Armada Hoffler Properties: A Preferred Stock IPO That Is Too Expensive Already

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest preferred stock issued by Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Armada Hoffler Properties - the prospectus.

For a total of 2.2M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $55M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Armada Hoffler Properties 6.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (AHH-A) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.75% and has a par value of 25. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating, pays quarterly dividends, and is callable as of 06/18/2024. Currently, the new issue trades above its par value at a price of $26.28 and has a 6.42% Current Yield and YTC of 5.57%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be 5.35% and 4.64%, respectively.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

The Company

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc., incorporated on October 12, 2012, is a real estate company. The Company is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in various markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of its operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners. It also provides general contracting services to third parties. Its construction and development experience includes mid- and high-rise office buildings, retail strip malls and retail power centers, multifamily apartment communities, hotels and conference centers, single- and multi-tenant industrial, distribution and manufacturing facilities, educational, medical and special purpose facilities, government projects, parking garages and mixed-use town centers. The Company's office properties include Armada Hoffler Tower, One Columbus and Two Columbus. Its retail properties include Alexander Pointe, Broad Creek Shopping Center, Columbus Village, Broadmoor Plaza, Dimmock Square, Greentree Shopping Center, Harper Hill Commons, Oakland Marketplace, Red Mill, Hilltop, Perry Hall Marketplace, Southshore Shops, Tyre Neck Harris Teeter and Waynesboro Commons. The Company's multifamily properties include Encore Apartments, Liberty Apartments, Smith's Landing and The Cosmopolitan. Source: Reuters.com | Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, AHH.

For 2018, the common stock has paid а $0.80 yearly dividend. With the current market price of $17.19, the current yield of AHH is at 4.65%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $41.94M in dividends yearly. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for the newly issued Series A Preferred Stock are $3.71M

In addition, AHH's market capitalization is around $1.19B.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Armada Hoffler Properties' capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in March 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2019, AHH had a total debt of $738M, ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred stock's rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other future preferred stocks of the company. The Series A is currently the only preferred stock issued by AHH.

The Ratios Of Armada Hoffler Properties Which We Should Care About

Our purpose today is not to make an investment decision regarding the common stock of AHH, but to find out if its new preferred stock has the needed quality to be part of our portfolio. Here is the moment where I want to remind you of two important aspects of the preferred stocks compared to the common stocks.

Preferred shareholders have priority over a company's income, meaning they are paid dividends before common shareholders.

Common stockholders are last in line when it comes to company assets, which means they will be paid out after creditors, bondholders, and preferred shareholders.

Based on our research and experience, these are the most important metrics we use when comparing preferred stocks:

Market Cap/(Long-Term Debt + Preferreds) . This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. The bigger the ratio, the safer the preferred. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1190/(738 + 55) = 1.50 .

. This is our main criteria when determining credit risk. Based on the latest annual report and taking into consideration the latest preferred issue, we have a ratio of 1190/(738 + 55) = . Earnings/(Debt and Preferred Payments). This is also a quite easy-to-understand approach. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. The ratio with the Income Statement data from Q1 results is 17/(21+ 3.7) = 0.69, which indicates that the net income is not enough to cover all interest and preferred payments.

All these metrics are very useful with the assumption that it is business as usual, and the point is that if something negative is happening to the company, the common equity will be the first to react. This always leaves us with a lagging reaction to getting rid of the higher ranked in the capital structure preferred stock or baby bond. A deeper analysis will, of course, include trends in the operating results and trends in the capital structure. As far as this analysis is concerned, these will be our main metrics and you will have a chance to judge for yourself how strong the thesis is.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the "REIT - Diversified" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend and have a par value of $25. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's database

All REIT Preferred Stocks

In this section, I'll compare all REIT preferred stocks with a par value of $25 that pay a fixed dividend rate, excluding the preferred stocks issued by CBL & Associates (CBL), as this company has a lot of problems right now:

Source: Author's database

The next chart presents only the preferred stocks with a positive Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

To see how the real yield curve of these securities looks like, we'll have to include some filters: to have a positive YTC, don't have to be callable and to trade above par value. The next chart will present the REIT preferred stocks by their Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control (as defined below), we may, at our option, redeem the Series A Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, by paying $25.00 per share, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends to, but not including, the date of redemption. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date, we exercise any of our redemption rights relating to the Series A Preferred Stock (whether our optional redemption right or our special optional redemption right), the holders of Series A Preferred Stock will not have the conversion right described below with respect to the shares of Series A Preferred Stock we call for redemption. Source: 424B2 Filing by Armada Hoffler Properties

Use of Proceeds

We estimate that the net proceeds that we will receive from this offering will be approximately $53.1 million, after deducting the underwriting discount and our expenses, or approximately $61.1 million if the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares of Series A Preferred Stock is exercised in full. We will contribute the net proceeds to the Operating Partnership in exchange for newly designated Series A preferred units in the Operating Partnership, or Series A Preferred Unit. Our Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds from this offering (I) to fund a portion of the purchase price for the pending acquisition of Thames Street Wharf, (II) to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under our unsecured revolving credit facility and/or (III) for general corporate purposes and working capital, including development, redevelopment, mezzanine lending, construction and other commitments. Source: 424B2 Filing by Armada Hoffler Properties

Addition To The iShares Preferred And Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of only $57M, AHH-A cannot be an addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF), which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year's rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, AHH-A is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company looks good, stable trend and paying $40M in common stock dividends versus only $3 for its only preferred stock. It is also well leveraged, with market cap 1.5x more than its debt and preferred liabilities. However, the 5.57% Yield-to-Worst with the non-qualified dividend from a REIT preferred stock is not good enough. The preferred stock is already trading at 5% premium and is well below the yield curve of all preferreds, issued by a REIT company. I think it is better to wait for a better entry to buy the new IPO. Generally, it is good, but in my view, already gone too far.

