8.0% Yield Preferred Issue With Solid Coverage, Insiders Buying, From Compass Diversified

CODI-PA trades today at $22.50 a share, a unique buying opportunity. This is well below the peak it of $23.15 it hit on Feb. 20 and well below where it traded much of last year.

With the possibility of economic risks increasing in 2020 and beyond, we think the preferred stock is still a good value.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a battle-tested company with very impressive revenue and earnings growth. Since our last article prices have surged and the yield is now 7.9%.

Introduction

In this article, we are recommending the Compass Diversified Holdings, 7.25% Series A Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares (CODI.PA) which currently yields 8.03%. This preferred stock provides investors with a high and juicy dividend that's well covered and that's also backed by a company that is battle tested. Compass Diversified Holdings, 7.875% Series B Fixed/Float Non-Cumulative Preferred Shares (CODI.PB) is also a good buy for those who don’t mind the additional risk in a fixed to floating rate issue.

As we explained in recent article published on Seeking Alpha, we believe that further interest rate hikes by the Fed are done, and we believe that interest rates are almost certain to decline in 2020 and beyond. Given the yield inversion and some comments by Fed governors, we think it quite possible that the Fed will reduce short term rates at the next meeting of the FOMC meeting. We strongly believe that income investors should be buying high-yielding stocks, including preferred stocks, in order to lock in the current high yields. For conservative income investors and retirees, the preferred stock space is one of the most defensive and conservative ways to get exposure to high-yield stocks. The price of preferred stocks is inversely related to interest rates, therefore once interest rates start to decline, the price of preferred shares is set to soar, and the yields we are seeing today are unlikely to last. This is why we have been dedicating a series of articles to uncover the best high-yield preferred stocks that still trade at attractive valuations. As for the CODI-PA (or even the B series) preferred stock, this is a good buying opportunity offered by the markets today. In this article we will explain why it has been added it to the HDO model portfolio.

About the Issuing Company

The issuing company of the preferred stock CODI-A is Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI), a publicly traded "private equity" firm that acquires and operates middle market businesses in North America. The company is externally managed by Compass Group Management LLC which has been successfully acquiring and managing middle market companies for more than 30 years. This is a battle-tested company that has gone through the great financial crisis of 2007-2008 and managed to outperform the S&P 500 index during the period (including the great bear market related to the financial crisis). Below is the chart comparing the "total returns" of Compass vs. the S&P 500 index since the year 2006.

Note that Compass did not cut or reduce the dividends to common shareholders during or after the financial crisis. Now that's pretty remarkable. The stock currently pays a generous yield of 7.86%.

Below are slides from the latest earnings report that shows why we think CODI is a good company to invest in.

Q1 2019 Earnings Report

The company was established as a publicly traded partnership to avoid paying taxes at the corporate level, and as such, investors receive K-1 tax forms. If for some reason the company is restructured as a C-Corp in the future, this will invoke some redemption provisions for its preferred shareholders. For those worried about the complexity of K-1 forms, the K-1s issued for preferred shares are very simple, typically with only 1 or 2 entries.

Compass currently owns 9 companies, which comprise the asset base and cash flow generation of the company. Its primary source of income is interest and principal payments on loans it has extended to its platform companies. Compass has direct access to the cash flow of the underlying platform companies (they are subsidiaries) and uses this to service its own debt and dividends.

Q1 2019 Earnings Presentation

What's important to note is that Compass is highly diversified into leading brands and growing businesses, producing consistent cash flow and earnings growth. Four of these businesses are consumer businesses and the other five are industrial businesses.

The branded consumer businesses are:

5.11 Corp . is a provider of tactical apparel and gear for first responders and military special operations as well as for outdoor and adventure enthusiasts. It was acquired for $408 million in 2016.

. is a provider of tactical apparel and gear for first responders and military special operations as well as for outdoor and adventure enthusiasts. It was acquired for $408 million in 2016. Velocity Outdoor Corp . is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of air-guns, archery products, laser aiming devices, and related accessories. It was acquired for $150 million in 2017. Compass changed the name from Crosman when it added acquisition Ravin to it last year.

. is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of air-guns, archery products, laser aiming devices, and related accessories. It was acquired for $150 million in 2017. Compass changed the name from Crosman when it added acquisition Ravin to it last year. Ergobaby Carrier, Inc. provides a broad range of baby care products including carriers, strollers, car seats, swaddlers, nursing pillows. It was acquired for $85 million in 2010.

provides a broad range of baby care products including carriers, strollers, car seats, swaddlers, nursing pillows. It was acquired for $85 million in 2010. Liberty Safe and Security Products, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium home, office and gun safes. It was acquired for $70 million in 2010.

In February Compass sold Manitoba Harvest, based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, a pioneer and leader in the manufacture and distribution of branded, hemp-based foods and ingredients. It was acquired for $103 million in 2015. Compass realized a profit of more than $122 million on the sale.

The niche industrial companies are:

Compass Advanced Circuits Holdings, Inc. is a provider of small-run, quick-turn, and volume production rigid printed circuit boards, or "PCBs," throughout the United States. PCBs are a vital component of virtually all electronic products. It was acquired for $81 million in 2006.

is a provider of small-run, quick-turn, and volume production rigid printed circuit boards, or "PCBs," throughout the United States. PCBs are a vital component of virtually all electronic products. It was acquired for $81 million in 2006. Arnold Magnetics is a global manufacturer of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end markets. Its products include high-performance permanent magnets, precision foil products, and flexible magnets. It was acquired for $129 million in 2012.

is a global manufacturer of engineered magnetic solutions for a wide range of specialty applications and end markets. Its products include high-performance permanent magnets, precision foil products, and flexible magnets. It was acquired for $129 million in 2012. Clean Earth Holdings, Inc . is a provider of environmental services, acting as a one-stop solution that analyzes, treats, documents, and recycles waste streams generated in multiple end-markets. It was acquired for $251 million in 2014.

. is a provider of environmental services, acting as a one-stop solution that analyzes, treats, documents, and recycles waste streams generated in multiple end-markets. It was acquired for $251 million in 2014. Sterno Group is a manufacturer and marketer of portable food warming devices and creative table lighting solutions for the food service industry. It also provides flameless candles and outdoor lighting products for consumers. It was acquired for $160 million in 2014.

is a manufacturer and marketer of portable food warming devices and creative table lighting solutions for the food service industry. It also provides flameless candles and outdoor lighting products for consumers. It was acquired for $160 million in 2014. Foam Fabricators is a designer and manufacturer of custom molded protective foam solutions and OEM components made from expanded polymers such as polystyrene and polypropylene. It was acquired in February of 2018 for $247.5 million.

Since the IPO in 2006, Compass has purchased 19 companies like this (it calls them platforms). They also purchased 28 of what they call add-ons, which are basically bolt-on acquisitions for the platform companies. Its largest recent divestiture was Camelbak in 2015. It has realized more than $892 million in gains from divesting ten of the platforms it has purchased (including the sale of Manitoba Harvest).

Compass has been a fast-growing company in terms of revenues, EBITDA and earnings.

Revenue per share has been increasing fast since 2015, by about 118%. That has certainly helped earnings increase and shows that management has been implementing its strategy effectively.

Since 2015, earnings (as measured by EBITDA per share) have also increased at a fast pace. 2017 saw an extraordinary spike, but the trend has been upwards, and currently the annual per share EBITDA per share is over $3, more than twice the 2015 value.

CODI's Debt

Handling debt well is very important. For companies that are capital intensive, and acquiring middle market companies like CODI does is capital intensive, it's important to borrow enough. But at the same time, borrowing too much can result in debt costs eating all of your cash flow.

The long term debt based on the company's latest 10-Q reports was at 4.16 times EBITDA, which is reasonable and well below the debt covenants requirement to be below 5.0 times. Proceeds from the sale of Manitoba Harvest helped reduced debt by some $143 million as of March 31, 2019.

Total EBITDA for 2018 was reported as $264 million, with total interest expense of $55.6 million.

Preferred share distributions were $12.2 million for 2018.

Cash flow available for distribution or reinvestment was $93.7 million (distributions for preferred shares are already subtracted from this number).

Distribution for the common units was $86.3 million. Leaving some $7.4 million after all interest payments, and distribution payments (both common and preferred) were paid.

The dividend coverage on the common is at 1.09 times CAD.

The dividend coverage for the preferred shares is at 8.7 times CAD. The preferred dividend coverage is enormous.

Risks

There are two main risks that investors need to be aware of.

1- The External Manager: Compass has external manager with a long track record, but it has been labeled by some analysts as not very much aligned with shareholders. The reason is that the management fees are mainly based on a percentage of "assets under management" rather than based on the profitability of the company or on the share price performance. This has resulted in the company growing enormously, but common shareholders not getting much benefit because the profits are constantly used to grow Compass' portfolio (which increases assets under management and thus management’s fees). As a result, the dividends have not increased despite fast-growing EBITDA.

Q1 Earnings Presentation

We agree with this criticism, and we believe that management's compensation should be changed to better reflect the performance of the stock price and/or the profitability of the company. Still, putting things into perspective, total return of the CODI common stock has outperformed the S&P 500 index since the year 2006, and therefore management has done well so far with common shareholders.

2- Recession Risks: While the company is a battle-tested one and did not even reduce the dividends during the great financial crisis, the current dividend coverage for the common shares is not very high, just at 1.09 times. The cash flow, specifically cash available for distribution (CAD), while on an upward trend may not increase in case we hit a recession. This could lead to a situation in which Compass doesn't have enough cash flow to meet all of its needs. Furthermore, in addition to the recurrent income from its underlying subsidiaries, Compass generates additional income by buying and selling businesses. During a recession, Compass might have a harder time selling business at a profit. Given that the dividend coverage on the common shares is not as high as we like to see, there is a risk of a dividend reduction in case of a weakening economy.

Insiders Are Buying Both the Common and the Preferred

Purchases and sales of stocks by insiders always are of interest to us, and we monitor this very closely, especially for stocks that we recommend to our investors. Compass insiders have been active in purchasing shares over the last six months.

We summarize the activity:

• CEO Elias Sabo has made two big purchases, bumping his share count by more than 12% between the two transactions and paying more than the current share price. With these purchases, totaling more than $1 million, Sabo now owns about 585,549 shares (or just under 1% of the outstanding shares).

• Six directors all purchased more than 7,000 shares at the start of the year in what looks like an attempt to bolster share price with a show of confidence. While these purchases were just under $100,000 and not a big proportion of total outstanding shares, they do represent a significant increase in share count for five of the seven directors. Sean Day, one of the two where the purchase wasn't a big one, already owns more than 1% of outstanding shares.

• Large shareholder (owns more than 10% of the shares) Anholt Investments has made multiple purchases of the common and both preferred issues. They purchased more than 56,000 of the Series A preferred shares and some 68,000 of the common share. The preferred-share purchases are circled in green in the table above showing recent insider purchases.

While most of these purchases were made when the prices of both the common and preferred shares were much lower than today, we still see them as important because CODI is externally managed. Having such significant ownership better aligns the external managers with the shareholders.

The Preferred Stock is the Best

We believe that the common shares of CODI are a reasonably attractive investment at the current price with the yield a generous 7.86%. However, with the possibility that the risks to the U.S and global economies will start to increase in 2020 and beyond, we believe that income investors should be on the defensive. In preparation, we have been recommending to our investors hold a larger allocation in preferred stocks and bonds to hedge against economic risks and related market volatility. This strategy should pay off well, especially for conservative income investors and retirees, and for those near retirement.

CODI has currently two preferred stocks:

Compass Diversified Holdings, 7.25% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares (CODI.PA) which is a fixed rate preferred stock - Yield 8.0%

which is a fixed rate preferred stock - Compass Diversified Holdings, 7.875% Series B Fixed/Float Cumulative Preferred Shares (CODI.PB), which is a fixed-to-floating ratepreferred stock - Yield 8.34%

Because we expect interest rates will be going down in the near term, we are recommending the fixed rate A series, CODI-PA. For those who want to get a little more yield now and like the additional call protection, the B series does pay 8.34% and isn’t callable until 2028. But if not called at that time, the rate will adjust to 4.985% above the three-month LIBOR rate. At current LIBOR rates, that would be a significant reduction in the coupon. As interest rates decline, that could have a significant negative impact on the share price of CODI.PB.

The Good News: Bargain Valuations

Due to the recent market correction, the CODI-B Shares are trading at a good valuation.

Currently, CODI-PA is trading at only $22.57. Note that the shares, both A and B issues, were trading close to par little more than a year ago. Given that interest rates are likely to decline more after the next FOMC meeting. This is the kind of solid opportunity we look for our investors. The yield is at 8.03%, above the 7.86% yield offered to the common shareholders with a much higher level of safety!

More about CODI-A

The most recent yield of CODI-A is 8.0%.

• The dividends are rock solid. The common shareholders are currently getting a 7.86% dividend yield. In case of trouble, CODI may be forced to cut common dividends. If this happens, CODI will have plenty of cash to pay the preferred shareholders. Remember, this preferred stock has an enormous coverage of 8.7 times.

• The yearly dividends of $1.8125 are paid on a quarterly basis (consisting of $0.453125 per quarter) on 1/30, 4/30, 7/30 and 10/30.

• They go ex-dividends on 1/14, 4/14, 7/14 and 10/14 each year.

• The A shares have three years till they can be called. The B shares offer almost six more years of call protection than the A shares.

• An interesting feature of the both preferred series is that in a Tax Redemption event or a Fundamental Change event, the redemption price is $25.25 (or $0.25 above its par value of $25.00 per share), plus accrued and unpaid dividends. Basically, if the company has its tax treatment changed to that of a C-Corp that qualifies as a Tax Redemption event (for instance say the law on what is required to be considered an MLP changes and Compass no longer qualified), the company is required to redeem the shares at a price of $25.25.

Given these provisions, for investors wanting a steady and safe income (such as those in or near retirement), the both Series A and Series B preferred are great investments to buy and hold for the long run.

Price Target

Our buy under price, based on an ~7.85% yield is $23.10 for CODI-A and $24.00 for CODI-B (based on an ~8.20% yield). It’s entirely possible that the prices of either of these will at times trade above our buy under price, so use a limit order and wait for a good price.

Final Thoughts

The preferred issues of CODI are the best way to get exposure to Compass Diversified Holdings with minimal risk. This is a battle-tested company that has outperformed in good and bad times. When we last published an article on CODI and its preferred shares we said the opportunity was unlikely to last long, and it didn’t. While the current opportunity is attractive, it’s not as good as the opportunity offered back in January, but it is also not likely to last long. While there are capital gains to be made, we are buying CODI preferred shares for their juicy dividend and their higher margin of safety as a long-term income investment.

Note: The ex-dividend date for both preferred is on July 14, or less than one month from today.

