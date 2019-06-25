Commodities Hold Their Breath For The G20 Meeting

The commodities asset class has been on the front lines of the trade dispute between the US and China. Whether it is soybeans or the copper market, many raw material prices experienced increased volatility since last year when the wave of protectionism began.

Tariffs and subsidies interfere with the flow of raw materials from regions of production to consumers around the globe. In May, President Trump became frustrated with the progress of negotiations and Chinese backtracking on issues for a new trade deal between the countries with the world's leading GDPs. After the US slapped additional tariffs on China on May 10, China retaliated on May 13. Until early May the market had been optimistic that a trade agreement was on the horizon, but the roadblock in talks led to pessimism which gripped markets throughout May and into early June.

Last week, the US Federal reserve told markets that they are likely to cut interest rates this year by as much as 50 basis points because of the low level of inflation and "crosscurrents," which amount to European and Chinese economic weakness. The slowdown in China is a direct result of US protectionist policies. Declining rates in the US are likely to push the US dollar lower. A weaker dollar and lower interest rates are typically bullish for raw material prices. However, since China is the leading consumer of commodities in the world, the jury is still out as to whether the actions by the Fed will be enough to support higher raw material prices.

The trade issue will come to a head this week as Presidents Trump and Xi sit down to discuss the current stalemate on trade at the G20 meeting on Osaka, Japan. The commodities asset class will be holding its breath when it comes to the outcome of the summit.

The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) holds a diversified portfolio of commodities futures, and the path of least resistance of the price of DBC will depend on the outcome of the talks at this week's meeting.

All markets have a lot at stake

Commodities are only one of the asset classes that will be watching the events in Osaka, Japan, with great anticipation on June 28-29. The stock market experienced lots of volatility on the back of the shift from optimism to pessimism in mid-May.

The weekly chart highlights that the nearby E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract declined from 2961.25 during the final week of April to a low at 2,728.75 in early June with the bulk of the drop coming in mid to late May as the trade dispute escalated. Stocks have made a comeback because of the prospects for interest rate cuts by the US Fed. However, the central bank stated that the cause of the shift in monetary policy is at least partially the result of "crosscurrents" which are related to the trade dispute.

As the same time, the combination of fear and uncertainty over trade and lower interest rates drove the price of the US long bond higher. As the chart shows, the US 30-Year bond futures rose to the most recent high at 156-17 last week, the highest level since September 2017.

Debt and equity prices responded to the escalation in the trade dispute, as did some of the leading commodities that are on the front line when it comes to Chinese demand.

Soybean futures spiked to the lowest level since 2008 during the week of May 13 when the trade dispute escalated. The price rise since then came from the weather as floods across the midwestern US interfered with the planting season. China typically purchases one-quarter of the US soybean crop each year, but the trade issues caused the Asian nation to cancel purchases.

China is the world's leading copper consumer, and the economic weakness weighed heavily on the price of the red metal, which is a leader for all base metals and industrial raw materials that are the building blocks for infrastructure construction around the world. The price of copper fell from just under $3 per pound in mid-April to a low at $2.5995 in early June before recovering to the $2.70 level on the prospects for lower US interest rates.

Meanwhile, two other markets are signaling that fear and uncertainty are rising because of trade and the more accommodative posture of the US Fed has fueled their rallies.

The weekly chart shows that the price of gold broke out to the upside trading at over $1400 per ounce, but more about that later.

At the same time, Bitcoin broke out to the upside in May, and at over the $11,000 level last week, the digital currency is the highest price since March 2018. Chinese devaluation of the yuan could be driving money into both gold and Bitcoin as the trade dispute threatens to escalate into both a trade and a currency war. Bitcoin and gold are acting as safe-havens for capital in the current environment.

All of these markets and others have a lot at stake as the G20 meeting in Japan approaches.

President Trump gets a gift going into the meeting

President Trump has not been pleased with the performance of the man he nominated to run the US Federal Reserve. In 2018, the Fed with Chairman Jerome Powell at the helm hiked the Fed Funds rate a total of four times sending short-term interest rates in the US to 2.25-2.50%. The central bank cited US GDP growth and gains in the number of jobs together with inflation at the 2% target rate for the reasoning behind the hawkish approach to monetary policy last year. However, President Trump and his administration argued that the Federal Reserve was working against his initiatives on two fronts. First, higher rates were slowing economic growth, which came from tax and regulatory reforms. Second, higher interest rates in the US were boosting the value of the dollar, which is a critical tool when it comes to negotiating new trade agreements with China and other partners around the world.

At their June meeting, the Fed told the markets that recent economic data in the US and abroad and the declining rate of inflation is leading them to cut rates before the end of this year. The news supported the recent rebounds in commodities, stock, and bond prices, and it sent the value of the US dollar lower.

The weekly chart of the US dollar index shows that it fell after last weeks Fed meeting and put in a bearish key reversal trading pattern on the weekly chart. The dollar index traded above the previous weeks high and settled at below the prior week's low on June 21, which tends to be a negative sign in a futures market. Lower interest rates weigh on the dollar as they reduce the yield differential between the US currency and other leading foreign exchange instruments around the world, including the euro and the yen. The prospects for a falling dollar increase the competitive advantage of US exports around the globe, which supports the earnings of US multinational corporations. At the same time, a weaker greenback is a tool that President Trump can use in his discussions with President Xi as China now faces even more devaluations of its currency to keep up with the falling dollar.

As we head into the trade summit this week, markets will hold their breath for news that will determine if the hopes for a trade deal can be rekindled.

The bearish case

If Presidents Trump and Xi hold their grounds, and the recent rhetoric between the two nations is a sign of the outcome of their meeting, things could get ugly in markets across all asset classes. A total breakdown in talks over trade could lead to even more tariffs and another round of retaliatory measures that could exacerbate the price action that followed the disappointment in mid-May. President Trump has told the world that he is quite happy if China continues to pay tariffs. However, most of those costs will wind up costing US consumers a lot more for products, and US farmers will continue to suffer from the loss of the world's leading consumer for their products. The bearish case could create a severe hit to the global economy and cause a risk-off period in markets across all asset classes.

The bullish case

Different degrees of a bullish case could come out of the summit this week in Osaka. The high-odds favor an agreement to continue to negotiate in good faith together with some compromise on the stickiest issues that separate the two sides. President Xi needs an agreement with the US for economic reasons as a deal would jumpstart economic growth if tariffs were to disappear. President Trump needs a deal for political reasons as he just announced his candidacy for reelection in 2020. On the campaign trail in 2016, the leader of the US pledged to level the playing field on trade with China. If he can succeed in moving the needle even slightly towards the US, he can claim a victory that would be a major talking point in his reelection campaign. A trade deal would also likely boost the US stock market, which is a sign of economic and wealth growth that usually favorites incumbents in Presidential elections.

A shift from the pessimism in mid-May to optimism is the most likely outcome of the summit this week, and that would suit each leader when it comes to their agendas. Both leaders could arrive in Osaka with carrots in their back pockets. President Trump may be willing to concede on some issues and could offer accommodation when it comes to Huawei. President Xi could extend an olive branch in the form of enhanced cooperation when it comes to North Korea after his meetings with Chairman Kim last week.

Meanwhile, any concrete agreement that comes out of the meeting would likely create an economic boom that would send the prices of most assets significantly higher. Copper could move to over $3 per pound; soybeans would likely soar along with other industrial and agricultural commodities prices that had been in the crosshairs of the dispute. At the same time, Chinese and US stocks would likely move a lot higher on what would be a very bullish surprise.

The world will still, face lots of problems even if the US and China either agree on trade or resume earnest negotiations that will lead to a deal. The Middle East continues to be the world's most turbulent region, and the situation between the US and Iran has deteriorated and threatens any hopes of peace in that part of the world.

A flashing golden signal - expect spikes

The gold market sent a signal last week immediately following the latest Fed meeting. The price of the yellow metal traded in a $331.30 range since December 2015, and last week it broke out to the upside, a significant technical event.

As the monthly chart shows, the price of gold rose to a peak at $1414.10 on June 24, the highest price since 2013. The next level of technical resistance stands at the August 2013 peak at $1428, and above there, it could be off to the races for the gold market as the next level on the upside is at the October 2012 high at $1794.80 per ounce. Gold had been in a $331.30 trading range for around three and one-half years, and the break to the upside could bring additional buying into the precious metal. Gold is a financial asset and a commodity. Central banks around the world hold gold as part of their foreign currency reserves. At the same time, gold is a leader in the commodities asset class, as it is a bellwether for inflationary pressures. The metal is also an asset that attracts capital during periods of fear and uncertainty in markets. The ascent of the price of gold is a warning sign for markets across all asset classes. The price of the yellow metal has been rising in all currencies since the early 2000s, which is a commentary on the declining value of the legal tender of all nations.

The break to the upside in the gold market could lead to price spikes to the upside. Technical support now stands at the breakout level, which was at $1377.50 per ounce.

Lower US interest rates, a falling dollar index, a rising gold market, and the potential for a return of some optimism to trade talks could have a bullish impact on the commodities asset class over the coming weeks and months. The Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund is an instrument that holds a diversified group of commodities futures contracts including:

As the chart shows, DBC recently rose from a low at $14.80 on June 5 to $15.74 as of June 24, an increase of over 6.3%. If commodities prices are going to rise after the trade summit, the price of DBC will follow. DBC has net assets of $1.61 billion and trades an average of 913,303 shares each day. Over the recent weeks, the average daily volume of DBC has been climbing in a sign that capital could be shifting to the raw material markets.

Commodity bulls will be hoping for a return of optimism over trade to the markets following this week's summit. A lot hinges on the outcome of the meeting for markets across all asset classes.

