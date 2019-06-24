One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.
The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:
- Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%
- Market cap ≥ $1 billion
- No stocks that are being acquired
- No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks
Recently, two companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens, including one of the stocks I own.
The following table provides a summary of these increases.
The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a five-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).
Summary of Dividend Increases: June 17-21, 2019
Previous Post: Dividend Increases: June 10-14, 2019
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
FITB operates as a diversified financial services company in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. FITB was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Recently, FITB increased its quarterly dividend from 22¢ per share to 24¢ per share, an increase of 9.09%. The dividend is payable on July 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28.
Medtronic (MDT)
MDT manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. MDT was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
The company increased its quarterly dividend by 8.00%, from 50¢ per share to 54¢ per share. The dividend is payable on July 25 to shareholders of record on July 8.
Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.
Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, FITB and MDT.
In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).
FITB's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in FITB in January 2010 would have returned 13.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
MDT's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in MDT in May 2009 would have returned 13.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates
As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.
The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.
Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: June 25-July 8, 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Yield
|
Recent
Price
|
Yrs
|
5-Yr
DGR
|
Next
Div.
|
Ex-Div
Date
|
Pay- able
Date
|
Armada Hoffler Properties
|
4.92%
|
$17.06
|
7
|
37.60%
|
$0.84
|
06/25
|
07/03
|
Vail Resorts
|
3.06%
|
$230.37
|
9
|
46.50%
|
$7.04
|
06/25
|
07/11
|
Agree Realty
|
3.44%
|
$66.36
|
7
|
5.40%
|
$2.28
|
06/27
|
07/12
|
Acadia Realty Trust
|
3.97%
|
$28.21
|
6
|
5.90%
|
$1.12
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities
|
2.76%
|
$145.15
|
9
|
8.00%
|
$4.00
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
AvalonBay Communities
|
2.91%
|
$208.63
|
8
|
6.90%
|
$6.08
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Axis Capital
|
2.65%
|
$60.28
|
17
|
9.30%
|
$1.60
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
BancFirst
|
2.16%
|
$55.45
|
25
|
9.50%
|
$1.20
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Franklin Resources
|
3.01%
|
$34.51
|
39
|
18.70%
|
$1.04
|
06/27
|
07/12
|
B&G Foods
|
9.14%
|
$20.78
|
8
|
9.60%
|
$1.90
|
06/27
|
07/30
|
CyrusOne
|
3.10%
|
$59.27
|
6
|
30.30%
|
$1.84
|
06/27
|
07/12
|
CoreSite Realty
|
4.19%
|
$116.60
|
10
|
30.10%
|
$4.88
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Camden Property Trust
|
3.01%
|
$106.36
|
9
|
4.50%
|
$3.20
|
06/27
|
07/17
|
CareTrust REIT
|
3.66%
|
$24.58
|
6
|
N/A
|
$0.90
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Douglas Emmett
|
2.54%
|
$40.88
|
9
|
6.80%
|
$1.04
|
06/27
|
07/12
|
Amdocs
|
1.83%
|
$62.26
|
8
|
13.30%
|
$1.14
|
06/27
|
07/19
|
EastGroup Properties
|
2.48%
|
$116.09
|
7
|
4.30%
|
$2.88
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Equity Lifestyle Properties
|
2.01%
|
$122.00
|
15
|
17.20%
|
$2.45
|
06/27
|
07/12
|
EPR Properties
|
5.83%
|
$77.19
|
9
|
6.60%
|
$4.50
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Essex Property Trust
|
2.60%
|
$300.00
|
25
|
9.20%
|
$7.80
|
06/27
|
07/12
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
3.49%
|
$27.48
|
9
|
7.70%
|
$0.96
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
First Midwest Bancorp
|
2.73%
|
$20.51
|
7
|
33.90%
|
$0.56
|
06/27
|
07/09
|
First Industrial Realty Trust
|
2.50%
|
$36.86
|
7
|
59.00%
|
$0.92
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Inter Parfums
|
1.64%
|
$66.99
|
10
|
13.80%
|
$1.10
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Illinois Tool Works
|
2.62%
|
$152.85
|
44
|
16.40%
|
$4.00
|
06/27
|
07/10
|
Kennedy-Wilson
|
3.98%
|
$21.09
|
9
|
23.90%
|
$0.84
|
06/27
|
07/05
|
Lincoln Electric
|
2.34%
|
$80.33
|
24
|
14.30%
|
$1.88
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Lennox International
|
1.14%
|
$271.07
|
10
|
21.20%
|
$3.08
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Main Street Capital
|
5.91%
|
$41.61
|
9
|
4.30%
|
$2.46
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Mondelez International
|
1.89%
|
$55.14
|
7
|
11.20%
|
$1.04
|
06/27
|
07/12
|
National Fuel Gas
|
3.17%
|
$54.87
|
48
|
2.60%
|
$1.74
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
National Healthcare
|
2.55%
|
$81.44
|
16
|
9.60%
|
$2.08
|
06/27
|
08/30
|
National Health Investors
|
5.26%
|
$79.85
|
17
|
6.90%
|
$4.20
|
06/27
|
08/09
|
Nucor
|
3.00%
|
$53.36
|
46
|
0.70%
|
$1.60
|
06/27
|
08/09
|
Pattern Energy
|
7.30%
|
$23.11
|
5
|
40.10%
|
$1.69
|
06/27
|
07/31
|
Primoris Services
|
1.24%
|
$19.43
|
7
|
12.20%
|
$0.24
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Regal Beloit
|
1.48%
|
$81.22
|
15
|
6.70%
|
$1.20
|
06/27
|
07/12
|
Rexford Industrial Realty
|
1.81%
|
$40.78
|
6
|
24.40%
|
$0.74
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Ryman Hospitality Properties
|
4.54%
|
$79.38
|
7
|
17.40%
|
$3.60
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
SL Green Realty
|
4.07%
|
$83.56
|
8
|
19.70%
|
$3.40
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
STAG Industrial
|
4.60%
|
$31.08
|
9
|
3.90%
|
$1.43
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Steel Dynamics
|
3.32%
|
$28.94
|
9
|
10.80%
|
$0.96
|
06/27
|
07/12
|
Stryker
|
1.02%
|
$204.46
|
26
|
12.10%
|
$2.08
|
06/27
|
07/31
|
TowneBank
|
2.63%
|
$27.36
|
8
|
10.20%
|
$0.72
|
06/27
|
07/10
|
Umpqua Holdings
|
5.07%
|
$16.56
|
8
|
7.90%
|
$0.84
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
US Bancorp
|
2.82%
|
$52.50
|
8
|
8.40%
|
$1.48
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Willis Towers Watson
|
1.36%
|
$191.73
|
8
|
16.00%
|
$2.60
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
WP Carey
|
4.83%
|
$85.64
|
22
|
5.10%
|
$4.14
|
06/27
|
07/15
|
Air Products and Chemicals
|
2.08%
|
$223.54
|
37
|
8.90%
|
$4.64
|
06/28
|
08/12
|
Cardinal Health
|
4.32%
|
$44.51
|
24
|
10.20%
|
$1.92
|
06/28
|
07/15
|
CubeSmart
|
3.74%
|
$34.20
|
9
|
22.20%
|
$1.28
|
06/28
|
07/15
|
Encompass Health
|
1.73%
|
$62.25
|
6
|
42.00%
|
$1.08
|
06/28
|
07/15
|
Fulton Financial
|
3.27%
|
$15.93
|
5
|
8.00%
|
$0.52
|
06/28
|
07/15
|
Independent Bank
|
2.37%
|
$74.40
|
9
|
10.90%
|
$1.76
|
06/28
|
07/12
|
Ingredion
|
3.04%
|
$82.27
|
8
|
11.60%
|
$2.50
|
06/28
|
07/25
|
New Residential Investment
|
12.50%
|
$16.00
|
6
|
32.50%
|
$2.00
|
06/28
|
07/26
|
Realty Income
|
3.76%
|
$72.20
|
27
|
4.10%
|
$2.72
|
06/28
|
07/15
|
Raymond James Financial
|
1.67%
|
$81.60
|
7
|
14.50%
|
$1.36
|
06/28
|
07/15
|
Republic Services
|
1.72%
|
$87.23
|
16
|
7.90%
|
$1.50
|
06/28
|
07/15
|
Steelcase
|
3.72%
|
$15.60
|
9
|
6.40%
|
$0.58
|
06/28
|
07/16
|
ServisFirst Bancshares
|
1.84%
|
$32.63
|
6
|
N/A
|
$0.60
|
06/28
|
07/12
|
State Street
|
3.35%
|
$56.18
|
8
|
11.80%
|
$1.88
|
06/28
|
07/16
|
Thor Industries
|
2.74%
|
$56.91
|
9
|
14.30%
|
$1.56
|
06/28
|
07/15
|
Ventas
|
4.49%
|
$70.58
|
9
|
5.80%
|
$3.17
|
06/28
|
07/12
|
Kimco Realty
|
5.94%
|
$18.84
|
8
|
5.90%
|
$1.12
|
07/01
|
07/15
|
Legg Mason
|
4.34%
|
$36.86
|
9
|
19.90%
|
$1.60
|
07/01
|
07/22
|
Domtar
|
4.16%
|
$43.70
|
10
|
10.60%
|
$1.82
|
07/01
|
07/16
|
Comcast
|
1.93%
|
$43.56
|
12
|
14.20%
|
$0.84
|
07/02
|
07/24
|
Healthcare Trust of America
|
4.39%
|
$28.22
|
7
|
1.30%
|
$1.24
|
07/02
|
07/11
|
Simpson Manufacturing
|
1.42%
|
$64.69
|
6
|
11.50%
|
$0.92
|
07/02
|
07/25
|
ABM Industries
|
1.84%
|
$39.15
|
52
|
3.10%
|
$0.72
|
07/03
|
08/05
|
American Express
|
1.25%
|
$124.79
|
7
|
10.90%
|
$1.56
|
07/03
|
08/09
|
Bristol-Myers Squibb
|
3.60%
|
$45.61
|
10
|
2.70%
|
$1.64
|
07/03
|
08/01
|
Brixmor Property
|
6.08%
|
$18.43
|
6
|
N/A
|
$1.12
|
07/03
|
07/15
|
Cisco Systems
|
2.47%
|
$56.74
|
9
|
14.50%
|
$1.40
|
07/03
|
07/24
Thanks for reading and happy investing!
Disclosure: I am/we are long MDT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.