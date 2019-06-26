10.6% Yield, Strong Growth, Recession Resistance From Fuel Distributor Sunoco

Recently, we covered Global Partners LP (GLP) that yields 9.8% and how it has transitioned to a fuel distribution business model. We wanted to highlight another recession resistant fuel distribution company.

Company Overview

Sunoco LP (SUN) is a growth oriented company in the downstream energy sector. It is one of the largest wholesale fuel distribution and retail marketing platforms in the U.S. The company is based in Dallas, Texas, and operates across 30 states throughout the southeast, mid-Atlantic and northeast regions of the United States. It is structured as a master limited partnership (MLP), and usually pays each year the vast majority of its profits back to shareholders in the form of distribution.

Source: Company's website

SUN is almost entirely a pure play on the fuel distribution market. Currently SUN is owned under the umbrella of companies owned by Energy Transfer (ET). SUN joined this family via the merger of Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) and Sunoco Logistics Partners (SXL). SUN later saw its ownership shift again with the Energy Transfer Equity and ETP merger.

Source: SUN 10-K

ET itself yields 8.52% and currently is a core holding of ours. SUN's success transfers positively to ET via distributions and IDR payments.

SUN reports as two operating segments:

Source: SUN Earning Slides

SUN has aligned itself to be totally focused on fuel distribution - which provides it with contracted reliable revenue. The "All other" section includes their various leases and franchise fees associated with the physical locations owned by SUN.

Source: SUN Earning Slides

SUN's income streams all flow strongly towards its bottom line. SUN sees 15% gross margins on its cash flows but its strongest area is its fuel distribution. SUN has a 15 year take or pay contract with 7-Eleven that provides strong stability to their income plus its relationship with around 10,000 customers or fuel centers.

Source: SUN Earning Slides

SUN is focused within the eastern seaboard of the United States, and also has a growing presence is Texas. But SUN's key to success is focusing on being the middleman between refiners and points of sale. SUN buys massive volumes of fuel from refiners and turns around and sells it to retailers - generally seeing a $0.09-0.10 per gallon gain while doing so. This margin can be improved by controlling costs overall. One way SUN sees strength is its sheer size. SUN purchases so much fuel it has the ability to leverage this for its benefit from refiners. Last quarter SUN purchased and transported around 2 billion gallons of fuel.

SUN's focus on stable revenue is the key reason it sold off its ethanol plant to Attis Industries (ATIS). The ethanol plant's revenue was too varied to comfortably fit into SUN's future plans of strongly contracted stable revenue.

The Distribution

SUN's biggest draw is its large distribution to its unit holders. At the time of writing this, SUN sports an 10.6% yield which currently isn't growing but has seen rising distribution coverage. SUN pays out $0.8255 quarterly. SUN's distribution coverage for this quarter was 1.33x. This is a year over year increase from 1.03x in the fourth quarter of 2017. Their annual coverage - something important to track since SUN has a seasonal business with two quieter quarters and two busier quarters each year - was 1.32x for 2018 vs 1.15x for 2017. SUN aims to maintain a 1.2x coverage ratio moving forward - meaning SUN is exceeding this goal. I wouldn't bank on distribution increases in the near future as SUN's management will want to ensure their coverage is strong and use the excess funds to self-fund growth.

SUN's dividend yield - while high compared with that of the overall market - is sitting close to its historical trend. I expect their yield to decrease as their coverage grows and growth plans take place.

Incentive Distribution Rights

Source: 10-K

Currently SUN is at highest tier of its IDR structure. SUN distributes $0.8255 quarterly, meaning their general partner is entitled to 50% of their free cash flow above $0.656250 per share distributed. As mentioned above I wouldn't expect SUN to raise its distributions as it seeks to grow with minimal equity raising and lowering its debt. Retaining cash flow to buy competitors is an extremely wise choice for management.

The Future

SUN's growth via acquisitions has come at a rapid pace. Management has announced almost quarterly at least one new transactions last year.

Source: SUN Earning Slides

Management has hinted that they are completely open to additional transactions moving forward. SUN has forecast $90 million for growth - $50 million of which has already been set in stone.

Tom Miller - SUN's CFO - commented on their growth forecasting for 2019:

Our total 2019 capital spend could exceed $90 million, if we find additional organic investment opportunities. As a reminder, our growth capital does not include third-party acquisitions.

SUN typically evaluates their purchases using a 50/50 methodology - 50% debt and 50% cash on hand/unit issuance. If SUN sees the transaction as highly accretive to unit holders as a whole, they might issue more equity and lower their leverage ratios or vice versa.

SUN issued additional shares throughout 2018 but doing so did not negatively affect their coverage ratio. As seen above, the coverage of their distribution improved.

The fuel distribution market is extremely segmented. As we have noted in our recent report GLP, fuel distribution and by extension convenience store operation offers readily expandable footprints for SUN and GLP to expand. GLP has proven to be more willing to operate C-stores while SUN desires to distribute fuel and lease the land to the C-store operator while avoiding the operation of the store itself.

A Peek at Their Debt

On the debt side of things, SUN has actively lowered their leverage ratio. In 2017, their ratio was 5.58x now its 4.16x. On a running basis, SUN wants to keep their leverage ratio between 4.5-4.75x. What does this mean? SUN's management has been funding growth effectively - beating their distribution coverage goals and beating their leverage ratio goals. SUN has room to grow on both fronts and I would expect them to continue to do so.

Source: SUN Earning Slides

SUN not only has room to grow, but the capital to do so. SUN has $792 million left on its revolver and it's not due till 2023. If SUN uses its 50/50 plan, that means SUN could in theory conduct another $1.5 billion worth of deals - if accretive.

Ownership

SUN's subsidiaries and general partner own 45.3% of their outstanding units. On top of this, institutional investors hold 34.62%. A total of 145 institutions or funds own or hold SUN units.

Source: Nasdac

This means that retail investors hold the final 20.08% of their units. So SUN's unit price can seem to shift strongly irrationally at times, although it is primarily due to a small percentage of SUN's units being sold by retail investors.

Key Takeaways

SUN's business model is centered in the recession resistance and relative inelastic nature of fuel demand. Regardless of the economic cycle stage, fuel is needed for consumers to make it back and forth to work. Investing in SUN provides:

A high yield that has strong coverage

Long term contracts that provide clear financial stability

Reducing leverage ratio

Strong sponsor support who benefits from SUN's financial stability and growth

We consider SUN a buy under $32 and expect its earnings to continue to improve year over year. SUN's earnings will see improvement as we move forward. Investors can rely on their regular distributions to keep fuel in their investing gas tank.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, GLP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: High Dividend Opportunities authors Rida Morwa, Treading Softly and Beyond Saving, who have worked in this report, will be happy to reply to your comments/questions.