Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield

In this article, we'll take a bit of a dive into the Carnival Corporation (CCL), a dual-listed, British-American cruise operator. It is considered the world's largest travel leisure company, and its dual listing with the respective company size makes it the only company in the world to be listed both on the S&P 500 and FTSE 100.

For a number of reasons, the company is currently being valued at historical undervaluation in terms of its long-term forward earnings potential. Provided this is a "mistake" by the market from a long-term perspective, this could indicate an opportunity to load up on an undervalued stock at a discount. The company has long offered high yields in a sector that is not characterized by it, and the yield has risen even further recently.

In this article, I will show you why I believe the undervaluation the stock currently suffers from is a temporary one, and why I believe that the company presents a long-term opportunity for capital appreciation.

CCL - Company characteristics

Founded in 1972, the company quickly grew with an IPO at the NYSE during 1987. The capital generated from the IPO was used to finance purchases and M&As, which CCL used to quickly grow its business. The name Carnival Corporation was adopted as a way to differentiate the parent from its flagship cruise liner.

Recently, during 2015, the company formed a joint venture with a Chinese investment corporation with operations expected to start this year - 2019.

Some main highlights.

The company operates nine of the world leading cruise lines.

Nearly 50% of all cruise guests in the world travel with Carnival Corporation's ships.

The company operates in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia.

Major lines include Carnival Cruise Lines, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises, Costa Cruises, and several more.

The company shows exceptional profitability and earnings growth over the past few years, coming in at revenues of nearly $19B for FY18, with an EPS of $4.44, representing a growth of 184% in less than 5 years.

The company employs 120,000 people.

The company's dividend has grown over 60% in less than 3 years.

The company reports in four segments:

NAA Cruise Operations (North America & Australia)

EA Cruise Operations (Europe & Asia)

Cruise Support

Tour and Other

Out of the segments, North America/Australia is by far the largest, with Europe/Asia on a second place. 64.8% of revenues during the year were in the North American/Australian segment, with an almost identical portion of the OpEx found in this segment as well (Source: FY18 Annual Report, Page 31).

Marketing Efforts across the board

The company spends considerable effort on marketing - not only ad campaigns, but celebrities to bring with them a new audience to existing cruise lines. Recent celebrities who've been included here are Oprah Winfrey, Shaq O'Neal, Shakira, and even the current Queen of England. The company focuses on featuring on televisions across the globe, with appearances in Good Morning America, ITV reality shows, talk shows such as the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and many others. Its perception in media is of central importance to the company.

(Source: Carnival Corporation)

This becomes evident after noting the company's creation of original TV content. We're not just talking the sort of nauseating company television content here either - Carnival's hosts include award-winning personalities and their shows are featured on major networks such as NBC and ABC. Though I have a hard time finding reference/sources beyond the company's own, the company suggests it captures 75% of all positive media impressions in its industry (Source: FY18 Annual Report, Page 2) - which considering the length it goes to, doesn't seem all that unlikely to me.

(Source: Princess.com)

In addition, the company is marketing its Medallion-class experience, thanks to which the company was asked to host the keynote speech at the CES (the first company of its kind ever to be asked to do this).

The medallion is a wearable electronic which allows keyless ship-wide access to purchases, doors, and services, which I consider to be the next natural implementation of technology not only in cruise liners but in all manner of businesses going forward. No other operator in the industry has this sort of feature at this time.

Efficiency & Economics of scale

The company is an efficient operator in ways that other international companies which manage ships are not. Over the past years, the company has retired nine vessels and introduced twelve new, more efficient vessels. While the continued divestment of inefficient ships represents excellent efforts of modernization, there are, of course, associated costs with upgrading its fleet through the purchases of new ships. The company plans to introduce seventeen new ships over the next five years while continuing to take less efficient vessels out of operation.

The company's massive size and market position allow it for substantially leveraging this advantage in terms of innovation and growth. This includes things like purchase-side expense control and pricing power in comparison to other operators, but it also includes advantages in technology rollouts - such as apps, TV-shows, CRM capabilities, as well as management-level tools.

These advantages also come in the form of cost-saving efforts, which the company has been doing for the past five years, delivering $350M+ of savings during that time (Source: FY18 Annual Report, Page 3). These savings are slated to continue.

Finances

Having checked out what the company does and what advantages may be found, we move on to the core of the company - and the finances have an air of positivity about them.

(Source: FY18 Annual Report, Page 1)

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Trends in terms of earnings and overall capacity development, income are positive. Margins have, similar to earnings, been improving since 2013 dips and are currently back above preferred levels.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

Similar things hold for ROE and ROIC, coming in at 13% and 10% for FY18 respectively. This puts both metrics at acceptable levels insofar as I would consider a hotel or cruise liner.

Perhaps even more important, the company indebtedness going forward into more uncertain times is at an all-time low, something I consider crucial for a CapEx-intensive business such as cruise ships.

(Source: SimplySafeDividends)

In short, the company's ability to handle its own debt and interest is more than satisfactory. The company has upcoming maturities of $2.4B and $2.1B in 2019 and 2020 respectively, but the remaining ~$5B annual maturities are slated to 2021 and thereafter. At the end of 2018, the company had roughly $1B in cash and cash-equivalents available compared to $395M at the beginning of the year.

Dividend

Considering the dividend growth, are we looking at a high payout ratio that the company will be unable to keep growing?

Well, not really. It's important to note that the company does have financial obligations and assets that other types of businesses necessarily wouldn't have, and the purchases of ships is not something done lightly - but even so, the company stands at a current EPS payout ratio of 45-48%, giving them ample leverage both to increase the dividend as well as pay recurring costs and new investments. At worst, we may see a slowing down of the dividend growth, which has been rather substantial for the past 5 years - and in fact, the company has recently announced a stop to further hikes, at least for 2019.

At a sector-beating 4%+ yield, however, that's not something I consider a deal breaker - not even remotely.

Let's see some recent company results.

Recent Results

First off, during the 2Q19 results that were released this week, the company revised forward guidance downward. Major items were as follows:

Carnival Vista disruption with a $0.08-0.1 EPS impact.

The company admits to not being able to deliver previously guided EPS growth rates, but guides toward double-digit earnings growth and ROIC over time.

Updated guidance to 4.25-4.35 in EPS, down $0.1-0.2/share.

Policy change with regards to Cuba travels is expected to have an impact of 0.04-0.06/share. The company was able to provide guests with alternatives in six destination ports, however, across the Caribbean.

Operating impact due to macro/geopolitical European headwinds due to recessions, political disruptions, and negative booking trends.

While the EPS for 2Q19 was better than guidance given during March, this is not expected to continue in the year going forward and are mostly positive with regards to expense timing between quarters.

Nonetheless, total net revenue yields were up 0.6% for the quarter. Despite the ongoing Brexit and associated risks seen here, the geography actually improved during the quarter. The company believes that minus Brexit the impact would be even higher, but as of yet, the area has not been adversely affected in any major way.

In short, the overall 2Q19 guides towards short-term headwinds and some complications in some major segments which will, and already has begun to, weigh on the company share price. These are not company-specific, but CCL does have a higher exposure to the geographies affected than certain other operators active in different geographies. Investors into this stock should, I believe, expect:

No dividend growth during 2019 (or even 2020)

Increased CapEx/OpEx both short-term and long-term (more on that in risks)

With these moderated expectations, let's move forward.

Risks - Environmental and otherwise

CCL is a company with a tarnished record, to say the least when it comes to violations of environmental laws. You name it, the company's done it. We're talking falsifying bilge water records, dumping oiled waste, discharging of plastic and other things. Penalties have been everything from probation, court-supervised compliance programs, community services, and some of the largest fines ever levied against a company of this sort.

Whether these practices have ceased is, of course, something we'll have to see going forward. As of yet, it does seem that the company is trying to get away with skirting, rather than following environmental laws. The extent of this practice, or whether one could consider it informal company policy, is a matter for debate.

Regardless of one's stance here, an investor should consider fines a risk going forward. As fines, even record-high fines of $40M, are hardly worth noting in relation to the company's annual earnings, however, this risk to me is rather small in comparison to other forward risks. It may be the risk that most Carnival bears choose to focus on - it makes for great headlines after all - but as an investor, I try to focus on the numbers. Still, if you're an investor that values company who aren't active in a pollution-heavy market, it's advised that you stay clear of cruise lines/operators in general.

As of yet, Cruise liners/Ships release more SOx than all of Europe's 260 million cars combined around European coasts (Source: Maritime Executive). Carnival's ships alone released 10 more times than the aforementioned cars and Royal Caribbean's (RCL) ships were at 4X. Again, regardless of what operator you look at, this is not a clean industry - nor will it be for some time.

However, things are changing - and there come the risks.

Most cruise ships burn a particularly heavy/dirty sort of heavy oil which releases significant SOx, compared to burning, for instance, standard Diesel fuel. Diesel fuel is, of course, more expensive, so the company's would rather not, or at least delay the process for as long as possible due to cost concerns.

Laws regarding this are a quagmire. There are international laws, regional laws and national laws that specify what ships are allowed to pollute in specific areas. In certain areas, such as northern Europe, the laws are so stringent that many ships from specific cruise liners are barred from operating here. Just recently a Carnival ship was immediately fined for violating Norwegian laws by entering a fjord with SOx levels above the prescribed ones (Source: World Time Maritime News)

The IMO has set a date - 2020 - for reducing the amount of SOx to 0.5% (3.5%). This leaves the cruise ship operators with three choices with regards to their ships:

Install scrubbers for cleaning the pollution

Shift to burning Diesel

Retrofit the entire ship to burn LNG, as some have done in Scandinavia. The AIDAnova is Carnival's first ship to run on LNG (Source: Ship Technology), and CCL has ordered several more.

Again, this is not a company-specific risk. Because CCL operates many ships, however, it will impact the company with, at the very least, higher fuel prices. or a need to retrofit. This needs to be taken into consideration when investing because I believe that the future company margins and dividend growth rates will be affected by this shift in regulations.

I also believe that certain areas in the world will continue to run their own, more severe regulations, meaning that half-efforts such as cleaning the pollution to certain levels, may not work.

Apart from these sector-specific risks, we are looking at FX risks and political risks as well, specific to a company operating in geographies so affected by current geopolitical shifts and macro.

Valuation

With some significant risks to the company and potential investment, let's look at what we're getting for taking that risk.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

CCL has not been valued at these levels since the recession in 2009. At 10.6, the company is almost 7 below its traditional, historical premium. For those of you that follow me, however, you know that I don't give much credence to historical premiums in most cases - at least insofar as an investment case goes. To remain conservative, I use market averages to calculate forward valuation.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

And from a very basic perspective, things look very good here. The entire sector is currently undervalued, but investing in CCL gives a good possibility for market-beating annual rates of return at almost 25% annually until 2022. That is going by the average, not the premium valuation of the company.

In fact, given the company's well-covered dividend, CCL could continue dropping to valuations below 8 P/E and you would still not be losing money in the long run until 2022. You'd be making returns of almost 4% yearly despite such continued drops.

So, positive forward possibilities, check.

Unfortunately, the company isn't all that easy to forecast. FactSet analyst miss estimates 40% of the time both on a 1Y/2Y-basis. While some of the misses have been utterly jarring (>50%), none of these are historically close. The last such miss was 5 years ago. For the past 5 years, the company, going by analyst precision, has been rather easy to forecast, or come with positive surprises.

The company's undervaluation isn't limited to something simple as a price/earnings metric either.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The value proposition is even better when looking at the EV/EBITDA ratio, where the company currently trades almost a full 4.0 below its historical levels.

So, if you believe in the company, the valuation at this time is, to say the very least, appealing. You could stand to make some excellent, market-beating returns even if the company simply returned to historical norms, not to mention former market premiums.

And this forms the base of my thesis for this investment.

Thesis

CCL bears would have us believe or agree with them that the combination of the company's tarnished track record when it comes to environmental issues combined with increased regulation, geopolitical risks, a lack of short-term dividend hikes and an overall short-term negativity warrants either a "SELL" or not to invest in this company.

To this, I firmly say 'nay', and per this article go on record as a long-term CCL bull.

While I would never recommend environmentally-conscious investors to go for this stock, the fact remains that Carnival Corporation is/has:

The largest cruise ship fleet in the entire world.

The largest market share in the entire world

A solid balance sheet with a competitive, sector-leading dividend that is well-covered.

No near-term debt liabilities or otherwise risk-filled/poor balance sheet.

At A-, a solid credit rating, securing potential forward financing.

A diverse list of assets and strategies, both traditional and in new media to ensure future appeal.

Undervalued in relation to fundamental metrics and long-term expectations of growth.

The risks that the company faces are risks I view as manageable in the long term and risks that other companies need to face as well. The company's size enables it to effectively pass on forward risk-associated costs to consumers, should it need to do so.

Current valuations give us plenty of margin of safety at an investment. I believe in CCL's ability to grow going forward, regardless of the political or regulatory landscape because the fundamental nature of its offering of leisure services is, in its essence, timeless. Consumers across the world, including a growing middle class in Asia, will want these sorts of services going forward, and I believe the company to remain one of the primary fulfillers of them.

With that being said, I would recommend prospective investors to size investments accordingly because the stock price may very well (and probably will) experience further headwinds related to macro, company-specific news, and other factors. Investing should be done as a long-term believer in the company's ability, not as a short-term trade.

Come market opening, I will initiate a position in the company that I am open to increasing should the stock become even more attractively valued. Should you share the analysis results presented here, I encourage you to consider to do the same.

Recommendation

At a share price of ~$46 and a P/E valuation of ~10, I consider Carnival Corporation given its company characteristics and forward risks to be a "BUY". I will initiate a position and may increase it further at an even better valuation.

I will update the thesis with new information when and if such becomes available.

