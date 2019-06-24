PG&E Gets Flogged Inside And Outside Annual Meeting

Shareholders who don't think there will be some form of dilution of their interests themselves may be deluded.

Governor Newsom's new fire-liability plan doesn't fully solve the company's problems and does not match the reported reorganization plan floated by the company.

New CEO Bill Johnson promised to change the corporate culture, but anger remains at the previous CEO, who made similar promises.

PG&E's annual meeting was all about fire safety, not how to make shareholders whole.

It had been 30 years since I last attended an annual meeting of PG&E Corp. (PCG), but I wanted to see the new CEO in action, so I made my way to the company's headquarters in San Francisco on Friday.

About 50 protesters stood outside, displaying signs remembering victims of past disasters, opposing a state bailout, and urging that the company be replaced by public power. A memorial featured 85 pairs of shoes, representing those who lost their lives in last year's Camp Fire in and around Paradise, which was blamed on a poorly maintained transmission line.

Shoes in memory of Camp Fire victims. (Author's photo)

Heavy security made it difficult to get inside. Adding to the unsettling atmosphere, the meeting began with a presentation on what to do if there was an active shooter in the room.

New CEO Bill Johnson, who came out of retirement from the Tennessee Valley Authority to take on the challenge, was surprisingly blunt.

"Part of what I've seen here is a culture that does not appropriately recognize and mitigate risk." He promised to change that, making fire safety the top priority.

Johnson acknowledged the utility had a terrible reputation after having been officially cited for causing four fatal incidents in the last decade--the 2010 San Bruno gas line explosion, the 2015 Butte fire, several 2017 North Bay fires, and the 2018 Camp Fire.

Shareholders Get Their Say

About a half-dozen shareholders spoke up. "I've been a working man all my life," said Thomas Miller of San Bruno. "This company has never operated ethically. The people who caused it should be in jail."

Miller said his shares had declined by $15,000-$20,000. "I want my stock value back and I want to start getting dividends." Dividends have been suspended since late 2017, well before the company declared bankruptcy in January 2019.

Johnson quietly acknowledged dividend restoration was a goal.

Shareholder Adam Jamin of San Francisco was particularly bitter, noting the previous CEO made the same promise of a safety-first attitude at last year's meeting and failed to deliver.

"Geisha Williams walked away with millions of dollars," he said (around $2.5 million severance).

Jamin asked Johnson to resign and give back his pay if there was another major fire. The CEO didn't make any comment.

Wildfire Liability Fund

With so many fingers pointed at the company, it makes sense that any financial benefits to shareholders were downplayed. California Governor Gavin Newsom wants the Legislature to pass his wildfire liability plan by the July 12 summer recess.

The plan would build a reserve fund of up to $21 billion for the state's three major privately owned utilities to pay the costs of future wildfires. The state would contribute $10.5 billion, financed with an extension of a $2.50 monthly surcharge on utility bills.

Utilities would be allowed to match that contribution at the option of Southern California Edison, owned by Edison International (EIX), and San Diego Gas & Electric, owned by Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). PG&E would be forced to go along with whatever the other two utilities decided, a not-so-subtle humiliation.

The plan also requires the three utilities to spend $3 billion on infrastructure improvements.

Unfortunately for shareholders, it does not change the state's "inverse condemnation" doctrine that makes utilities responsible for damages regardless of fault.

The plan also does not cover the claims from past fires, although legislation passed last year provides a rate-surcharge mechanism to pay for 2017 claims. However, neither past nor contemplated legislation provides a way of recovering liability costs from the Camp Fire. The utility has already recorded a $10.5 billion charge.

Reorganization Plan Due

PG&E is expected to file a $31 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan in August that would include $14 billion for past fire claims, according to Bloomberg. The plan would be funded with a mixture of debt and securitizations. These would include asset sales and the redirection of a portion of future earnings to repay the debt. This would reduce the amount earmarked for dividends and is in effect is a stealth method of diluting equity.

The Bloomberg-reported plan calls for a state contribution of $14 billion in California Department of Resources bonds, compared to only $10.5 billion in Newsom's plan. It's conceivable PG&E shareholders might have to make up most of the difference, with actual dilution by issuing equity one possibility.

In short, a lot of questions remain. Last week's rally on the sizzle of the new plans seems overdone. PG&E stock has tripled since January's bankruptcy filing and is approaching a declining 200-day moving average, which suggests it doesn't have much room to run.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

The common stock remains too risky for long-term investment. I'd suggest traders take their profits now. As I argued last month, certain issues of PG&E cumulative preferred stock are a safer bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.