San Jose Water: A Buy In A Low Rate Environment

San Jose Water Group (SJW) is a small-cap ($1.7B) water utility based in California. SJW has 1 million customers in the Bay Area, serving a number of affluent areas, including San Jose, Cupertino, Campbell, Monte Sereno, Saratoga, and the Town of Los Gatos. SJW also serves roughly 50 thousand customers in Texas (the region between Austin and San Antonio). Lastly, SJW has a small real estate business. While the occasional transaction can have an impact, it generally has a negligible contribution and generated only 1% of 2018 revenues.

SJW earned $1.82 per share in 2018 and is projected to make $2.12 per share in 2019. The company is a Dividend King, having raised the dividend, which currently stands at $1.20 for a yield of ~2%, for 51 consecutive years.

Despite trading at admittedly expensive multiples, I believe SJW to be worth a close look at its current price (~$61) due to the follow factors:

- Likely (though not sure) deal with Connecticut Water Service, as well as the long-term potential for future mergers and acquisitions (M&As)

- Dovish shift by the Federal Reserve

- The potential for an economic slowdown

- SJW's favorable comparison against its water utility peers

Rational behind SJW-CTWS merger and future M&A opportunities

In March 2018, San Jose Water announced a transformative merger with Connecticut Water Service (CTWS), a water and wastewater utility serving parts of Connecticut and Maine, with most of its revenue coming from Connecticut. With zero geographical overlap, I was initially skeptical of the merger, but have since come around to the deal, which is largely based on building scale and diversifying operations.

Utilities in the US are government-granted monopolies driven by largely by scale, as increased size typically leads to higher profitability arising from pricing power, elimination of redundancies, and better access to capital markets. Given trends of consolidation, this last point may particularly beneficial to SJW. There are roughly 50,000 water utilities in the U.S., many of which are small, unprofitable, and struggle to meet federally mandated water quality standards. These problems have increasingly led to mergers and acquisitions in a bid to generate scale.

The benefits of scaling up, as well as the large volume of targets, lead me to think there is a long runway for consolidation in the industry. While some of this consolidation will likely be government-to-government transactions, such as a suburb municipality absorbing the water system of a smaller, more rural suburb, others will involve for-profit utilities. This is a trend that the two largest publicly traded American utilities, American Water (AWK) and Aqua America (WTR), have benefited from. While the SJW + CTWS merger is a little unique in that it involves two publicly traded utilities, the increased scale should provide the combined entity with the financial flexibility and geographic diversity to more consistently find targets for tuck-in acquisitions.

There have been a number of twists and turns in the SJW + CTWS merger: competing bids from Eversource Energy (ES) for CTWS, California Water Service (CWT) made an unsolicited bid for SJW, and Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulating Authority (PURA) rejected the initial merger proposal.

The current proposal by SJW is $70 cash per share of CTWS, resulting in an enterprise value of $1.2B. This comes at a multiple of ~30x forward PE for CTWS, which actually lies on at the lower end of the spectrum compared to its water utility peers. In April, SJW and CTWS resubmitted an amended merger proposal, which includes a rate freeze until 2021 and job guarantees for CTWS employees. The proposal is still under consideration, and, given the outcome of the initial proposal, there is no guarantee the merger will be approved. However, SJW and CTWS do appear to have made notable changes in the amended proposal; moreover, the market appears to be expecting the deal to go through, with CTWS shares trading ~1% below the $70 buyout price.

As mentioned, the geographic location of CTWS stands to benefit SJW, though not in the typical way. While most utility mergers benefit from combining adjacent operations, SJW's and CTWS's locations are at extreme opposites, with SJW situated in the Southwest and CTWS based in New England. However, SJW has good reason to want to lessen its dependence on California. One big reason is the propensity for drought to strike in California. SJW buys 40-50% of its water from Santa Clara Valley Water District (SCVWD) and extracts another 40-50% using groundwater pumping stations, with the rest (typically <10%) coming from surface supplies. SJW's surface water supplies vary greatly with precipitation levels-surface waters accounting for as high as 14% of SJW's supply in wet years and as little as 1% in dry years. SJW's groundwater pumping stations are located above aquifers regulated by SCVWD. To the best of my knowledge, SCVWD has not limited SJW's ability to extract water, though it seems it has the power to, should the health of the aquifer becomes at risk. California's state government has also shown a willingness to impose restrictions during drought. During the severe drought of 2014-2016, former Governor Jerry Brown restricted water use. Moreover, since then, more permanent legislation regarding water use has been enacted or proposed.

Restrictions pose challenges to water utilities because they bill by volume. So, when volumes drop, so do revenues, and thus, profitability. However, California actually has a relatively supportive environment for water utilities. During times of restrictions, the California Public Utilities Commission compensates utilities such as SJW for lost revenues. Additionally, California is supportive of increasing water rates so as to reduce demand, as well as to provide funds for improving its water infrastructure. All this is good, but it doesn't mean drought should be ignored. For one, SJW relies on California's government for support. While this has worked well thus far, there is a degree of uncertainty to whether this supportive environment will continue - especially with such a vital resource in a left-leaning state. Even if San Jose Water's operations are not majorly disrupted by drought, there are costs in a business as usual scenario during dry years. SJW's cheapest water supply is its surface water, which, as noted above, swings in its level of contribution based on whether conditions are wet or dry. During dry years, SJW relies more on groundwater, resulting in higher pumping costs, as well as SCVWD supplies, which come at a higher cost than SJW's surface and groundwater supplies.

Also of note is that San Jose Water's operations in Texas are also in a somewhat arid environment (for those interested, here is an interesting article about the climatic shift that occurs around Austin and San Antonio). Thus, while SJW does have a small degree of geographic diversity due to its Texan operations, it too operates in an area prone to droughts. A last risk worth mentioning is that, as a byproduct of its concentration in the Bay Area, SJW's operations could be impacted by an earthquake, either due to shocks or a tsunami. As much as I hope for the Bay Area to never experience a significant earthquake, it is all but assured that one will occur at some point or another due to the area's location along the San Andreas Fault. An earthquake could have devastating (or even moderate/minor) impacts on the Bay, including damage to SJW's infrastructure.

Another component of diversification is that, from what I can tell, San Jose Water is a drinking-water-only utility, while Connecticut Water Service treats both drinking water and wastewater (although weighted heavily towards drinking water). Wastewater treatment is growing in importance, especially in the context of water reuse, where wastewater is treated all the way to potable water quality (or to the quality required for a non-potable use, such as irrigation). It is my hope that SJW will take advantage of CTWS's experience in wastewater to look for opportunities on this side of water treatment.

This is all to say that, through the merger with Connecticut Water Service, San Jose Water has a lot to gain. In terms of geographic diversity, they will benefit from New England's abundant water supplies, as well as the absence of earthquakes. They will also profit from economies of scale and better access to capital markets, which will help the combined entity take advantage of the trend of consolidation.

The Water Utility Premium

I am bullish on the investment theme of water. It is an indispensable resource that plays a crucial role in economies, ranging from domestic uses, to semiconductor manufacturing, to drilling for oil. For years, I channeled investments into water equipment companies, rather than utilities, due to what I viewed as an overvalued water utility sector that was the product of artificially low interest rates. Over the past few years, I have slowly come around to what I view as a steep but deserved premium held by water utilities.

Due to their consistent financial performance, the market values water utilities as bond proxies. It is unorthodox, but, if the Federal Reserve and bond markets are to be believed, the interest rate cycle is close to peaking (if it hasn't already). There are also indications the Fed will slow or pause its balance sheet reduction. These shifts in monetary policy have several positive implications for water utilities. As bond proxies, water utilities benefit from increasing bond prices (and lower yields), as their steady dividends offer an increasingly attractive investment proposition when compared to "risk free" alternatives, such as investment-grade government bonds. For reference, 10-year Treasuries yield 2.07%, 10-year Gilts yield 0.85%, and 10-year Bunds yield -0.28%. I will be the first to admit that I would never had imagined safe-haven yields to be so low (and even negative!) over a decade into our economic expansion, but they are. Kudos to those who played the bond and utility market right - buying long-term bonds and/or water utilities during the current bull market has been a brilliant investment.

While much of the easy money has probably been made, if the interest rate cycle has indeed peaked, water utilities, as a bond proxy, actually don't look as expensive as they do at first blush. Moreover, there are two other tailwinds supporting water utility valuations. One, which I have already touched on, is their growth prospects by means of mergers and acquisitions. While power utilities have already undergone a several-decade long wave of consolidation, by my estimation, water utilities are in the early innings of their consolidation push. There are risks to this thesis, but overall I expect larger water utilities, such as AWK, WTR, CWT, and SJW (should the merger complete) to be in prime position to benefit from consolidation.

Another reason why I am bullish on domestic water utilities is the state of the global and domestic economy. Globally, economies are looking challenged, in part due to the trade battles President Trump is waging against key trade partners, such as China and European Union. History will tell if these fights prove fruitful, but for the short to intermediate term, the effects appear to be negative. Domestically, the US is doing well, at least on a lagging basis: unemployment is at historical lows, growth has been solid, and consumer sentiment is healthy. However, other indicators, such as the inverted bond yield curve and a sagging purchasing manufacturers' index (PMI), indicate potential economic stress.

Personally, I am cautious about the outlook for the stock market. While cuts in interest rates are, in principle, bullish for stocks due to flow of capital from bond markets into stock markets, the reasons for cuts give me cause for concern: slowing growth, declining PMIs, and an uncertain business environment. I have maintained my exposure to most stocks, as I believe their long-term prospects remain positive, but I have also been cautious about putting new money to work. This caution, in conjunction with declining interest rates and the potential for growth in the water utility sector, has prompted me to keep a close eye on opportunities in water utility stocks.

I expect some readers will challenge my arguments in favor of expensive water utility valuations, and I will openly admit that, currently, many of the water utilities, especially American States Water (AWR), hold valuations beyond what I feel justified. I respect dissent against my bullish stance, in part because for years I too felt utilities were overvalued. I encourage readers who disagree with my outlook to share their reasoning in the comment section.

Peer Comparison

The bull argument for water utilities is well played out. Over the past year, a basket of water utilities has handily outperformed the S&P 500 - that is, most water utilities but one - San Jose Water.

While most water utilities have handily outperformed the broader market, SJW has been a laggard, falling 10% on the year. With positive growth prospects and a strong balance sheet (though debt will be assumed and cash spent should the CTWS acquisition go through), I don't see a compelling reason as to why SJW should have underperformed its peers to such a degree. My best guess is that it is due to uncertainty around the merger, as well as SJW's December $371.3M capital raise via a share issuance. The issuance increased SJW's float by over 30%, potentially resulting in selling pressure.

Astute readers will notice that, despite relatively favorable valuation and balance sheet metrics, SJW appears to be poorly managed in comparison to its peers. While I have included these efficiency metrics because they do offer valuable insight, it is important to consider that SJW's efficiency metrics are somewhat skewed to the downside by its recent capital raises to fund its proposed merger with CTWS. Should the merger go through, I would expect these metrics to rise.

Also of note is that, from a safety perspective, SJW's impressively low beta of 0.08 stands out, even against its water utility peers, with AWK (0.20), WTR (0.44), CWT (0.35), and The York Water Company (YORW; 0.23) coming in higher. Only AWR, at 0.04, has a lower beta (I omitted CTWS, with a beta of -0.05 that is skewed due to the proposed merger).

Risks

In the merger section, I touched on a number of risks I think are particularly relevant to San Jose Water, including drought, earthquakes, and regulatory environment, so I won't discuss them again. However, there are some other risks I consider especially worth watching; I also recommended prospective investors look over the "risks" section of the 10-K.

Merger: One such risk is the merger. In my opinion, the biggest merger-related risk is that the merger does not go through - and, as demonstrated by PURA's initial rejection of the merger, nothing about the deal is guaranteed. SJW has already raised significant capital to fund the merger, so it would put it in the awkward situation of sitting on hundreds of millions of dollars in cash, with nothing to buy. In this scenario, it could use the money for a different M&A target(s), should it has identified any, or the money could go towards a special dividend, share repurchases, or retirement of debt. Given that SJW shares now trade 10%+ higher than the offering price, as well as the fact that millions were paid in advisory fees, a dividend or share repurchases would be a disappointing and destructive use of capital. On the other hand, there are risks if the merger goes through. One risk, again tied to PURA is that SJW overcommitted to PURA's employment and rate demands (job guarantees for 221 CTWS employees, a rate freeze until 2021, and a 2% rate credit for customers over the next year). From an outsider's perspective, these concessions seem reasonable if it enables the merger to go through. Other typical risks that involve M&A, including trouble integrating the two businesses and overpaying, are also at play, though I don't view these risks as particularly concerning.

Interest rates, inflation, and monetary policy: Clearly, SJW and other water utilities benefit from low interest rates, low inflation, and loose monetary policy. If these factors shift, it would quite likely hurt the investment case for safe-haven investments. My guess is as good as yours, but it does seem that the current monetary and economic conditions are conducive to an investment in water utilities, provided the entry price is reasonable. It is also a good reminder to diversify your investments, as there are other assets that would do well while SJW struggles, and vice versa. To date, SJW is the only water utility I consider a buy, though I don't think WTR is terribly overvalued and continue to invest a small amount each month through a direct stock purchase plan.

Decentralized treatment systems: Some in the infrastructure community argue that the water treatment industry should shift to decentralized systems, where treatment occurs at the neighborhood, or even individual building, level (as opposed to the current centralized system, where a treatment plant treats water or wastewater for a large swath of territory). There are some compelling arguments in favor for decentralized systems, to name a few: 1) water infrastructure is so outdated that rather than replace old infrastructure, it would be cheaper and easier to start over new; 2) energy efficiency will rise; and 3) it will make water reuse more common. While I see value to decentralized systems under some circumstances, I'll be shocked if they ever displace water utilities, especially ones operating in arid regions.

Terrorism and economic warfare: It is no secret that our enemies and rivals, from terrorist organizations to countries such as China, Iran, and Russia, are interested in disrupting our infrastructure. Few disruptions would be as damaging as a water outage. Protecting our water infrastructure will require investment, time, diligence, and coordination. I see indications that our utilities are taking these threats seriously, but the resources involved will be significant.

Failure to adequately treat water: To the best of my knowledge, SJW has an enviable history of safely treating and delivering water to customers, and there is no indication this would ever change in the future. However, managing a water system is a great responsibility where mistakes can quite literally lead to catastrophes. Should the quality of SJW's water ever be found to have put people or environment at harm, they could face severe legal penalties.

Conclusion

Given the current investing and economic climate of low rates, low inflation, and low growth, I think water utilities make for an attractive asset class. Unfortunately, many of them trade at rich premiums to the market. While San Jose Water does trade at a hefty premium to the market, by most measures, it trades at a discount to its water utility peers. This discount, combined with the potential for increased growth via the proposed merger with Connecticut Water Service, leads me to believe SJW is just barely a buy at its current price of approximately $61, though I like it better in the mid- to low-$50s, which it has traded at during the past year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WTR, SJW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.