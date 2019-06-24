Woori Financial Group: Earnings Strong, Uncertainty Removed

Investment highlights

Woori Financial Group (WF) plans to acquire a 100% stake in Woori Card for KRW598.4bn in cash, and buy a 59.8% stake in Woori Investment Bank from Woori Bank for KRW392.8bn. The market had anticipated that these two second-tier subsidiaries would become first-tier subsidiaries of Woori Financial Group. The resulting stock dilution (EPS -5.8%, BVPS -3.1%) has been mostly priced in, in our view. Woori Bank has to sell Woori Financial Group shares within six months, and it should not be difficult to find potential buyers at home and abroad, including strategic and financial investors. This will help diminish the burden of newly issued shares and the overhang issue and should provide a stock catalyst.

We expect Woori Financial Group to report the strongest 2Q19 earnings amongst large banks. The net interest margin (NIM) stayed flat QoQ (vs. peers which suffered a 1-2bps QoQ decline), which kept loan growth firm at 1.9% QoQ (vs. the sector average of 1.2%). Credit cost has also stabilized QoQ, and a KRW90bn provision writeback related to Hanjin Heavy Industries (097230.KS, not rated) will likely shore up 2Q net profit to KRW608bn, surpassing the consensus estimate of KRW523.7bn. Thanks to solid NIM and the improving soundness of business loans, earnings visibility should remain high in 2H19 and beyond. In the mid-term, we expect the expanded non-banking operations to drive earnings higher. The dividend yield, which is close to 5%, is also attractive. We maintain BUY and our target price of KRW20,300.

Major issues and earnings outlook

For 2019, management guides for: 1) a flat NIM YoY, 2) 4% loan growth, 3) the cost:income ratio (CIR) at the low 50% level, and 4) a 25bps credit cost ratio. So far, performance has exceeded guidance. In particular, the indicators of asset soundness such as delinquency ratio, NPL ratio, and new NPL ratio have been outstanding in relative/absolute terms, which helped protect profitability. The purpose of acquiring Woori Card and Woori Investment Bank as subsidiaries is to improve management efficiency and create business synergies.

Efforts to establish a solid financial holding structure are accelerating, as the company plans to acquire an asset management firm, capital firm, savings bank, real estate trust firm as well as Lotte Card. An internal ratings-based approach (IRB) will be introduced in the first half of next year. Woori Financial Group aims to maintain the group common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio and ROE above 12% and 10%, respectively. We expect the dividend yield to gradually increase. For our target price, we applied 0.68x P/B to 2019F BPS (COE 12.1%, adjusted ROE 8.2%).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.