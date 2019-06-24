The Rose Hubby 6.9% Dividend Yield IRA Now Has Required Minimum Distributions

The majority or ~70% of the stocks are high yield and are shown individually and by sector, with ~ 35% being in defensive sectors.

The RMD newly created plan of attack is explained along with the first RMD transaction done for this year.

Today there are no funds and 39 stocks, of which only 16 are original, with now a yield of 6.9% - all to be revealed.

Originally constructed of 6 Vanguard Funds, it does not look anything like that today. The changes were written about occasionally, and now it’s time to play catch up.

Photo source: forbes.com

The Current Rose Hubby IRA

Vanguard Funds changed to individual Investments

My hubby chose low-fee Vanguard funds for his investment portfolio when he retired, being pleased not having to watch any individual stocks. In 2016 he told me to take it over. Early articles started with the introduction of all our investments and even a little about us in this article here. In 2017 it was down to 2 Vanguard funds, 34 stocks in 10 sectors, 4.8% dividend yield, and written about in an article here. Most of 2018 and now have it with no funds, 39 stocks and a now much larger 6.9% dividend yield.

It must be told I did a lot of manipulating, and the dividends have been put back into stocks until just recently. The portfolio value before RMD time was only ~ 3.8% above the current cost. With the RMD it now is only 0.4% above cost. More on this after I reveal the portfolio, discuss the RMD, tactics and future plans.

Rose Hubby IRA of 39 Stocks

List is alphabetical by company ticker, name is also shown.

June 15, 2019 prices are utilized for statistics.

Price/sh = Price per share

Cost/sh = Cost as per broker per share

%PV = % of total portfolio value

% P Inc = % of total portfolio income

Est Div 19 = yearly estimated dividend per share

Div Yield = yearly dividend / price

%G/L = % Gain or Loss on cost on value presented.

39 06/15/19 Cost Est Div % Name TICKER Price/sh /sh % PV % P Inc Div 19 Yield G/L AbbVie (ABBV) 78.69 68.18 7.60% 5.92% 4.28 5.44% 15.42% Great Ajax (AJX) 13.2 13.99 1.70% 2.45% 1.33 10.08% -5.63% Alerian Etf (AMLP) 9.73 11.38 3.13% 3.16% 0.78 8.02% -14.51% Infracap Etf (AMZA) 5.43 9.77 1.88% 4.76% 0.96 17.68% -44.42% Ares Bonds (ARDC) 15.25 15.38 3.93% 3.88% 1.29 8.46% -0.85% Broadcom (AVGO) 265.93 223.04 2.14% 1.77% 10.6 3.99% 19.23% Blackstone (BXMT) 36.46 30.57 2.35% 2.29% 2.48 6.80% 19.27% Cardinal Health (CAH) 44.16 73.01 1.42% 0.89% 1.94 4.39% -39.52% CBL-pref -d (CBL.PD) 9.18 17.82 1.33% 3.82% 1.84 20.04% -48.48% Celgene (CELG) 96.51 96.51 3.06% 0.00% 0 0.00% -1.37% Cherry Hill (CHMI) 16.64 16.96 1.88% 3.41% 2.11 12.68% -1.89% Chimera-p-b (CIM.PB) 25.97 25.64 3.34% 3.69% 2 7.70% 1.29% CorEnergy (CORR) 39.84 36.44 2.57% 2.94% 3 7.53% 9.35% Cisco (CSCO) 54.75 29.25 1.76% 0.80% 1.38 2.52% 87.18% CVS Health (CVS) 54.17 87.29 1.92% 1.02% 2 3.69% -37.94% Dominion (D) 76.66 70.8 2.47% 1.69% 3.67 4.79% 8.28% Enbridge (ENB) 34.48 35.98 3.33% 1.75% 2.22 6.44% -4.16% GEO Group (GEO) 23.24 18.91 1.50% 1.33% 1.96 8.43% 22.90% Iron Mt (IRM) 31.73 31.6 1.02% 0.56% 2.44 7.69% 0.41% Kimco (KIM) 18.73 16.79 2.11% 2.23% 1.12 5.98% 11.58% Lockheed Mtn (LMT) 350.14 236.96 2.82% 1.04% 9.02 2.58% 47.76% Macerich (MAC) 34.53 42.5 2.22% 1.95% 3 8.69% -18.75% New Res (NRZ) 15.46 16.57 3.48% 6.46% 2 12.94% -6.71%

NY Mortg-p-N (NYMTN) 24.43 23.21 3.15% 2.70% 2 8.19% 5.25% Pfizer (PFE) 42.76 32.21 1.38% 1.00% 1.44 3.37% 32.75% Pennant Float (PFLT) 11.62 12.43 4.30% 4.04% 1.14 9.81% -6.49% Brookfld Real (RA) 21.85 23 2.46% 3.67% 2.39 10.94% -5.00% Ready (RC) 15.25 15.24 1.47% 2.27% 1.64 10.75% 0.04% R Dutch Shell (RDS.B) 64.18 57.83 3.62% 3.04% 3.76 5.86% 10.98% Southern (SO) 55.65 45.44 1.79% 1.70% 2.46 4.42% 22.47% Simon Prop (SPG) 162.92 185.8 4.20% 2.54% 8.32 5.11% -12.31% Stag Industrl (STAG) 31.13 23.29 1.00% 0.76% 1.45 4.66% 33.66% ATT (T) 32.35 36.25 4.43% 4.00% 2.04 6.31% -10.75% Triple Pt (TCPC) 14.43 14.01 3.48% 4.98% 1.44 9.98% 3.02% Teekay-pref b (TGP.PB) 24.43 24.39 0.79% 0.84% 2.125 8.70% 0.16% Ventas (VTR) 66.76 54.6 2.15% 1.65% 3.17 4.75% 22.27% Verizon (VZ) 58.28 45.24 1.88% 1.41% 2.44 4.19% 28.82% WP Carey (WPC) 85.5 61.47 2.75% 2.14% 4.14 4.84% 39.09% WPG-p-h (WPG.ph) 20.26 19.36 1.96% 2.50% 1.88 9.28% 4.63% 99.77% 97.05% Cash 0.23% 100.00% 0.40% RMD 2019 TOTAL w/RMD 3.90% Sold Inc 2.95%

There are some pretty admirable gains shown along with some really awful losses on value. The next chart shows all this quite well in descending order of best gains on down to the worst loss in value.

The Chart also shows the sector. With the following abbreviations used.

RICs = Regulated Investment Companies and types:

REITs= Real Estate Investment Trusts

eREIT = equity and resides only in the real estate sector

mREIT = mortgage and resides in financial sector

BDC = Business Development Company and also is in the financial sector

MLP = Master Limited Partnership and are found mostly in the energy sector

CEF = Closed End Fund and can be of many types

ETF= Exchanged Trade Fund

Pref = Preferred shares of common stock

% Gain Ticker Sector % Loss Ticker Sector 87.18% CSCO Tech -0.85% ARDC bond fund 47.76% LMT Industrial -1.37% CELG Healthcare 39.09% WPC eREIT -1.89% CHMI mReit 33.66% STAG eREIT -4.16% ENB Energy 32.75% PFE Healthcare -5.00% RA mReit 28.82% VZ Comm-tele -5.63% AJX mReit 22.90% GEO eREIT -6.49% PFLT BDC 22.47% SO Utility -6.71% NRZ mReit 22.27% VTR eREIT -10.75% T Comm-tele 19.27% BXMT Fin-mREIT -12.31% SPG eReit retail 19.23% AVGO Tech -14.51% AMLP Energy Mlp 15.42% ABBV Healthcare -18.75% MAC eReit retail 11.58% KIM eREIT -37.94% CVS Cons-Staple 10.98% RDS.B Energy -39.52% CAH Healthcare 9.35% CORR eREIT -44.42% AMZA Energy Mlp 8.28% D Utility -48.48% CBL-d Pref-eREIT 5.25% NYMTN Pref-Fin 4.63% WPG-h Pref-eREIT 3.02% TCPC BDC 1.29% CIM-b Pref-Fin 0.41% IRM eREIT 0.16% TGP-b Pref-energy 0.04% RC Fin-mREIT

I like the longer list for the Gains, but the really bad performers I would like to address just a bit further and in some detail.

The Biggest Losers:

-12.31% SPG eReit retail -14.51% AMLP Energy Mlp -18.75% MAC eReit retail -37.94% CVS Cons-Staple -39.52% CAH Healthcare -44.42% AMZA Energy Mlp -48.48% CBL-d Pref-eREIT

Energy MLP ETFs

AMZA and AMLP

Energy and in particular the MLPs are struggling. The ETF funds do not have K-1 tax forms and remain the biggest reason I own them.

At -44% AMZA seems like a huge mistake, but I still have some hope for total return. On my cost I am still pulling in 9.8% yield. It might take years, and I am willing to stick with it for a bit longer or until they cut the dividend again below where I would like the yield. If that happens, I might just exit it. Thank goodness the portfolio is diversified and can withstand this type of value drop. I can’t say I am pleased about it, but I knew what I was getting into at the onset with this risky ETF. AMLP is down as well as most are in the sector, so time should rectify some of the downside.

Retail eREITs or Real Estate Sector

CBL-d, SPG, MAC and Tanger (SKT)

Poor retail - it is being priced for disaster and “the Amazon effect.” Owning true quality real estate would be smart for retail holding in this sector. CBL is the common share name, and it holds mostly lower quality real estate. CBL-d is the preferred shares of CBL. It is being attacked just as bad as the common, but it continues to pay like clockwork. The common has announced it will suspend 2 dividend payments, which so far has tanked the share values even more. It should all work out fine for the preferred after the dividend is restored to the common.

SPG is an “A” credit-rated high-quality eREIT retail mall owner that also seems to be unloved. I have owned it since 2016 and purchased it at too a high price. At the time and even now Brad Thomas recommends it. I have been averaging down lately as I like its quality and 5% historical yield. MAC is also quality grocery store anchored premium malls and shopping centers, unloved as well, but nice yield. It is being priced for disaster and it should not be this low in price. It and SPG were partial replacements when I cut and ran from Tanger when it was down almost 34% from the buy price, very sad to admit, but this is true. Portfolio value took a big hit from this action, but I did replace the income.

Healthcare supply distributors

CAH and CVS

CAH is healthcare supplier with low margins, as most are, but is one of the best for quality. BBB+ credit rating and is Value Line rated #1. It is under priced and unloved. I bought it years ago when it was probably over loved and did not observe fair value very well, and now it haunts the portfolio value.

CVS is very much in the limelight as they might have over paid for Aetna, and the price shows it. The merger is once again under scrutiny and the price still suffers. I sill like the future for it with clinics to enhance its revenues; the dividend is frozen. Interestingly enough CAH is aligned with CVS, so they most likely will sink or rise up together. Now and then I average down on these, but it hurts to see the prices so low. Staying long both of these in all accounts.

Sector Holdings

Portfolio Value and Income for 39 Stocks

50% PV is in Common Stock and preferred with 50% PV in RIC , regulated investment companies

The defensive sectors are in bold %.

The total view is first here by all sectors:

IRA 39 %PV %PV % PInc % PInc Value Value Income Income 14 COMMON 39.67% 25.94% 1 Cons-S 1.90% 1.01% 2 Energy 6.94% 4.77% 4 H-Care 13.53% 7.78% 1 Industrial 2.79% 1.04% 2 Tech 4.06% 2.56% 2 Comm-Tele 6.26% 5.39% 2 Utility 4.20% 3.39% 5 Pref- Fixed 10.61% 10.61% 13.50% 13.50% 20 RIC 49.49% 57.30% 9 RE 19.43% 16.06% 11 Misc 30.06% 41.24% 39 TOTAL 99.77% 96.74% Cash/Opt 0.23% 0.23% SOLD Inc 3.26% 100% 100% 100% 100%

There are no stocks in the consumer discretionary, financial or material sectors.

39 Total stocks or investments are as follows:

14 common stocks represent ~ 39.7% of PV and only ~ 25.9% of the income.

5 Fixed income preferred are 10.6% of value and 13.5% of income.

These 19 stocks equal ~50% of the portfolio value and provide 39.4% income

20 RIC holdings include 9 in RE or real estate and 11 Miscellaneous to represent ~ 49.5% value and provide ~57% of the income.

Built for income with some defense

This IRA is only 36.7% defensive as shown below including preferred fixed and cash. It was created purposefully for income and not for real defense like the Rose portfolio, which keeps minimum 50% of value in those sectors.

Defensive %PV % PInc Cons-S 1.90% 1.01% H-Care 13.53% 7.78% Comm-Tele 6.26% 5.39% Utility 4.20% 3.39% Pref- Fixed 10.61% 13.50% Cash/Opt 0.23% TOTAL 36.73% 31.07%

The following shows each stock by sector and gives a huge understanding of what stocks were chosen to accomplish the income generation.

IRA 39 15 June Ticker %PV % PInc Value Income 14 Common 39.67% 25.94% 1 Cons-S 1.90% 1.01% CVS 1.90% 1.01% 2 Energy 6.94% 4.77% RDS.B 3.63% 3.03% ENB 3.31% 1.75% 4 H-Care 13.53% 7.78% ABBV 7.60% 5.91% PFE 1.39% 0.99% CAH 1.43% 0.88% CELG 3.11% 0.00% 1 INDstrl 2.79% 1.04% LMT 2.79% 1.04% 2 Tech 4.06% 2.56% CSCO 1.80% 0.79% AVGO 2.26% 1.77% 2 Comm-Tele 6.26% 5.39% VZ 1.85% 1.41% T 4.41% 3.99% 2 Ute 4.20% 3.39% D 2.42% 1.69% SO 1.78% 1.70% 5 Fixed 10.61% 13.50% Pref-fin CIM-b 3.33% 3.68% NYMTN 3.13% 2.69% Pref-RE WPG-h 1.98% 2.49% CBL-d 1.39% 3.81% Pref-Mlp TGP-b 0.79% 0.83%

20 RIC 49.49% 57.30% 9 RE = Real Estate 19.43% 16.06% triple net WPC 2.74% 2.13% H-c VTR 2.09% 1.64% retail-mall SPG 4.19% 2.53% Data IRM 1.02% 0.56% Industrl STAG 1.00% 0.75% Retail-sc KIM 2.07% 2.23% Data CORR 2.57% 2.93% D-tention/Prisons GEO 1.50% 1.32% retail MAC 2.24% 1.95% 11 Misc 30.06% 41.24% 2 Etf/mlp AMZA 1.88% 4.75% AMLP 3.14% 3.15% 5 mREIT CHMI 1.85% 3.40% NRZ 3.48% 6.44% AJX 1.67% 2.45% BXMT 2.34% 2.28% RC 1.44% 2.26% 2 Fin-cef RA 2.44% 3.67% ARDC 3.92% 3.86% 2 BDC PFLT 4.34% 4.03% TCPC 3.55% 4.97% 39 99.77% 96.74% Cash/Opt 0.23% SOLD Inc 3.26% 100.00% 100.00%

Portfolio Value

The overall performance has now been shown and some discussed.

Initially some value stocks were chosen and growth was fine as selling shares in the IRA would not generate capital gain taxes. December 2016 to 2018 the portfolio value moved up easily by 10%. Moving to high yield income stocks has also dampened portfolio value growth, but that was to be expected.

The end of December 2018 was just plain a dreadful month for the market all around. The good news is value is up this year so far, but with transitioning from funds, and some manipulations of holdings the value over current cost was up only 3.8% right before the first RMD was taken.

It is now RMD time, along with considerations, and an attack plan for the future.

RMD Time

Required Minimum Distribution Time

Age

At age 70.5 one must start taking a required minimum distribution out of an IRA. It can be cash or stock transferred out to another account of your choice, be it a taxable brokerage account or a bank account. This year or 2019 is that year for my hubby. The first one and only the first one may be delayed into April of the following year, which for us would be 2020. However, 2 distributions must be made in that next year, and we decided not to do that. Congress has some bills in progress that might up the age, but nothing has happened as yet.

Amount

The portfolio value on December 31 of the year prior to turning age 70.5 is used to determine the distribution. For us this was December 2018 and coincidentally was also the low for the market. This was actually good news as then not as much was needed to be withdrawn. The amount is a set % determined by age and the government. Here is a link to the very table and worksheet provided by the IRS. The table shows for age 70 the distribution period is 27.4 years, and equal to ~ 3.65% or 100%/27.4 = 3.6496%. Each subsequent year the % of the distribution creeps up higher and higher and for example by age 90 the amount will be ~ 8.77% (100/11.4) as shown in the chart link. The value amount is determined each subsequent year on the December 31 date. It is perfectly clear that having a nice HY portfolio easily covers many years of distributions and is the main reason used in creation of this one.

TD Ameritrade is one step ahead and has a nice distribution page set up in the IRA account with the actual amount needed. It shows cash and stocks available, along with the cash equivalent amount needed to fulfill the distribution for this current year. As this was new and we had just started this delightful task it was wonderful to see it all so nicely presented.

Tactical Considerations and Plan

Determination of personal needs comes first, but it basically comes down to moving cash, shares or both. Something that is not allowed is to make an RMD to a Roth even though they are both earned income. The RMD must be to a taxable brokerage account or cash bank account. If rolling to a Roth is desired, then those rules must be followed separately and will not count towards any RMD. Both actions may be taken, but they are separate in nature, other than paying taxes for doing them. Please consult your tax adviser for exact details.

Stock Consideration

Cost basis

The security will have a new cost basis on transfer day, not the original cost in the IRA.

Determine what type of cost basis would be advantageous in the new account.

Higher value or cost allows for less shares needed in the transfer but raises cost per share. A lower cost allows for that new lower cost per share to be established if desired but more shares will be needed to satisfy the distribution amount. Some good and bad comes with each.

Desirability in a taxable account. Be prepared for any foreign tax being withheld or a K-1 tax form. Some countries do not have tax removed in an IRA, such as Canada, but this does change in a taxable account.

Cash Consideration

Something to keep in mind is that everything in the IRA will need to be taxed at some point; we just control when it happens.

A sale for gain in the IRA will not have immediate capital gains taxes at all to consider, but in the taxable that is not true.

Sell higher valued shares in the IRA, move the cash and just buy something else desired in other account for lower better value.

Let dividends accumulate and just send cash to the desired account on a preset or any time basis.

Keep shares earning dividends until after the ex-date, or the last possible moment needed, sell shares needed for the distribution and send to the desired account.

The First time RMD

It was determined we did not need cash this year and could easily just move stock and 2 were chosen as candidates.

Both had lower yields than the portfolio which was 6.9%. I also liked them for a taxable account where the lower dividend yield is more appreciated.

3M had fallen in value and was sitting right at the price it was bought in both accounts. It was a perfect time to make a transfer at the price of $164.72. This was rather a nice even trade.

had fallen in value and was sitting right at the price it was bought in both accounts. It was a perfect time to make a transfer at the price of $164.72. This was rather a nice even trade. PFE was and still is near fair value at $43.07 and I liked taking profits on it in the IRA. In the taxable, this would be a higher cost and therefore would then have a lowered cost for possible future profits. 50% of the IRA shares were moved. There still was a smallish amount of cash needed, which was sitting there, so I decided to send it. I did have my eye on something else in the taxable anyway.

40 stocks in the account went down to 39 with sending all of 3M, but only 50% of PFE was gone.

The % for each and the cash portion of the total RMD is as shown below.

47.05% MMM 41.01% PFE 11.94% Cash 100%

These stocks and cash inflow transfers into the taxable, which is part of The Rose Portfolio, will complicate my accounting a bit, but I will figure it out and report it easily, I hope.

Conclusion

Portfolio Value after the RMD was up only 0.4% on cost.

It was built to provide perpetual income for the RMD and some bonus bucks left over to invest.

It is interesting at how this has materialized with mostly many rewarding investments and hopes for others to improve. The RMD for this year is out of the way, so I can add on as I please with any cash coming in. The holdings might change as interest rates could be lowered and the need to find alternative choices might happen. The RIC types are subject to interest rate manipulations. It is important to repeat this is not a portfolio I am hoping to reap huge portfolio value increases, just rather nice income in basic total return that will cover the RMD.

I am a subscriber to The Wheel of Fortune service, owned by The Fortune Teller. Much of this portfolio was built before the service existed, but I did know of him and his excellent articles. I got some ideas and prices from other sources, as mentioned in the article. Many current good ideas are from the service, and I expect many more to come along with excellent sector coverage.

Happy RMD and investing to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: and the 39 stocks in the article.