Athene Holding: A New Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock, But It Is Not Good Enough

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Athene Holding Ltd - the prospectus.

For a total of 30M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $750M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Athene Holding Ltd. 6.35% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares, Series A (NYSE: ATH-A) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 6.35% before 06/30/2029 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 4.253%. The new issue has a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 06/30/2024. Currently, the new issue trades above its par value at a price of $26.14. It has a 6.07% Current Yield and YTC of 5.75%.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

The Company

Athene Holding Ltd, incorporated on September 3, 2008, is a retirement services company. The Company issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products across the United States and the District of Columbia. It operates through the Retirement Services segment. Retirement Services is comprised of its United States and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products. Retirement Services has retail operations, which provide annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders. The Company's subsidiaries include Athene Life Re Ltd (ALRe) and Athene USA Corporation. The Company's Retirement Services segment also has reinsurance operations, which reinsure multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities and institutional products from its reinsurance partners. In addition, its institutional operations, including funding agreements and pension risk transfer (PRT) obligations, are included in its Retirement Services segment. Its products include individual annuities and group annuities.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, ATH.

We do not currently pay dividends on any of our common shares and we currently intend to retain all available funds and any future earnings for use in the operation of our business. We may, however, pay cash dividends on our common shares, including our Class A common shares, in the future. Any future determination to pay dividends will be made at the discretion of our board of directors and will depend upon many factors, including our financial condition, earnings, legal and regulatory requirements, restrictions in our debt agreements and other factors our board of directors deems relevant. While we do not currently have any preference shares, if we issue such shares in the future, our board of directors may declare and pay a dividend on one or more classes of shares to the extent one or more classes of shares ranks senior to or has a priority over another class of shares.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $7.91B, ATH is one of the largest 'Asset Management' companies in the US (according to FINVIZ). It is also the largest foreign company in the sector.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Athene Holding Ltd.'s capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2018, ATH had a total debt of $991M ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks of the company. Currently, ATH-A is the only issued preferred stock by Athene Holding.

The Ratios Of Athene Holding Ltd. Which We Should Care About

We have already seen that the company trades in a range since the IPO at the end of 2016. Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of ATH but to find out if its new preferred stock has the need quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-term debt + Preferreds) - This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 7910/(991+ 750) = 4.54 .

This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 7910/(991+ 750) = . Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments) - This is also quite easy to understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the Q1 results is 708/(17 + 11.91) = 24.5! which indicates that there is an extreme buffer for the preferred stockholders and the bondholders and no need to worry about the payments.

All these metrics are very useful with the assumption that it is business as usual, and the point is that if something negative is happening to the company, the common equity will be the first to react. This always leaves us with a lagging reaction to getting rid of the higher ranked in the capital structure preferred stock or baby bond. A deeper analysis will, of course, include trends in the operating results and trends in the capital structure. As far as this analysis is concerned, these will be our main metrics, and you will have a chance to judge for yourself how strong the thesis is.

Sector Comparison

The charts below contain all preferred stocks and units in the 'Asset Management' sector (according to Finviz.com):

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

The upper right stock is the one the highest YTC and the highest CY at the same time. In this case, it is the recently issued, TECTP. However, there is very little information available about the company, that is private, and the risk in it is the uncertainty. Generally, it is very far from the quality of the rest of the group securities. That's why I will exclude it from all bubble charts, but you can see more information about the Tectonic Financial Preferred Stock in the full list below. We have a separate IPO article about TECTP that you can check if you wish.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Now to see the real Yield curve of these securities, we'll have to exclude the negative YTC securities:

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Financial Fixed-to-Floating Preferred stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks, issued by a financial company, that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend and have a par value of $25. It is important to take note that all of these preferred stocks are eligible for the preferential federal tax rate.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTC, the better the security. In fact, it is their Yield-to-Worst. With its 5.75% YTC, ATH-A gives one of the highest returns than the maximum you could realize if you choose some of the other securities in the group. However, this comes with the long call date. Most of the preferred stocks are issued with a call date that occurs after 5 years, but sometimes, there are issues with a call date after 10 years. By the way, that is also the case of another recently issued IPO, RF-C.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

In the second chart, the logic is the same. Just we are adding the Current Yields, in case, the preferred stock doesn't get called. Except for the highest YTC, ATH-A also gives, an average for the group, Current Yield.

Redemption

The Series A Preference Shares are redeemable for cash at our option as follows:

we will have the option to redeem all (but not less than all) of the Series A Preference Shares, at any time prior to June 30, 2029, upon the time of notice to the common shareholders of a proposal for an amalgamation or any proposal for any other matter that requires, as a result of any changes in Bermuda law , an affirmative vote of the holders of the Preferred Shares at the time outstanding, whether voting as a separate series or together with any other series of Preferred Shares as a single class, at a redemption price of $26,000 per Series A Preference Share (equivalent to $26.00 per depositary share);

, an affirmative vote of the holders of the Preferred Shares at the time outstanding, whether voting as a separate series or together with any other series of Preferred Shares as a single class, per Series A Preference Share (equivalent to $26.00 per depositary share); we will have the option to redeem all (but not less than all) of the Series A Preference Shares, at a redemption price of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share), if as a result of a "change in tax law" (as defined herein) there is, in our reasonable determination, a substantial probability that we or any successor company would become obligated to pay any additional amounts on the next succeeding dividend payment date with respect to the Series A Preference Shares and the payment of those additional amounts cannot be avoided by the use of any reasonable measures available to us or any successor company (a "tax event");

(as defined herein) there is, in our reasonable determination, a substantial probability that we or any successor company would become obligated to pay any additional amounts on the next succeeding dividend payment date with respect to the Series A Preference Shares and the payment of those additional amounts cannot be avoided by the use of any reasonable measures available to us or any successor company (a "tax event"); we will have the option to redeem all (but not less than all) of the Series A Preference Shares, at a redemption price of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per depositary share), at any time within 90 days following the occurrence of the date on which we have reasonably determined that a "capital disqualification event" (as defined herein) has occurred as a result of any amendment or proposed amendment to, or change or proposed change in, the laws or regulations of the jurisdiction of our "capital regulator" that is enacted or becomes effective after the initial issuance of the Series A Preference Shares or any official administrative decision or judicial decision or administrative action or other official pronouncement interpreting or applying those laws or regulations that is announced after the initial issuance of the Series A Preference Shares; and

(as defined herein) has occurred as a result of any amendment or proposed amendment to, or change or proposed change in, the laws or regulations of the jurisdiction of our "capital regulator" that is enacted or becomes effective after the initial issuance of the Series A Preference Shares or any official administrative decision or judicial decision or administrative action or other official pronouncement interpreting or applying those laws or regulations that is announced after the initial issuance of the Series A Preference Shares; and we will have the option to redeem all (but not less than all) of the Series A Preference Shares, at a redemption price of $25,500 per share (equivalent to $25.50 per depositary share) within 90 days of the occurrence of a "rating agency event" (as defined herein).

Source: 424B5 Filing by Athene Holding Ltd

Use Of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $730,869,625 (or $839,825,875 if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional depositary shares in full and allocate all of such additional depositary shares to retail investors), after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated offering expenses payable by us. We intend to use these net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, funding commitments in connection with transactions undertaken by Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate ("ACRA"), our previously-announced strategic capital solution, and repurchases of our Class A common shares in the secondary market to offset any near-term earnings dilution from the issuance of Series A Preference Shares in connection with this offering.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Athene Holding Ltd

Addition To The iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $780M, ATH-A can be considered as a sure addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, ATH-A is one exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

We believe, ATH-A is from the second. The company metrics are really good, there is a huge buffer to support the preferred stock. Moreover, the IPO is giving on the highest yields in the sector and when comparing with all F2F preferred stocks issued by a financial company. It is also important the credit rating, ATH-A is one of the few stocks from the peer group, together with WFC-Q, USB-M, PNC-P, STT-D, WFC-R, and STT-G, to bear an investment grade rating from the S&P. And, if we make a comparison only between these securities, we'll see that they give an average of 4% Yield-to-Call (4.5% for WFC-Q), unlike the 5.75% yield of ATH-A.

As for negatives, we will mark the already higher price and the longer call date. The price itself should not implicitly mean the stock is bad, but the almost 5% premium barely a few days past from the initial offering makes us feel the preferred stock is high already. Since most of the IPOs, after they open trading on the NYSE (or NASDAQ), are subject to intensive selling pressure, we recommend waiting for a better entry opportunity.

