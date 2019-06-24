Apple Ban Rumor Creates Trade Opportunity In The Meet Group

MEET generates the majority of its revenues the user pay segment and so any loss of the app on major platforms would be catastrophic.

We haven't looked at The Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) since it was simply MeetMe. We scored on a fire sale in late 2017 and haven't looked back. However the name imploded recently and it is on our radar for a bounce. This is because it was hammered down by a short-seller report and the idea that Apple (AAPL) might ban the app from its app store. Why is this happening?

It has to do with the shift in the business model for the company. You see, in the last two years MEET restructured its business model and started up a live stream business. The live streaming involves MEET monetizing user purchases of virtual currencies that are used to basically "tip" users who are performers on the live streams and who provide the live video shows. The assertion here is that MEET offers a marketplace for live cam streams and it is open for abuse. Today, MEET generates the majority of its revenues the user pay segment.

So is there something to this live stream issue? Well we know there is nothing illegal or improper about the tipping (thought performers are supposed to report all source of income to the government), but some fear it will open the door to sex trafficking, predators, digital prostitution, etc. While some quip that pornography and prostitution may occasionally appear on mainstream social media platforms, other mainstream U.S.-based social networks do not allow tipping. Others make it very easy for users to opt out of seeing adult content

Right now with the live streaming and revenues generated, there isn't much competition in the publicly traded sector. As such it has a lock on revenues, but also is at risk if payment providers pulled the plug. This was the basis of the short-seller report calling MEET uninvestable.

While we are not looking to "invest," we are looking to capitalize on a bounce here.

Here is the one-year chart:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing

We see support at the $3.20 level and think after falling nearly 50%, shares are due for a bounce.

The play

Target entry: $3.20-$3.35

Stop loss: $2.95

Target exit: $3.80-$4.20

Time frame: 2-6 weeks

Options play: Keep it simple. We like either the $3 in the money July 2019 call or the August 2019 $4 OTM Call, which could offer exponential returns on a sharp bounce in the coming weeks.

Discussion

Here's the deal - the earnings in the most recent quarter were pretty decent. However, it really was the guidance that disappointed and led to selling, well before any short report. Now at $3.25, we believe shares are undervalued and that MEET is one of the most undervalued social media plays out there, now more than ever. For now, we will discuss the trends and our projections.

Revenue rises again

As shares approach $3, almost to the levels where we saw a fire sale opportunity, we have to question what is going on. We first played the stock at $2 and it was our top pick back in 2016. In the summer of 2016, the stock surpassed $7, at which point we recommended that investors should take profits. We are now growing bullish once again. What we find bizarre is this selloff comes as revenues shoot higher:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Historically the name has been volatile, but the company has always organically grown sales. The very recent jump comes with the realization that acquisition related activity has pushed up sales, but the growth was impressive nonetheless. The revenue number came in at $49.5 million, up a strong 32% year-over-year. This was a beat of $1.75 million versus our prior projections, and are pleased with the result. Earnings were also strong, but have been volatile.

Earnings power

While the historical EPS growth rate for Meet Group is 17.3%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow substantially this year (near 30%) and above the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 27.5%. When we look to performance, the company is delivering. On the bottom line the company delivered solid results once again in the most recent quarter, surpassing our expectations for a break even quarter and reversing last year's pain:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We remember covering this name long before there were any profits. The bottom line here is that the company pretty much consistently makes money now, and is growing earnings annually. The selloff is overdone based on earnings per share growth alone, especially when we consider our forward projections. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019 was $8.1 million, compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $7.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018. That is solid growth.

We love that user pay revenue is now making up more and more of the top line.

Source: May Investor Presentation

MEET drove growth by rolling out livestreaming video to new communities. In 2019, we expect MEET to drive growth by executing and enabling community connection for its users with video. With 80% of users still to reach with video features, there is opportunity.

MEET has been successful at promoting and boosting its mobile side. While revenues and users are still be generated from the desktop side, the focus of the company has shifted to mobile. Revenues have steadily grown.

The key here is that MEET has successfully begun to transform its share of mobile revenue away from just advertising and into user generated sales. All companies that sell advertising are facing incredible competition, and the general payouts per advertising click have declined over time industry wide. However, Meet has shifted its focus somewhat into upping organic sales. It is focused on generating subscription sales, in app sales, and other purchases, all of which require limited overhead and expenditures relative to advertising sales. The focus looking forward for the company will be on how it manages to keep this content fresh and keep users coming in.

User engagement

As with any social media site, user engagement and retention is key. While these metrics can be volatile month-to-month, looking at daily average users and monthly average users is key. Over the last few quarters these numbers continue to trend higher. While the bump in the following charts reflect recent purchases, organic use is trending higher:

Daily users

Monthly users

Source: May Investor Presentation (linked above)

This trend is mostly favorable. The growth in users is clearly higher over time.

What we also think matters is the amount of money being brought in per user. Look specifically at the Q1 2018 and Q1 2019 numbers. The growth is there.

Value

We had Stephanie run the basic valuation analysis here, and compared to the sector averages, this name scores high marks:

Source: BAD BEAT Investing Calculations by team member Stephanie, image screenshot from Microsoft Excel

Our conclusion looking at these numbers? We think you are getting some strong value here.

Our 2019 outlook

Ok, so there is a short seller saying the payment providers might try to pull the plug, and the Post picked up on it. It is a rumor at best right now and has not been substantiated by Apple. We factor in the possibility at less than 10% since there is no official news or suggestions of the sort from Apple itself. With the valuation, we expect a bounce and soon.

Based on the results of this quarter, we believe that 2019 will see total revenues of $$205 million to $215 million, which is sizable growth over the last few years. As for earnings per share, we are targeting GAAP EPS of $0.16-$0.19, and adjusted EPS of $0.45-$0.47.

As we consider the current trends for the company, we do keep in mind the competitive nature of the social space and the pressure on advertisers to pay a higher cost, which has hurt advertising revenue sector wide on a per impression basis. Nevertheless, our outlook implies that MEET is trading at just 7 times forward earnings. That is disgustingly cheap in our estimation.

Take home

Consider shares for a bounce off of the $3.20 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.