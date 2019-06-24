Oil Price Spike - The Iranian Bottleneck

Over the course of the last several months, tensions have been building around the tinderbox that is the Persian Gulf. The United States has been tightening the economic noose around the neck of its nuclear nuisance in Iran. Finally, economic hardship in Iran and inadequate and unequal support from Europe and the rest of the world have both the United States and Iran pushing the limits of provocation. The geopolitical catalyst posed by the U.S. pressure on Iran is a significant one for oil prices because one-fifth of the world’s total oil exports pass through the Strait of Hormuz. After the recent downing of a U.S. drone and attacks on mercantile vessels in the Gulf of Oman, it's clear that this risk is relevant. However, despite the recent 5% surge in oil prices, this risk has still been underestimated by investors to date, I believe, because of a precedence of peace and the normalcy bias that governs human behavior. The resulting delay in the market’s incorporation of risk in the price of oil allows a window of opportunity to remain open today for investors. I expect oil prices to eventually spike significantly higher on an escalation of the situation in the Persian Gulf and on intensified investor awareness of its importance. Oil price proxies like the United States Oil ETF (USO) and the iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL) should benefit in kind as a result. I already took a significant percentage profit last week in USO call options in anticipation of a greater move higher, but I will seek opportune entry points again if investor complacency leads oil prices to backtrack a bit near-term.

You can see here in the chart of the United States Oil ETF that oil prices have been somewhat contained for the past three and half years. This is much the result of a new balance between demand gains fueled by global economic growth and supply gains on new production, especially from the United States. But something may be about to disrupt that balance, because an important distribution channel could soon prove to be a critical bottleneck for oil supply. At least, I expect the market will increasingly recognize this risk as two longstanding enemies come to confrontation.

The Situation in the Persian Gulf

Let's start with the meat of the matter. Two mercantile vessels were attacked this month by military hardware in the Gulf of Oman. The Gulf of Oman is on the other side (east) of the Strait of Hormuz, which separates the Persian Gulf on the west from the Gulf of Oman on the east. Iranian territory dominates the northern half of these waterways.

Iran has been accused by the United States and others of acting against these two mercantile vessels, which were Japanese and Norwegian owned. There is good reason for that in both circumstantial, and according to the U.S., clear evidence. In the recent past, Iran threatened to stop the flow of oil through the waterways if it was prevented from selling its own oil by U.S. sanctions. Well, that is exactly what appears to be about to happen. And, decades ago, during the “tanker war,” Iran and Iraq created a precedent for the relevance of this risk when they damaged 546 commercial vessels over a period of years, according to Lloyd’s of London.

Since the recent events, the United States has deployed more troops to the region and discussed providing escort for mercantile vessels through the waterways. The United States has also warned of other possible responses to any further attacks, including military response. I have more to say on the downing of the U.S. drone further along in this article. It's important to note here that the U.S. president's aversion to war seems at this point to have delayed the oil price spike I am looking for. However, with an Iran with little other recourse to intensifying economic sanctions, and a determined American goal to end the nuclear program of Iran, the situational pot remains at the brink of boiling over.

Iran stated that on June 27, 2019, it will purposely violate a quota limit on its supply of low-grade enriched uranium. Thus, it is giving Europe and others a deadline to determine whether they will support Iran in its global trade or follow the guidance of the United States in the sanctioning of Iran. Europe is engaging with other important parties on this issue, with a planned meeting on the topic on June 28, 2019, one day after Iran says it will exceed tolerable levels of enriched uranium. The timing of this meeting seems to me to be a clear attempt by the EU to keep Iran from breaking the deal.

I anticipate that because of the latest aggression, and due to the pending violation of the nuclear accord, tensions and war-like actions will escalate between the west and Iran. I expect Iran and its proxies to act out on oil bearing vessels passing through the waterways and to escalate attacks on Saudi and other facilities. Last week, a rocket exploded near an Exxon Mobil (XOM) oil field workers’ camp in Iraq, and we cannot rule out the possibility of Iran having a hand in it. It is not the first mysterious rocket attack on an American interest in recent weeks.

Several weeks ago, four ships, including two Saudi oil tankers, were attacked in the critical waterways. There have been false-flag accusations that raise speculation that perhaps another nation is instigating a war between the United States and Iran. There are at least two nations that might benefit by pitting their Iranian enemy against the superpower. So, while both the United States and Iran claim they do not want war, there are many ways war could still happen. This risk is certainly worth pricing into oil now.

Military confrontation seems to me to be inevitable. The United States is unlikely to back off its nuclear demands while having Iran pitted in an economic corner. Iran is a nation of proud people ruled by a regime that has little recourse. If its oil exports are stopped by sanctions that may now be swallowed by Europe and others, then it will either test its ability to sway the argument by acting out against oil supply and distribution routes, or it will succumb to pressure and back off its nuclear program. I expect energy investors will begin to take note of the escalation of events and importantly price risk into oil.

Cutting Off Iran is Not Enough Anymore

Relegating Iran to black market sales and to trade with nations that disregard U.S. sanctions has proven to not be enough to cause oil prices to surge. This is because of new sources of energy supplies and technologies in North America and elsewhere. Thus, Iran threatens all energy passing through the Persian Gulf in order to make the cost of suffocating Iran perhaps unbearable for the United States and the world. A severe spike in energy prices could cause a global recession, so Iran sees value in its actions. As a result, energy investors should also.

Other Factor Weightings for Oil Prices

Other factor weightings have been heavier for oil prices through today. Global economic growth and threats to it weigh on demand for oil, while OPEC and Russia, and U.S. oil production weigh on supply. However, the traditional supply/demand argument is disturbed when an unnatural bottleneck influences available supply distribution. The Strait of Hormuz represents a significant choke point for oil, and a useful asymmetric weapon for Iran. One-fifth of the world’s total oil exports pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

If such a significant portion of oil supply comes under serious threat, then the price of oil must rise to reflect the adjusted level of real supply due to the disruption. In 1990, when Iraq invaded Kuwait, some 4.3 million barrels of oil per day came off the market, and the price of oil doubled. A complete blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could at its maximum stop four times as much oil from reaching market. You do the math!

U.S. Escort Reduces One Risk While Raising Another as We Saw this Week

If the United States provides safe passage to mercantile vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, then efforts to disrupt the supply could lead to a broad reaching war in the Middle East. This would be an even greater catalyst for oil prices given the proximity of and discontent between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and their allies in the Persian Gulf. You can bet that if the United States and Iran trade significant military fire, oil prices will swiftly incorporate this risk.

We got a taste of this last Wednesday, when oil prices moved 5% higher on the Iranian downing of a U.S. drone aircraft. I profited in anticipation via holdings of USO weekly call options. I took my profit Wednesday not because I expect the situation to get any better, but because of the short-term nature of my investment and the downplaying of the event by the U.S. President. I anticipate oil prices could back off a bit near-term, because of the clear hope of both the United States and Iran to avoid a messy war.

However, it still may be only a matter of time before these two longstanding enemies, with heavy military hardware separated by just a few miles now, find themselves with little other recourse. It may only take the downing of a small Iranian vessel or the loss of one American life, including upon mercantile vessels, for a messier exchange to play out. A Persian Gulf engulfed in war is an environment in which oil prices march to $150+ in my view.

Use the Normalcy Bias to Your Advantage

The normalcy bias is the tendency of human beings to expect future results to resemble recent results. So investors today expect these minor incursions that result in no significant impact to oil supply or oil prices to continue as is or to cease. The bid price for oil will only increase when current reality no longer matches past precedence. Today, because of the normalcy bias, investors and others still have a chance to long oil prices or to hedge against relative risk. The U.S. president's aversion to war only reinforces the normalcy bias, but as sanctions increase along with scrutiny, an Iranian regime with no other options and a U.S. with a determined goal seem destined for war. The pot is now at a boiling point with all necessary elements in place for that eventuality. As the normalcy bias is revised, oil prices will find further upside.

