Unibanco SA (NYSE:ITUB) 10.14 10.00 Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) 9.73 9.98 B3 SA no ADR available 4.72 4.38 Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) 4.40 4.90

The table below shows performance figures for the top 25 in EWZ:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. Source: Data by YCharts/table by author

According to iShares the weighted average PE ratio for EWZ is 15.1x. Financial services represent 36% of the ETF which skews some of the valuation metrics down as the sector typical has lower PE ratios. Overall one of the trends among the underlying companies among all sectors is improving earnings even as economic growth remains weak. Coming out of the recession, many companies have been able to lower debt levels and now present stronger balance sheets. This is a positive for the group going forward. The dividend yield over the trailing twelve-month period is 2.64%.

EWZ portfolio characteristics. Source: iShares

Some of the near-term trends that should support the performance of Brazilian stocks and EWZ include the following points:

Rebounding commodity prices. Iron ore has rallied in recent weeks and is now at the highest level going back to 2014. Separately, oil prices jumped 7% last week amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions in the middle east. Higher prices here should benefit Petrobras SA (NYSE:PBR) and Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) that together represent nearly 20% of EWZ.

Iron ore has rallied in recent weeks and is now at the highest level going back to 2014. Separately, oil prices jumped 7% last week amid escalating U.S.-Iran tensions in the middle east. Higher prices here should benefit Petrobras SA (NYSE:PBR) and Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) that together represent nearly 20% of EWZ. A weaker US Dollar. Signals by the US Fed suggesting they may cut interest rates later this year or into 2020 have pressured the Dollar that is now down 2.5% in the month of June. Lower treasury yields are making emerging market currencies more attractive leading to improved global equity market sentiment. The Brazilian Real has upside from here considering overall stable inflation expectations and relatively strong external accounts/ trade balance data.

Signals by the US Fed suggesting they may cut interest rates later this year or into 2020 have pressured the Dollar that is now down 2.5% in the month of June. Lower treasury yields are making emerging market currencies more attractive leading to improved global equity market sentiment. The Brazilian Real has upside from here considering overall stable inflation expectations and relatively strong external accounts/ trade balance data. More clarity on Brazil Pension reform bill. A consensus is emerging that a final bill will likely be approved later this year although it may be watered down compared to original estimates. Regardless of the final numbers and budgetary impact, removing this one level of uncertainty could improve the investment environment and help jump-start growth.

A consensus is emerging that a final bill will likely be approved later this year although it may be watered down compared to original estimates. Regardless of the final numbers and budgetary impact, removing this one level of uncertainty could improve the investment environment and help jump-start growth. Upside to economic growth estimates. Forecasts for 2019 GDP growth have been revised lower this year but I see the trend reversion with better than expected numbers. Look for industrial production figures in the coming months to improve on rebounding commodity prices.

Conclusion

EWZ is up 38.5% over the past year and clearly in a bull market with financial assets rebounding strongly coming out of the recession. I'm bullish on Brazil and think there is more upside for EWZ with the risks tilted to the upside over the next year. Beyond global macro uncertainties including the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China and concerns over weaker growth around the world, Brazil may continue to outperform the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE:EEM) based on local factors.

Data by YCharts

Investors should monitor developments in the pension reform and consider a failure of the bill to be approved as undermining the bullish thesis for stocks. The Brazilian Real currency is also a key risk to watch. A depreciation in the Real beyond the 4.20 per Dollar level, representing the all-time low, would also signal a deeper deterioration of the outlook.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.