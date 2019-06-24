Orezone Gold: The Upcoming Sulphide Expansion FS Could Lead To A Further Re-Rating

Further, a new mineral resource/reserve will be published, looking to add back oxide gold ounces previously excluded and found in "Restricted Zones", alongside adding high-grade, near surface sulphide ounces.

Orezone is working on a Sulphide Expansion Feasibility Study (SEFS), due for release later this month, looking to increase annual throughput from 4.5 Mtpa to 5.2 Mtpa.

The share price of ORE.V is C$0.61/share, and shares have fallen -23.75% over the last year.

Over the last week, the spot price of gold has been surging, and is now trading at ~$1,400/oz. For a gold company, like Orezone Gold (OTCPK:ORZCF), which has a significant Sulphide Expansion Feasibility Study due for release by the end of this month, this most recent renewed bullish sentiment towards precious metals could prove to be great timing.

Background

As a quick refresher, Orezone Gold controls the advanced stage (fully permitted) Bomboré Gold Project, located in Burkina Faso, which features a rather large total resource containing 4.77 million ounces (Measured and Indicated).

Source: Orezone Corporate Presentation Slides; May 2019

Most noteworthy are the 1.149 million oxide gold ounces that have been classified as reserve (Proven and Probable), shown below in the company's Updated Feasibility Study (UFS), released in July 2018.

Source: Orezone Updated Feasibility Study; July 2018

In its current iteration, the Bomboré Gold Project is outlined to become a 4.5 Mtpa operation, featuring an after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $224.5 million, with an after-tax IRR of 42.6%, using a base case gold price of $1,275/oz.

Average annual gold production for Bomboré is projected to reach ~83k oz/year (peak production will see ~135k/year, during Years 1-3), with a total mine life of 12.3 years. Initial CAPEX is estimated to be $143.7 million, and the All-In Sustaining Costs (AISC) are $746/oz over life-of-mine (LOM).

Source: Orezone Updated Feasibility Study; July 2018

The Bomboré Gold Project's leverage to a rising gold price is also shown in the table below. For example, assuming a gold price of $1,400/oz (where the spot price is currently resting at), the after-tax NPV (5% discount rate) would increase to $287 million (from $224.5 million, again, using the base case scenario of $1,275/oz), and the after-tax IRR would improve to 51.7% (from 42.6%, base case).

Source: Orezone Updated Feasibility Study; July 2018

With a market cap of ~C$130 million and ~C$27.5 million of cash in the bank (with zero debt), the enterprise value of ORE.V is currently "only" ~C$103 million, which is arguably not an expensive valuation relative to the Bomboré Gold Project's current NPV as presented in the UFS.

Source: Orezone Corporate Presentation Slides; May 2019

However, for speculators looking for perhaps even more upside potential from Orezone and its Bomboré Gold Project (unrelated to just a rising gold price as the driver), there are some exciting catalysts to look forward to, which should be presented in the upcoming Sulphide Expansion Feasibility Study (SEFS), which could help unlock further value for shareholders.

Sulphide Expansion Feasibility Study

Over the last year or so, Orezone Gold has been busy behind the scenes working on enhancing last year's UFS, and one of the primary ways the company is planning on doing just that is to try and expand annual plant throughput at the Bomboré Gold Project up to 5.2 Mtpa (from 4.5 Mtpa, previously).

From Orezone Gold:

"The process plant and mine design will be based on a nominal throughput of 5.2 million tonnes per annum (“Mtpa”) as opposed to the 4.5 Mtpa used in the 2018 DFS. This plant expansion will allow immediate feed of material that was originally to be stockpiled for later processing during the mine life. More importantly, this expanded throughput capacity will provide flexibility for possible future feed of oxide material from the Restricted Zones which are now well-advanced in the permitting process, and also allow room for addition of higher-grade sulphide material in the future. This increased throughput will immediately improve overall annual LOM production."

In regards to oxide material coming from "Restricted Zones", mentioned above, there is gold mineralization that is known to exist on the Bomboré property that is contained in flood zone areas that are impacted by seasonal river flows; this oxide material was left out of the UFS, but there could be significant gold ounces here which could help improve project economics, if they are allowed to be incorporated into a revised mine plan (whether in the upcoming SEFS, or at a later time in the future should the permitting process be approved).

As a refresher, here is some more specific information regarding the amount of oxide gold found in "Restricted Zones":

From Orezone Gold:

"The Mineral Resource announced on September 7, 2016 and the subsequent update on January 10, 2017 excluded certain areas of mineralization due to their location within seasonal river zones that were deemed to be sensitive environmental areas. This resulted in the exclusion from the Measured and Indicated (“M&I”) Mineral Resource of approximately 240,000 ozs of oxide / transition material (1.6 MT @ 0.68 gpt or 36,000 ozs of Measured resources and 11.8 MT @ 0.54 gpt or 205,000 ozs of Indicated resources) that would otherwise have been classified. As such, this additional mineralization is not available to be converted into mineral reserves. Orezone had several meetings in Burkina Faso to discuss this exclusion and have subsequently contracted with WSP Canada Inc., the firm that completed all of the most recent environmental work, in order to submit a plan of operations for these areas to show that they can be mined during the dry season and properly rehabilitated. If this plan of operation is accepted by the Minister of Environment, these areas should then be reinstated for mining so that they can be included as a Mineral Resource, which would have additional positive impacts on overall project economics."

Further, the following provides an update from Orezone Gold, released in November 2018, as it pertains to the progress being made by the company to possibly reinstate gold ounces found in "Restricted Zones":

From Orezone Gold.

"Any material within the Restricted Zones that falls within an updated mine plan will be mined and subsequently backfilled with waste from the same area during each year’s dry season of November to April. Permitting of the Restricted Zones is advanced with submission of an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment report as the next steps."

In addition to wanting to increase annual throughput at Bomboré through the means of potentially adding back oxide ounces previously excluded in the mine plan, Orezone Gold also wants to look into the possibility of boosting production by constructing a sulphide circuit/plant during Year 2 of mine operations.

Under a revised mine plan for the Bomboré Gold Project, the intention will be to process additional high-grade sulphide gold ounces from the P17S zone, as well as sulphide material found directly beneath existing oxide reserves.

From Orezone Gold:

"The RPA resource update will also include the near surface P17S sulphide deposit. This deposit does not have significant oxide mineralization and therefore, is currently outside of the existing mining permit. A resource estimate for P17S was included in the 2017 Resource based on limited drilling to February 2016 which identified a M&I resource of 335,000 tonnes at a gold grade of 2.52 grams per tonne (“g/t”). This resource was to a depth of ~100 m and down dip extension of ~190 m from surface. Over the past two years, the Company has conducted successful follow-up drilling at P17S (see Company’s Press Release of July 16, 2018) which has materially increased the size of the deposit. The drilling continued to define the extensions of the deposit, which is hosted in a series of shallowly-plunging granodiorite thickened fold hinges, with the most recent drilling having intersected new fold hinges and defined the down-plunge extension of the original deposit over a distance of at least 500 m, to a vertical depth of about 200 m. All new drilling data available as of October 2018 will be incorporated within the new resource estimate by RPA."

The following map shows the areas on the Bomboré property that Orezone Gold is targeting to add sulphide ounces to incorporate into its revised mine plan.

Source: Orezone Corporate Presentation Slides; May 2019

Also, for additional clarity, the following image is provided to show the "thick high-grade sulphide zone" that is sitting directly below the "shallow oxide only pit".

Source: Orezone Corporate Presentation Slides; May 2019

Ideally, the sulphide expansion will be self-funded, utilizing cash flow from (oxide) operations in Years 1-2 to pay for the (what is hoped to be "minimal") required CAPEX.

However, until the impending release of the new SEFS can confirm the exact details, for now, the following slide best depicts a "rough" outline for how a revised mine plan might look like, which could help bolster Bomboré's annual production profile.

Source: Orezone Corporate Presentation Slides; May 2019

Ground-Breaking Ceremony

In addition to working on the SEFS, Orezone Gold most recently hosted ~3,000 people in a ground-breaking ceremony to signal the start of construction of the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP).

From Orezone Gold:

"During Phase 1 of the RAP, Orezone will resettle 377 households from several local traditional villages. The required Phase I RAP is scheduled for completion by November 2019 which will allow one additional crop harvest by local communities before relocation commences which has been very well-received by local community members."

As far as attendees, the following noteworthy individuals were present at the ground-breaking ceremony, which shows that the Bomboré Gold Project has strong in-country support:

From Orezone Gold:

"In addition to members of the local communities, delegates from the Burkina Faso government included: the Prime Minister; the Minister of Mines; the Minister of Roads and Infrastructure; the Special Presidential Advisor for Energy and Mining Affairs; the Governor of the Central-Plateau Region; the High Commissioner of Ganzourgou and the Mayor of the rural district of Mogtédo where the project is situated."

Source: Orezone May 2018 Press Release

Orezone CEO Patrick Downey commented:

"The Phase I RAP is progressing on schedule and towards completion by the end of 2019. The support of the local communities for Bomboré is integral to the successful development of the Project. The Company continues to invest in local livelihood restoration programs and community assistance projects with a focus on local hiring and training, education, business promotion and social and health aspects."

Where things stand at the moment, the Bomboré project looks to be on schedule for first gold pour sometime in 2021.

Strong Momentum

With the spot price of gold now in a strong uptrend, trading at ~$1,400/oz, Orezone Gold looks to be well positioned to benefit from a continued re-rating should the SEFS show a marked improvement in project economics relative to the UFS published last year.

It's worth pointing out at this time that shares of ORE.V are up an impressive 56.41% over the last month alone, as undoubtedly, the share price has started to climb in large part due to growing anticipation from speculators that the SEFS will impress the market.

In the face of an emerging bull market in gold, for Orezone Gold and its shareholders, the timing could work out splendidly, if in fact the SEFS can deliver the goods.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORZCF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.