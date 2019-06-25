The Fed Issues A Verdict For The Dollar

The latest news from the US central bank could end the bullish run in the US dollar index that began in February 2018 when the index traded to a low at 88.15. The dollar index fell to that level from a high at 103.815 in the early days of 2017 right after the election of Donald J. Trump as the forty-fifth President of the United States.

On the campaign trail in 2016, President Trump advocated for a weaker dollar, which gives the US a competitive advantage when it comes to international trade. The lower the dollar, the more attractive US exports are in global markets. The President nominated Steve Mnuchin to be his Treasury Secretary, and during his confirmation hearings before the Congress, Secretary Mnuchin also advocated for a lower greenback. A weak dollar policy is a departure from past administrations, but the President and his administration were preparing to fulfill a pledge to level the playing field on international trade, particularly with the Chinese. A weaker dollar is a valuable tool when it comes to trade negotiations. The US President became frustrated with his choice to lead the central bank throughout 2018 and into 2019 as a hawkish approach to monetary policy lifted short-term interest rates and provided support for the US dollar against other world currencies. President Trump complained that higher rates and a strong dollar work counter to his administration's fiscal stimulus via tax and regulatory reforms and put him at a disadvantage when it comes to trade negotiations.

The dollar index had been climbing since February 2018, but the events of last week could mean that the recovery ended. The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (UDN) is a product that appreciates when the dollar index moves lower.

A huge pivot in monetary policy

Earlier this year, the Fed signaled that changes were underfoot when they canceled projected rate hikes for 2019 and cut the 2020 plans in half to only one Fed Funds increase of 25 basis points. As the trade negotiations between China and the US stalled in May and the dispute escalated with additional protectionist measures, economic data indicated that both the US and global economies were slowing. At the same time, an economic slowdown was causing the rate of inflation to drop below the Fed's 2% target level.

Last week, at their June meeting, the Fed acknowledged the latest data and what they called "crosscurrents" from Europe and Asia. While the Fed did not lower the Fed Funds rate last week, they told markets that the Fed Funds rate would likely fall, perhaps by 50 basis points by the end of 2019. It is possible that the only reason they did not act at the June meeting was that Presidents Trump and Xi will meet on June 28 and 29 at the G20 meeting in Japan. A surprise trade deal could ignite economic growth, leaving the central bank with egg on its face by cutting rates too soon. When it comes to President Trump, he likely appreciated the pivot from the previous hawkish to a more dovish approach to the Fed's monetary policy, but he would rather have had a rate cut in his pocket going into the meeting with the Chinese leader this week.

The bottom line is that the Fed's pivot has been a significant event and perhaps the most important economic news of 2019, so far.

Currency rate differentials are bound to narrow

The day before the Fed meeting, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi delivered another in a long series of dovish statements as the European economy continues to suffer from stagnant growth. With short-term rates in Europe at negative forty basis points, it is unlikely that the ECB will cut the rate and charge more storage for euros. Instead, quantitative easing or asset purchases will be the likely accommodative tool for the Europeans.

The US had been increasing short-term rates since liftoff from a zero percent Fed Funds rate in late 2015. The rate currently stands at 2.25-2.50%, which makes the differential between the dollar and euro deposit rates at 2.65-2.90%. Yield differentials are one of the primary factors that drive the value of one currency against another. When it comes to the dollar and the euro, both reserve currencies, now that the Fed has told us that rates will be moving lower in the US, the differential is likely to begin to narrow. A 50-basis point rate but by the end of this year could narrow the differential to 2.15-2.40% which is likely to weigh on the dollar against the euro. Since the euro comprises around 57% of the dollar index, the latest news sent the index lower following the June 19 Fed meeting.

The dollar is a tool for trade

As President Trump sits down with Chinese President Xi this week, the two leaders will address the trade issues that divide the two nations. The status quo in trade reflects the past when China was an emerging economy. However, after decades of incredible economic growth, the Chinese economy has grown to be second only to the US. Moreover, with China's economy growing at over 6% which is double the percentage rate of US economic growth, it will not be long until the world's most populous nation's GDP rises above US GDP.

President Trump has advocated for a trade policy that more accurately reflects China's current status as a world economic power rather than as an emerging market nation. The only thing that is emerging about the Chinese economy is that they are emerging as the world leader these days. While many other issues are tied to the trade negotiations such as the treatment of intellectual property, President Trump is seeking a deal that provides both sides with a fair and reciprocal trading relationship, which would end concessions put in place decades ago when the economic landscape was far different.

The trade dispute has weighed on China's economy as it has put giant financial roadblocks in front of accessing the US, which is still the world's leading consumer market. The Chinese central bank has slashed interest rates and devalued its currency, which is why President Trump has been so aggressive in his criticism of the US Federal Reserve. The hawkish approach to monetary policy in 2018 makes it challenging for US negotiators as it puts them in a weakened position. With China devaluing the yuan and the US dollar moving higher, Chinese exports to the world have a significant competitive advantage. The latest signals from the Fed at their June meeting will give President Trump some crumbs of hope when it comes to his meeting with President Xi this week. If the Fed starts cutting rates, and there is no trade agreement, the negotiators will have more to work with if there is some progress and talks get back on track.

The dollar could fall for the rest of the year

A 50-basis point cut in interest rates over the rest of 2019 would weigh on the dollar index. As the differential between the US and euro deposit rates decline, the dollar could begin to fall below technical support levels on the dollar index futures contract, which would suit the administration as they head into the 2020 election.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the dollar index highlights, the dollar index had been making higher lows and higher highs since February 2018 when it found a bottom at 88.15. The most recent peak came in May at 98.26. However, the pivot towards monetary policy accommodation by the Fed is jeopardizing the trend. The first level of technical support that would negate the pattern in the dollar index stands at the mid-May 2019 low at 95.17. Below there, the next level of support is at the January 2019 low at 94.635. The September 2018 low at 93.395 is the final technical stop before the February 2018 bottom comes back into play.

While the dollar index has lots of work to do even to break the bullish trading pattern, another market is telling us that the dollar is heading lower.

Gold says the dollar is going lower - UDN for the downside

The market that moved the most following last week's Fed meeting was gold. The yellow metal had been consolidating between $1046.20 and $1377.50 per ounce since December 2015 when the correction from the 2011 all-time high found a bottom. Last week, almost immediately following the Fed meeting, the price of gold broke out of the trading range and traded to over $1400 per ounce.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart of COMEX gold futures shows that the next technical level on the long-term chart is at the 2013 high at $1428 per ounce. On June 24, the yellow metal that is both a currency and a commodity traded to a high at $1414.10 on the continuous futures contract. Technical support for gold now stands at the $1377.50 breakout level. Gold could be telling us that the dollar is toast over the coming days and weeks, and it is just a matter of time that the price action in the dollar index breaks the pattern of higher lows and higher highs.

The Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund replicates the price action in the dollar index on the downside. The fund summary for UDN states:

The investment seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Short US Dollar Index Futures Index. The index reflects the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of a short position in the DX Contract which expires during the months of March, June, September and December. The fund seeks to track the index by establishing short positions in DX Contracts. DX Contracts are linked to the six underlying currencies, or the index currencies, of the U.S. Dollar Index (USDX®), or the USDX®. The index currencies are Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc.

UDN has net assets of $32.94 million and an average of 30,055 shares trade each day. The dollar index fell from 97.715 on May 23 to its most recent low at 95.50, a decline of 2.27%.

Source: CQG

As the chart illustrates, UDN rose from $20.46 to $20.98 over the same period or 2.54% as it did an excellent job replicating the price action in the dollar index.

The shift by the Fed and action in the gold market could be a sign that the bullish run in the dollar index ended in May.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.