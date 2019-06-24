MGM Growth Properties: Best Among Gaming REITs

"I conceive that the great part of the miseries of mankind are brought upon them by false estimates they have made of the value of things." - Benjamin Franklin

The recent news that El Dorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) is going to merge with Caesars Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:CZR) resulted from Carl Icahn hopping on to the train engine and running it to his station of choice. As a tangential effect of the deal, we note that under the merger, CZR's created REIT, VICI Properties (NASDDAQ:OTC:VICI), will get first dibs on what we expect to be a significant unloading of CZR properties to VICI in order to raise cash to complete the deal. This sheds light on the three casino REITs we have followed. Of the three, warts and all, we still like MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) best.

Stipulation: We have never been fans of casino REITs from day one based on our industry-centric viewpoint. They are single-purpose buildings. If a casino market weakens and can't meet rent obligations, the building is unlikely to prevail as either a straight hotel or office facility. Furthermore, a shut down casino owned by a REIT also poses a very tough proposition to find a new, viable operator. Yet we agree that from a financial engineering perspective, casino REITs are nice for operators and their insiders.

You basically unload your realty in exchange for cash you can use to liquidate excessive debt. In the process you unlock shareholder value by providing what appears to be a solid, stable, tax-friendly flow of dividends. And, of course, you shelter yourself from the ravages of what could be a slowed regional gaming market in certain parts of the country by passing on the heavy capital eating risk to the REIT shareholders.

We don't question the REIT construct as a viable investment vehicle for many classes of realty here. In an age where the Fed continues to keep rates in check, on balance a good REIT can offer a nice return well above the 10-year T-bill or for that matter, many corporate equities. That's not the question raised here about the outlook for MGP shares.

We're flashing the caution light for reasons mostly to do with the structure's vulnerability in an already volatile gaming sector. Have casino REITs been a nifty, legal three-card monte game aimed at gullible investors? Or a fairly solid bet on an industry that may encounter headwinds, but after 2,000 years of human history isn't likely to disappear? When you learn that craps and card games were common in ancient Rome and that the human proclivity to gamble has a well worn, 2,000-year history, you can feel a lot better.

Yesterday's news of the El Dorado Resorts and Caesars deal tells us that it will provide the VICI REIT with first dibs on CZR's marginally challenged properties ripe for unloading, which will take time to sift through. We will weigh in on that in greater detail in another article later this week.

A Quick History: Casino REITs

It all began with the Carlino family, majority holder of Penn National Gaming's racinos, deciding to break up its operations and its realty into Gaming & Leisure Properties back in 2012. It was a simple construct for the Carlinos to cash out and reward shareholders in a tough market.

It was then followed by MGP in 2016. Moved by pressures from a few hedge funds and frustrated shareholders to unlock value, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) formed its 70% controlled REIT (i.e., MGP) to quiet the rebels. But it also to set in motion a strategy for MGM to keep buying regional casinos with debt and shuffling them to MGP to unload the debt on REIT shareholders. The difference was that, overall, the quality of the assets shoved into the MGP portfolio, along with the clunkers, were some of its gems on the Las Vegas Strip.

Enter Caesars Entertainment in 2015. After filing for bankruptcy in January 2015, it announced that as part of its exit strategy it planned to form a REIT as a repository of many of its properties to shave debt and reward shareholders. After a massive legal battle between its private equity owners, its board and its junior lenders, CZR emerged from bankruptcy and established the VICI Properties REIT.

The motivations driving the formation of the three casino REITS were different. In GLPI's case, there was no financial pressure. It was strictly a cash out for founding equity holders. But for both MGP and VICI, the deals appeared to be like shotgun marriages more driven by outside pressures than anything else.

On Jan. 11, 2017, we posted an article on Seeking Alpha on MGP and a general outlook on casino REITs. On that day, MGP was trading at $25.48 with a 52-week trading range of $14.44 to $27.89. It had a $1.55 dividend, yielding a nifty 6.03%. Its one-year target was $27.77, as per analysts. It had a market cap of $1.47bn.

Since then, MGP has moved to trade at $31.67 as of this writing, with a market cap of $9.489bn mostly driven by a relentless pursuit of acquisitions by its parent, MGM, and subsequent move of those properties into MGP. Its forward P/E is 30.46 and yield is 5.62%. In 2018 alone, MGM bought and promptly passed along The Hard Rocksino in Cleveland and the Empire City racino in metro New York's Yonkers. Since formation in 2016, MGP has done $4.7b in deals, up 69%.

MGM continues to hold the majority of MGP stock through Class B voting shares, which enable it to control events case of recession adversity. This would only change if MGM allows its equity position to fall to 30% or below, in which case it will lose its voting power. We like that clause in the contingency for, for example, a recession that could hit MGM's revenues in Las Vegas. With 21,000 rooms as the dominant Strip operator, it could get caught in a tightening grip against its triple net lease obligations to MGP. Holding the REIT majority, it conceivably would have the flexibility to moderate certain terms of the lease to reduce such pressures in perilous times.

We also like the MGP portfolio - not all of it, but some of its parent's gems include: The Mirage, National Harbor, and the AC Borgata, among the 11 MGM properties it owns both on the Strip and the other regions.

MGM's Mirage in the MGP portfolio. Needs some work but still a gem. Source: MGM

Risks

Within days, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) will be opening its spectacular Encore in the metro Boston waterfront. We have little doubt that MGM's Springfield property, just an hour and a half drive away, will take a major hit in revenues. (GLPI's Plainridge slot parlor, also in metro Boston, will likewise take a beating from the new Wynn property.) This could seriously impair MGM Springfield's ability to move ahead in key New England markets like Hartford, New Haven, and, of course, Boston.

MGM has otherwise built up a strong northeast U.S. presence, with viable properties in the AC Borgata and the Maryland MGM at National Harbor. These two are linked to the recently acquired Empire City racino in metro New York. It will be challenged as well. But in all cases we believe the overall diversity of the MGP portfolio - spread between Vegas, the South, Midwest and Northeast - brings both a scale and footprint to the MGP portfolios that is superior to that of its peers.

MGM National Harbor: A bust-out MGP portfolio gem. Source: MGM.

We do see some short-term risk to the trade when Encore opens and the possibility of headline wounds inflicted on MGM Springfield. Longer term, given the overall quality of the portfolio and the continuing control of equity by its parent, we believe that MGP presents the best case for investors in casino REIT space going forward.

