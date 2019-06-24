Why Bitcoin Has A Great Deal Of Upside From Here

This is extremely bullish for Bitcoin and other systemically important altcoins, as Facebook's Libra points to the likelihood of a much more digitized and tokenized future.

Facebook's Libra is likely opening the door for other major corporations to introduce their own fiat-backed digital tokens.

Popularity in the crypto world appears to be increasing, sentiment is improving, and prices are likely to continue to trend higher.

Bitcoin Has A Lot More Upside From Here

The cryptocurrency market is back. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) cut right through $10K resistance like a hot knife through warm butter. Other digital assets are also exploding higher with recent laggards like ZCash (ZEC-USD), Bitcoin Gold (BTG-USD), and others making significant gains in recent months and weeks.

Bitcoin: 10 Days

Popularity for digital assets appears to be increasing once again and demand from retail and institutional interest is likely to continue to drive demand and prices higher going forward.

Since I published my "Bitcoin's Bear Market is Likely Over" article in late December, Bitcoin and most cryptocurrencies have made stellar gains.

Since their bottoms in late December:

Bitcoin is up by roughly 240%

Litecoin (LTC-USD) has surged by over 500%

Bitcoin Cash (BCH-USD) is up by about 460%

Dash (DASH-USD) is up by nearly 200%

These are just a few random examples from the top 20 coins, but other names have made similar moves in recent months.

While coins like ZCash, Bitcoin Gold, and others got off to a slow start, they have made significant gains recently.

ZCash is now up by around 143% from its low, and Bitcoin Gold is now higher by about 226% from its bottom. Moreover, much of the gains in these two coins came during the last several weeks, as interest for some coins was initially low at the start of the crypto bull market.

I've talked about altcoins in numerous Marketplace articles, including this one. The thesis was that certain altcoins, especially the laggards like ZCash with high potential to become widely used transactional coins could go much higher from recent levels. ZCash spiked by 100% just since May.

ZCash Chart

I also mentioned Bitcoin Gold and how it was likely to experience higher demand as Bitcoin spikes, and Bitcoin Gold remains relatively cheap. Just since March, Bitcoin Gold has tripled, greatly outperforming Bitcoin in that time frame.

Bitcoin Gold Chart

Bitcoin Gold is trading at around $30 today and has a market cap of just $537 million, relative to Bitcoin's price of around $11,000 and a market cap of nearly $200 billion. I believe that investors could continue to bid up Bitcoin Gold as they look for "deals" in the digital asset market.

Digital Assets are Going Mainstream

Facebook's (FB) Libra coin is a big deal for the cryptocurrency industry, but it does not pose a threat to Bitcoin or any other decentralized coin for that matter. Let's briefly discuss the Libra coin just to get an understanding for what it is, what it does, and how it impacts the overall cryptocurrency world.

The Libra is much different from Bitcoin in many respects. Firstly, it is essentially a stable coin, much like Tether (USDT-USD) or TrueUSD (TUSD-USD), or any other coin backed by fiat currency that is designed to reflect the value of the dollar or any other fiat currency it is backed by.

When someone buys Libra tokens, they are essentially buying a stable coin backed by a basket of major currencies, managed by Facebook. This should enable users to use the Libra similar as to how they would use dollars within Facebook's ecosystem, but in a more efficient way, only a digital token can offer.

Libra is centralized, meaning that it has a third-party, Facebook, responsible for managing the assets backing the coin. This is much different from Bitcoin, as Bitcoin and other traditional transactional and store of value coins are true peer to peer cryptocurrencies, independent of any third-party involvement.

Bitcoin and other transactional or store of value coins are volatile, can increase greatly, or fall in price, while the Libra is designed to be a stable coin.

So, what is the Big Deal?

Well, Facebook is a major, global corporation, and is one of the first to demonstrate that it believes cryptocurrencies can and will likely be widely used going forward. The Libra should make transactions more efficient, convenient, and probably less costly for Facebook, thus potentially increasing the company's profitability.

This phenomenon could cause other major corporations, possibly Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and others to introduce their versions of the Libra going forward.

How Bitcoin Fits into All This

The widespread use of digital tokens like Libra and any others that come down the line should help propel the entire crypto industry into the mainstream. However, it is important to remember that any tokens coming from major corporations that will mimic Libra will still be fiat-backed stable coins designed to improve overall corporate efficiency.

The real potential lies in the peer to peer transactional coins and the store of value coins as these are decentralized tokens, with a set number that can ever exist in circulation (capped supply).

As the world becomes more digitized and tokenized, Bitcoin, as well as many altcoins, should continue to experience substantial demand, as these are the true, decentralized cryptocurrencies that benefit greatly from the network effect.

The more people using Bitcoin, transacting in Bitcoin, trading it, holding it, etc. should enable its price to go higher. Therefore, the Libra and other corporate-backed tokens coming down the line are likely less of a threat to the decentralized digital asset industry but are more of legitimizing component that should help propel Bitcoin and other major altcoins into the mainstream.

Still, Very Few People Own Bitcoin

I've written extensively about Bitcoin and how with only about 20 million Bitcoin owners worldwide roughly 99.95% of the applicable global market is untapped. I've also written a lot about how the world's M3 fiat money supply is so immense (over $90 trillion), it dwarfs Bitcoin's market cap of fewer than $200 billion by a magnitude of over 450 to 1.

Bitcoin and other prominent altcoins are essentially competing for market share in immense markets for dominance in the worldwide store of value and global medium of exchange arenas. As Bitcoin becomes more popular in a more digitized and tokenized environment, its market share, market cap, and price should continue to rise long term.

At 5% of global fiat market share, Bitcoin's market cap would equate to roughly $4.5 trillion. This would imply an increase of about 2,150% from current levels and would amount to a price of around $243K for 1 Bitcoin. Even at just 1% of market share, we would see Bitcoin at over $50K per token.

As time ticks on, the world becomes more digitized, Bitcoin becomes more popular, gains market share, and its price should continue to trend higher long term. Moreover, Bitcoin has a set supply of only 21 million tokens, while the world's fiat supply can be inflated indefinitely.

And Then There is The Fed

I quoted the $90.4 trillion M3 figure earlier, but as the Fed sets off on another easing path, this figure is likely to go much higher. The market is now pricing in a 100% probability for a rate decrease next month.

This will not be a one-month phenomenon, as when the Fed flips on policy, it typically leads to a multi-year process. This means the Fed will likely continue to lower rates to zero, rates on widely held treasuries could go negative, and more QE could be introduced over the next few years.

Also, it is not just the Fed, many major central banks are extremely easy. For example, the ECB and BOJ have benchmark rates at zero or negative even when it comes to Japan. Also, look at Germany's 10-year, it is negative. When the U.S. enters or approaches a recession, we could see a similar phenomenon in the U.S. as well.

The Bottom Line

All this central bank "stimulus" is essentially the same thing as creating extraordinary amounts of fiats out of thin air. More money printing is likely to take the quoted $90.4 trillion figure much higher in future years, which equates to inflation and devaluation of fiat currencies through the expansion of the money supply.

Bitcoin is immune from inflation and is even a better hedge against inflation than gold, as it has a capped supply, whereas gold can be mined indefinitely. Therefore, most of the market is likely highly underestimating just how high Bitcoin and other systemically important altcoins can go over the next 5-15 years.

As popularity and sentiment continue to improve, Bitcoin should experience robust demand, and prices should continue to climb higher over the long term. I remain very bullish on Bitcoin and other select coins.

My calculations imply that Bitcoin's next major price peak will be around the $50-100K Level.

Potential Risks to Consider

Possibly the No. 1 long-term threat Bitcoin faces is detrimental government regulation or an all-out Bitcoin ban. If major Bitcoin-friendly governments like the U.S., E.U., Japan, South Korea, and others follow the footsteps of China and essentially make Bitcoin use and trading illegal, it could have catastrophic consequences for Bitcoin's price.

Continued Functionality Issues

Another risk factor is the concern that Bitcoin may never become a widely-used transactional currency due to its issues with speed, cost, and scale. Yes, the Lightning Network promises to solve many of the issues associated with speed, cost, and scale, but there's no guarantee that the LN will become widely adopted, even over time.

Therefore, there's the risk that newer and more efficient digital currencies like Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and others may make Bitcoin somewhat obsolete as an actual medium of exchange for the masses.

Continued Security Breaches and Fraudulent Activity

Continued security breaches in the Bitcoin world concerning exchanges and individual wallets is a constant concern. If significant breaches continue, investors and users may start to lose confidence in the system and demand could decrease as well.

Likewise, there are fraud cases. In an industry that's still loosely regulated, substantial fraudulent activity is a persistent risk factor. Just like with security breaches when people get ripped off, it reflects poorly on the entire industry and demand along with prices can suffer.

Bitcoin is Not for Everyone

The bottom line is that Bitcoin is not for everyone. I view it as an investment for people with a moderate to relatively high-risk tolerance, and even then, maybe only 10-20% of a portfolio's holdings should be allocated to digital assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, BCH-USD, LTC-USD, DASH-USD, ZEC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.