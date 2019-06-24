Yelp: The Pain Won't Last Forever

The company has announced its intention to return to mid-teens revenue growth next year, driven by accelerating performance in key categories like Home while also rolling out new products.

Yelp is trading near 52-week lows, ever since revenue growth decelerated sharply in the earnings quarter it reported in May.

In a year where most internet and software stocks have rebounded sharply after caving from December lows, Yelp (YELP) seems to have dug itself deeper into its hole. No matter how much sway the popular reviews site has with consumers, Yelp just can't seem to catch a break with investors. Year to date, Yelp is down 5%, badly trailing the double-digit gains of the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ:

In my view, Yelp remains a terrific stock for value investors. Over the past year, Yelp has had a monetization issue, with fierce competition in online advertising from the twin duopoly of Alphabet (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) crowding out its platform. But despite this, Yelp remains an ever-popular consumer site for checking restaurant reviews. And, beyond its core category of restaurants, Yelp has also evolved into virtually the only trusted site to check reviews for local businesses such as plumbers and painters. Over time, Yelp's clout with consumers should allow the company to find stable footing on the revenue side.

Yelp has acknowledged its issues and is working to reinvigorate its performance. With shares trading so cheaply, investors should dive in and wait for the rebound.

Encouraging guidance signals

In May, Yelp re-affirmed its guidance targets both for the current year and for the long term. Yelp's outlook, in my view, is far more rosy than its stock price would have you believe. Here's a look at the company's FY19 forecast:

Figure 1. Yelp FY19 guidance outlook Source: Yelp Q1 shareholder letter

Yelp's revenue growth range of 8-10% y/y already represents a respectable pickup from Q1's growth rate of 6% y/y - effectively, the company is saying that it has initiatives in place to accelerate its revenue growth (we'll cover Yelp's key winning areas in the next section). At the midpoint of that range, Yelp is forecasting 9% y/y growth to $1.028 billion in revenues.

At Yelp's present share price of ~$33, the company trades at a market cap of $2.56 billion. If we net out the $698.2 million of net cash on Yelp's balance sheet (the company has no debt), we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.86 billion. This implies that Yelp is trading at a bargain-basement valuation of 1.81x EV/FY19 revenues.

Aside from guiding to a pickup in revenue growth, Yelp is also forecasting two to three points of EBITDA margin improvement, as seen in the table above. Unlike the company's revenue forecast, we've already seen evidence of this EBITDA improvement in Q1, where EBITDA margins ticked up from 15% in the prior year to 17% this year. This was heavily driven by a reduction in sales and marketing spend as a percentage of revenues. As Yelp grows into its scale, it has also captured on sales efficiencies, and the company plans to reduce its sales footprint in its expensive home city of San Francisco this year:

Figure 3. Yelp sales and marketing as a percentage of revenues, 1Q19 Source: Yelp Q1 shareholder letter

If we assume a two-point improvement from FY18's 19% EBITDA margin this year, we arrive at an adjusted EBITDA outlook of $216 million, indicating that Yelp is also trading at a very light multiple of 8.6x EV/FY19 EBITDA.

Yelp's low valuation looks even better when we look further out into the future. Management has acknowledged that the company is currently in a rut, but has planned an aggressive recovery in the future, with revenue growth recovering to the mid-teens and adjusted EBITDA margins nearly doubling from present levels:

Figure 3. Yelp long-term targets Source: Yelp Q1 earnings deck

Where is Yelp winning?

Of course, any company can draw up a rosy long-term forecast, but we need to dive into the drivers of that growth. With Yelp, we can point to several catalysts that can reinvigorate the company's growth back into the mid-teens levels.

Within existing categories, Yelp has made a big deal out of reservations as of late. Building on the historical strength of its Restaurants category, Yelp has made an aggressive push into reservations, and the number of diners seated through Yelp Reservations and NoWait has multiplied:

Figure 4. Yelp Reservations metrics Source: Yelp Q1 shareholder letter

The company also notched a record number of food orders placed through Yelp, thanks to its partnership with GrubHub (GRUB).

Home is another winning vertical for Yelp, and the company reported that this category grew more than four times faster than all of Yelp's other categories combined. Yelp also reported that its relatively new "Request-a-Quote" feature for home projects saw a 26% y/y increase and led to 5 million fresh leads for Yelp advertisers. Yelp also noted that paid leads in the Home category will double in FY19 relative to FY18.

Existing categories aside, Yelp has also invested some muscle into rolling out several new products for its business advertisers. One of the key offerings here is "Verified License," which allows participating businesses to showcase a blue certification stamp on their Yelp landing page. Since launching this offering six months ago, 5,000 businesses have signed up. Yelp has also rolled out an offering called Business Highlights, which allows participating advertisers to showcase a certain attribute of their business such as "free estimates."

While rollouts like these seem simple, they are terrific, greenfield sources of incremental revenue, and the primary driver behind Yelp's expected revenue acceleration in the back half of this year. Note also that Yelp has stepped up its win rates among larger brands, what it calls "national and multi-location" advertisers. Revenue from these advertisers grew 22% y/y - needless to say, much faster than Yelp's overall 6% y/y revenue growth. Yelp has also dramatically increased the size of its enterprise sales teams, bumping up headcount by 30% since the beginning of the year. Yelp also reported that revenue from its top 100 advertisers grew 50% y/y in 1Q19, and that this cohort of customers increased their 2018 spending levels by 30%.

Key takeaways

Yelp has a powerful narrative behind it: key existing categories like Reservations and Homes are experiencing tremendous growth, while newer offerings as well as enterprise sales are expected to see a pickup in the back half of the year. Yelp's current pain is short-term, and if we believe in the success of these initiatives, then we'll also see accelerated revenue growth and significant adjusted EBITDA margin improvement in FY19 and beyond.

There's no doubt that Yelp is a rebound story - but with the stock trading at such modest multiples of both revenue and adjusted EBITDA, the company's risk-reward profile heavily favors bulls. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.