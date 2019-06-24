The U.S. Bond Market Has Only 10 Years Left

The problem

“Alas the poor U.S. Bond Market- I knew it well!”

There is an unsolvable problem in the United States: the national debt. As of this writing in June 2019, it stands at 22.4 trillion. All indications are that it will continue to increase every day indefinitely. This will surely lead to the destruction of the bond market here as it has done in other countries.

Our country’s economy is predicated on debt at every level both in both the public sector (federal, state, county, municipal) and private sector (corporate debt, student loan debt, mortgage debt, auto loans, credit card debt, etc., etc., etc.). It’s a way of life ingrained in our modus operandi.

The notion that “we will get what we want even if we can’t afford it now” is pervasive everywhere. It has been this way for decades now. I doubt we have the will to change it, and in fact I think it’s now too late to change it. The debt cannot be reduced and I’m not sure a balanced budget can ever happen again even for a single year. At this point we should be talking about the annual interest needed to service the debt (and the percentage of the budget that it is) because the principal on the debt is so huge.

Nobody wants to address the issue, perhaps because there is no viable solution. Presidential candidates and Congress talk about it, but all they can do is make some attempt to decrease the annual budget deficit. A 1 trillion annual deficit is absurd. 500 billion is considered good. 250 billion is considered great but all that does is slow the rate that the debt grows, it doesn’t reduce the debt. The national debt problem has become the “poster child” for kicking the can down the road. “Solving” the problem would take some combination of BOTH massive tax hikes and huge budget cuts. The Republicans will stop the former; the Democrats the latter. That’s just how our political system works. So, I don’t see either happening. Instead we’ll see relatively low tax rates and huge spending budgets year after year which are far beyond what we can afford.

The consequences

The ballooning national debt has lead to a long term decline in interest rates (because we need low interest rates to finance it), with periodic spikes. See the chart below. No market goes straight up or down, but 39 years is a reliable trend, especially when there’s an obvious and valid reason for it. There have been extended periods where rates move up, but eventually they drop to new lows. Starting in 1980, we see a textbook long-term down trend chart.

The US government cannot and will not default. Period. This talk about bankruptcy and the US federal government is utter nonsense. The US Treasury department can print as much money as needed to pay interest (and principal if need be). This wholesale money printing would lead to hyper-inflation, but that’s a separate issue from defaulting. Instead, we just go further and further into debt.

I am defining the US bond market as being “dead” once the yield on the 10-year drops to and stays below 1.0%. I extrapolated the above graph with the year on the x-axis and then approximated as best I could the slope of the drop and that slope crossed the 1.0% mark in 2029. By then my projection is that the national debt will be about 30 trillion and the yield on the 10-year bond will be about 1.0%. That’s when the bond market funeral will be.

What will likely happen

I believe we’ll follow the path of other nations who have destroyed their bond markets to finance debt with very, very low interest rates. Look at the following table of 10-year yields for various countries. A few of the rates (notably the U.K., France, Germany and Japan) should shock you. Other “developed” nations in Europe and Asia have interest rates at or below 0. The notion of negative interest rates seems absurd to us here in America, but that’s what’s happening to countries who have destroyed their bond market in order to finance massive debt.

Let’s do some basic, albeit oversimplified math. The debt is 22.4 trillion. The interest to service it is currently 480 billion. That equates to about a 2.15% aggregate interest rate.

Let’s assume that the debt increases to 30 trillion by 2029. If the aggregate interest rate drops to 1.5% then the interest to service it will be 450 billion.

Let’s assume the debt increases to 40 trillion by 2039. If the aggregate interest rate drops to 1.2% the interest to service it will be 480 billion.

You can see where this is headed. Lower and lower rates are needed to service the debt to prevent debt service from rising. Unless the rates continue to drop, the annual interest on the debt would rise and that would start having real consequences on the annual Federal budget.

So the debt service math to a large extend corresponds to my extrapolation and tends to support the notion that in about 10 years or so the 10 year yield will be at about 1.0% and will hover at that level. Could it drop even further? Sure it could but as far as I am concerned the bond market is dead at that point whether the yield is 1.0%, 0.50% or any number lower than 1.0%. By “dead” I mean it ceases to be a viable long-term investment for individual investors. Some might argue we’re at that point now but I am arbitrarily setting 1.% as my official “dead” threshold.

The Federal Reserve has been flattening the yield curve over the past 10 years by buying longer-term treasuries (driving down the yields) and in the recent-past raising the fed funds rate (increasing short-term yields) to the point where the yield is essentially the same from 3 months to 30 years (see chart below). If we continue on our current path (and there’s nothing to make me think we won’t), eventually this chart will be essentially a horizontal line with all yields at or below 1.0%.

I also suspect that at some point the U.S. Treasury will increase the rate at which they print money, although that seems to be down the road and probably won’t happen until interest rates are much lower.

How does this impact investments

First let me state that I’m a “bond” guy. I love bonds (munis and treasuries). I was a “stock” guy until January of 2001 when the switch flipped for me and I became a “bond” guy overnight. One day I awakened and decided to sell all of my stocks and plow all of the proceeds into munis and treasuries. There were many reasons for that change but my belief in the expanding national debt and accompanying long-term trend towards lower rates was a large part of it. I have remained a “bond” guy since then. I do own equities through ETFs and CEFs in our IRAs but most of my portfolio is in bonds. Like all “bond” guys, inflation and the ability to re-invest called and maturing bonds at decent rates are two of my biggest concerns. Since my income is essentially fixed, I have to be sure the income I derive from my investments retains its purchasing power. This impending death of the U.S. bond market saddens me but “it is what it is” so I need to alter my investments a bit. Fewer and fewer future investors will be “bond” guys; they’ll mostly have to be “stock” guys because bond yields are just too low to allow for any income or capital gain possibilities. I am also an “ETF/CEF” guy as I own no individual issues, just funds.

I believe the following funds will continue to benefit from the dying bond market and lower yields over the next decade to a greater extent than they have over this past decade.

1. Common stock ETFs, especially dividend paying ones.

I like RSP, SPLG, VTI and NOBL.

You may have heard much of the record-setting stock market we have seen attributed to “TINA” (There Is No Alternative). This is because many investors feel that bonds don’t offer an attractive enough yield. As yields continue to drop over the next decade, “TINA” may become “TIANA” (There Is Absolutely No Alternative). I see nothing to indicate that this trend won’t continue on a long-term basis. Once the yield on a common stock ETF is greater than the yield on a 10-year note, that may compel many bond investors to allocate more money to stocks from bonds.

A year ago I would have said that I like SPY, but several articles, including some by SA authors, show compelling data that NOBL and RSP are better long-term investments than SPY.

2. Preferred Securities ETFs.

I like PFXF and PGX.

Both these funds yield over 5% with a 7+ year track record of minimum volatility. PGX contains large

exposure to financial preferreds, while PFXF excludes financials. So, by owning equal amounts of both you end up with a balanced portfolio for this asset class.

3. REIT ETFs.

I like REZ and ROOF.

I prefer residential real estate over commercial because businesses come and go but people always need a place to live and thus I have a larger position in REZ than in ROOF. Both of these yield over 3.5% and will also serve as hedges against inflation should that become an issue down the road.

4. Multi-income CEFs.

I like ETY and CII.

These funds yield 8.3% and 6.3% respectively. They own stocks and also sell options against their long positions to generate income. They both also pay monthly dividends. While ETY pays a higher dividend, CII has shown a better capital appreciation over the past 10 years which evens things out. Either CEF would be a good addition to a yield-seeking portfolio.

5. Commodities

I have no position in commodities, for now. I will monitor inflation and add commodities (probably physical gold and/or the GLD fund) if inflation creeps above 2.5%.

SUMMARY

The national debt is like a snowball rolling down a hill growing larger and larger every minute. It cannot be stopped. All we can do monitor it and try as best as we can to determine the effects it will have on our investments. The prudent investor has a plan in place for the lower interest rates we have seen and will continue to see and the eventual inflation that may ensue. It might not happen today or next month or even next year but it should be something for which every investor is prepared.

Yield-hungry ex-bond investors will have little choice but to turn to categories 1-4 above. I have already started the exodus from bonds myself. I don’t like it but market conditions dictate it. Much to my chagrin, I have sold quite a bit of my bond portfolio this year (to monetize the huge run-up in prices) and have used those proceeds to increase my holdings in categories 1-4 in order to obtain a better portfolio yield.

