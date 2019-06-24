H&R Block To Acquire Wave Financial For Small Business Accounting

With the deal, HRB gains a logical extension of its tax solutions as it seeks inroads in the lucrative small business accounting market.

Wave provides a range of small business and freelancer accounting and related services.

H&R Block has agreed to acquire Wave Financial for $405 million in cash.

Quick Take

H&R Block (HRB) announced it has agreed to acquire Wave Financial for $405 million.

Wave has developed a small business financial solutions platform that covers payments, payroll, invoicing, accounting, and receipts, with over 400,000 users globally.

HRB is making a logical push into expanding its range of offerings beyond its traditional tax software solutions. The deal makes excellent strategic sense.

Target Company

Toronto, Ontario-based Wave was founded in 2009 to provide free accounting, invoicing, and receipt-tracking software while generating revenue by offering payment processing, payroll services, as well as bookkeeping services.

Management is headed by Co-Founder and CEO Kirk Simpson, who has previously co-founded Outdoorsica.com and served as a board member at Sustainability Network.

Below is an overview video of the company’s offerings:

Source: Wave Apps

Wave’s primary offerings include accounting, invoicing and receipts solutions.

Company major customers include:

Steel & Oak Designs

Change Connect

Geek Girls in Vegas

Happy Pops

Ftiness4Youth

Source: Wave

Investors have invested at least $79.5 million in the company and include Social Capital, CRV, HarbourVest Partners, Exhibition Ventures, BDC Venture Capital, OMERS Ventures, NAB Ventures, National Australia Bank, OurCrowd, and Portag3 Ventures, among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Transparency Market Research, the global accounting software market was valued at $5.72 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $11.77 billion by 2026.

This represents a CAGR of 8.6% between 2018 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the need for better accounting software and nearly consumer-like interface, as well as its many benefits, such as rapid identification of cash flows, broad reporting possibilities, cost- and time-effectiveness, and gaining valuable insight.

The North American region is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the integration of accounting software with smartphones, tablets, and computers across the region.

Major competitive vendors that provide accounting software include:

NetSuite (ORCL)

Sage Group (OTCPK:SGPYY)

Workday (WDAY)

Zeta Software

Microsoft (MSFT)

Infor

SAP (SAP)

Intuit (INTU)

Epicor Software Corporation

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

HRB disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $405 million in cash and said it would fund the deal from available cash.

Based on its estimate that Wave will generate $42.5 million of revenue for fiscal 2020, so it is likely at an annual run rate of around $50 million, leading to a price multiple of approximately 8.1x.

While not cheap, this multiple isn’t unreasonable given the strategic nature of the acquisition.

HRB did not provide a change in financial guidance, as it said ‘the financial impact of this transaction is subject to the timing of the actual close of the transaction.’

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of April 30, 2019, HRB had $1.6 billion in cash and equivalents and $2.8 billion in total liabilities, of which $1.5 billion was long-term debt and $350 million was deferred revenue and other current or non-current liabilities.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended April 30, 2019, was $511 million.

In the past 12 months, HRB’s stock price has risen 23.3% vs. Intuit’s (INTU) rise of 32.5%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Earnings surprises have been positive in seven of the last twelve quarters:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has dropped markedly into negative territory, as the linguistic analysis shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

HRB is acquiring Wave as part of a strategic move into providing a much broader range of services to small business and freelancer customer segments.

As HRB president and CEO stated in the deal announcement,

Bookkeeping and cash flow management are significant pain points for small business owners and essential to successful annual tax preparation. Wave addresses these concerns by delivering financial solutions and a simple user experience on a single platform. Wave provides us the opportunity to accelerate our small business strategy and is a great strategic fit, as both companies can leverage each other's capabilities to bring tax and financial solutions to small business owners, serving more clients in more ways.

With the deal, HRB will be able to expand its ‘share of wallet’ for its existing customer base with new and synergistic cross-selling opportunities as well adding Wave’s 400,000 strong customer base.

This deal appears to make natural sense as HRB seeks to build on its tax-based core business by providing a wider service offering to the roughly 31 million small businesses in North America and millions more freelancers.

HRB has much room to grow with the deal, especially targeting Intuit’s small business service offerings with competing solutions.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.