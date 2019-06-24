Risk Aversion Grows In The U.S. And In The World

The U.S. stock market continues to rise as the Federal Reserve continues to reassure investors that it will be there to keep stock prices hitting even more new highs.

Never has so much money gone into securities that provide negative yields, yet this is happening at a time when the U.S. stock market continues to hit new historic highs.

Risk averse money is flowing into safe have investments in volumes unheard of as uncertainty grows in the world.

It is now estimated that over $13 trillion is invested in fixed income securities that provide the investor with a negative yield.

This is incredible.

The yield on the 10-year German bund reached a historic low last week of a negative 32 basis points while the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell under 2.00 percent on Thursday.

Other 10-year yields have also fallen to historic levels. On Swiss governments, the yield dropped to a minus 53 basis points, and even in France the yield fell to a positive one basis point.

And, due to rising fears that economic growth may be slowing around the world, in the United States the Federal Reserve is signaling that it might lower its policy rate, while the European Central Bank is threatening to lower its policy rate.

Furthermore, this is all taking place as government debt levels are rising. In fact, this increase in government debt is taking place just when many analysts are concerned that economic growth is slowing, a time when even more debt might be piled upon the world.

At the same time, some stock markets, like the one in the United States, hit new historic highs last week.

In the current environment, central banks seem to be about the only policy-making body that can do anything to keep the world moving forward … and this is exactly what the U.S. stock market is saying.

While it remains difficult to believe that monetary policy can propel the economy into a faster pace of economic growth, supply side of the economy seems to controlling economic growth at this time, the Federal Reserve still seems to be able to drive some asset prices, like those of the stock market.

The question is: Just how far can this picture go?

At this stage of the economic cycle, rising stock prices tend to go with rising government bond yields.

What does the current situation signal?

My answer turns on the behavior of the Federal Reserve in recent weeks and the response this behavior received from the stock market.

Investors in the stock market seem to be living from day-to-day on their belief that the Federal Reserve will continue to underwrite higher and higher stock prices.

And, this belief has been built up over the ten years of the current economic recovery.

This recovery has been driven from the very beginning by a monetary policy that has underwriter higher and higher stock prices.

Every time the investment community got jumpy about the Federal Reserve desire to persist in this stance, the Fed came through and re-confirmed its commitment to keep-on, keeping-on.

And, with his behavior over the last six or seven months, Mr. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve, has shown that he is willing to continue to play the game. And, Mr. Powell has accomplished this by not dropping the Fed's policy rate of interest and by getting on the nerves of President Trump who has been very vocal in his demands for lower interest rates.

But, as I ask above, how long can this continue?

Economies around the world just do not seem to be responding to the monetary stimulus.

The news out of Germany continues to worsen. Economic growth just does not seem to be picking up anywhere.

So the money that is being generated by central banks around the world seem to be going two places.

First, a lot of this money is going into the U.S. stock market.

Second, a lot of this money is going into "safe havens" as a protection against the risk some investors see growing in the world.

In a real sense, financial flows are bifurcating.

So, who wins?

Can the Fed continue to support the stock market in the hopes that some day, in the not too distant future, the economy can begin to pick up steam so as to produce the profits that can support the higher stock prices?

Can the Fed "goose up" the U.S. inflation rate to exceed its 2.00 percent target?

Given the picture presented above, this would require more and more money moving into the real economic circuit, the circuit where goods and services are produced, while less and less money flowed into the financial circuit inflating asset prices.

Right now, sophisticated finance does not seem ready to do this. Just look at the December 2017 tax reform bill passed by the U.S. Congress where some estimate that about 65 percent of the proceeds of the tax cut went into the buyback of corporate shares.

Also, look at what economists are saying about the "stress tests" just performed on commercial banks by the Federal Reserve. This time around, every bank is expected to easily pass the "stress tests."

And, what will be the result of commercial banks passing this test? The analysts say that the banks will move to buyback their stock and to raise their dividends.

Financial engineering now dominates the corporate world and the Federal Reserve - as well as the federal government - have been the prime driver of this result in recent decades. If the government keeps pushing money out as they have now done for years, sophisticated financial managers will find out the best way available to exploit this continuous effort.

Consequently the Federal Reserve is finding itself between a rock and a hard place.

How it reacts and responds to events is going to be very important. What is does is highly uncertain, because the Fed has never been in a place like this before. So, uncertainty grows as does risk aversion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.