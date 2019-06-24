EMB: Reduce Exposure If You Think A Recession Is Imminent

ETF Overview

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) focuses on emerging markets government bonds denominated in U.S. dollars. The ETF tracks the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Index. This index includes a broad range of emerging markets government and agency bonds denominated in U.S dollars. Since the fund only holds bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, it is not exposed to any foreign exchange risks. However, nearly half of EMB’s bonds are non-investment grade bonds. Therefore, the fund has considerable credit risk than other ETFs that invest purely in investment grade bonds. Since investors typically escape from riskier assets (e.g. non-investment grade bonds) to defensive assets in an economic recession and that a recession may not be far away, we think investors may want to take some profits and reduce the exposure to this fund.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Market value approach reduces the cost

BlackRock charges a management expense ratio of 0.39% to investors of EMB. This is not high among emerging market bond funds. EMB’s MER of 0.39% is slightly higher than the Vanguard Emerging MarketsGovernment Bond ETF’s (VWOB) 0.30%, but lower than the Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s (PCY) 0.50%. The fund’s low MER is achieved through its market value approach to select emerging markets government bonds. This market value approach usually selects funds that are much more liquid and hence usually cost less to trade.

No selection criteria to avoid riskier bonds

One of the drawbacks of this fund is that it has no selection criteria to minimize bonds that have low credit ratings because the selection is based on a market-value approach. Fortunately, EMB limits its largest country weighting to twice the average of the weighting. This prevents concentration on a few larger emerging markets. As can be seen from the table below, the largest country weighting is Mexico’s 5.2% followed by Indonesia’s 4.8%. Therefore, this criteria reduces concentration to one specific country.

Source: iShares Website

Nearly 50% of its bonds are non-investment grade bonds

EMB’s portfolio of bonds includes both investment grade and non-investment grade bonds. Investment grade bonds are rated BBB or above while non-investment grade bonds are rated BB or below. As can be seen from the table below, investment grade bonds (AA rated, A rated, and BBB rated bonds) represent about 52.7% of its total fund. On the other hand, non-investment grade bonds (BB, B, CCC, C, and D rated) represent about 46.5% of its total portfolio.

Source: iShares Website

One advantage of investing in emerging markets is that these markets tend to enjoy higher economic growth rates than developed nations. Higher economic growth rates should make debt servicing easier as time goes by. This is because higher economic growth rates should in theory also result in higher tax revenues. However, government spending often outpaces tax revenue growth. That is why a lot of these emerging markets governments have low credit ratings.

Unlike U.S. treasury bonds that have almost no credit risk, emerging market government bonds have considerable credit risks. According to a research done by S&P Global Ratings (taking data between 1975-2018), the five-year average cumulative default rate for government bonds rated in the BB category is 4.5%. For B category government bonds, the 5-year cumulative default rate is 14.8%. The number is even higher for CCC/CC categories (55.7%). Therefore, credit risk is very real for EMB.

No currency risk

Because the fund only holds bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, there is no foreign exchange risk. This reduces the bond’s volatility. It also prevents issuers from devaluing these bonds through inflation.

Interest rate risk

EMB’s weighted average term to maturity is about 12.3 years. Therefore, its fund price is sensitive to the rise and fall of interest rates. This means that in a rising interest rate environment, the fund may not perform well. On the other hand, in a declining interest rate environment, its fund can perform better. As can be seen from the chart below, its fund performance is inversely correlated to the rise and fall of the interest rate.

Data by YCharts

A 5.7%-yielding dividend

EMB investors will receive dividends with a yield of about 5.5%. As the chart below shows, its yield is towards the high end of its 5-year yield range. Investors should keep in mind that corporate bonds are fixed income bonds. This means that investors should not expect dividend growth.

Data by YCharts

Macroeconomic Analysis

The current economic cycle has been well into its 10th year. Nevertheless, there are already many signs that we are already in the late cycle environment. For example, treasury yield (10-year minus 2-year) is now near the point of inversion (see chart below). As can be seen from the chart below, economic recessions often precede with yield inversions (when the 10-year yield minus 2-year yield falls below 0%).

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Besides yield inversion, we are also seeing signs of investors rotating from riskier assets (e.g., energy, industrial, etc.) towards defensive sectors (e.g. telecom, utilities, REITs, etc.). This equity rotation is often a sign of a late cycle environment.

Although the Federal Reserve may lower interest rate and that this will support EMB’s fund price, we think investors should be cautious at this stage of the economic cycle. EMB’s high proportion of non-investment grade bonds may not fare well in an economic downturn as investors escape riskier assets towards defensive assets. Although a financial crisis like 2008/2009 is not likely, but if one happens, EMB's fund price can plunge significantly (see chart below). We think a downside scenario of a 10%-20% slide is possible in EMB's fund price if a recession occurs.

Investor Takeaway

Despite its attractive 5.5%-yielding dividend, we believe now is not the time to invest in EMB as we are already in the latter stage of the economic cycle. We think bond ETFs that invest purely in investment grade bonds will be a better choice in this situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.