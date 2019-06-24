Dividend Increases: June 17-21, 2019

One of the stocks I own announced an 8% increase.

I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list in order to identify candidates for further analysis.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies that regularly raise dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

The CCC List provides a good starting point, but I limit the number of stocks to monitor by applying the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Recently, two companies that declared dividend increases passed these screens, including one of the stocks I own.

The following table provides a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a five-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

FITB operates as a diversified financial services company in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, and North Carolina. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. FITB was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Recently, FITB increased its quarterly dividend from 22¢ per share to 24¢ per share, an increase of 9.09%. The dividend is payable on July 15 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28.

Medtronic (MDT)

MDT manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. MDT was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

The company increased its quarterly dividend by 8.00%, from 50¢ per share to 54¢ per share. The dividend is payable on July 25 to shareholders of record on July 8.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, FITB and MDT.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

FITB's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in FITB in January 2010 would have returned 13.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

MDT's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in MDT in May 2009 would have returned 13.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: June 25-July 8, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Armada Hoffler Properties AHH 4.92% $17.06 7 37.60% $0.84 06/25 07/03 Vail Resorts MTN 3.06% $230.37 9 46.50% $7.04 06/25 07/11 Agree Realty ADC 3.44% $66.36 7 5.40% $2.28 06/27 07/12 Acadia Realty Trust AKR 3.97% $28.21 6 5.90% $1.12 06/27 07/15 Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE 2.76% $145.15 9 8.00% $4.00 06/27 07/15 AvalonBay Communities AVB 2.91% $208.63 8 6.90% $6.08 06/27 07/15 Axis Capital AXS 2.65% $60.28 17 9.30% $1.60 06/27 07/15 BancFirst BANF 2.16% $55.45 25 9.50% $1.20 06/27 07/15 Franklin Resources BEN 3.01% $34.51 39 18.70% $1.04 06/27 07/12 B&G Foods BGS 9.14% $20.78 8 9.60% $1.90 06/27 07/30 CyrusOne CONE 3.10% $59.27 6 30.30% $1.84 06/27 07/12 CoreSite Realty COR 4.19% $116.60 10 30.10% $4.88 06/27 07/15 Camden Property Trust CPT 3.01% $106.36 9 4.50% $3.20 06/27 07/17 CareTrust REIT CTRE 3.66% $24.58 6 N/A $0.90 06/27 07/15 Douglas Emmett DEI 2.54% $40.88 9 6.80% $1.04 06/27 07/12 Amdocs DOX 1.83% $62.26 8 13.30% $1.14 06/27 07/19 EastGroup Properties EGP 2.48% $116.09 7 4.30% $2.88 06/27 07/15 Equity Lifestyle Properties ELS 2.01% $122.00 15 17.20% $2.45 06/27 07/12 EPR Properties EPR 5.83% $77.19 9 6.60% $4.50 06/27 07/15 Essex Property Trust ESS 2.60% $300.00 25 9.20% $7.80 06/27 07/12 Fifth Third Bancorp FITB 3.49% $27.48 9 7.70% $0.96 06/27 07/15 First Midwest Bancorp FMBI 2.73% $20.51 7 33.90% $0.56 06/27 07/09 First Industrial Realty Trust FR 2.50% $36.86 7 59.00% $0.92 06/27 07/15 Inter Parfums IPAR 1.64% $66.99 10 13.80% $1.10 06/27 07/15 Illinois Tool Works ITW 2.62% $152.85 44 16.40% $4.00 06/27 07/10 Kennedy-Wilson KW 3.98% $21.09 9 23.90% $0.84 06/27 07/05 Lincoln Electric LECO 2.34% $80.33 24 14.30% $1.88 06/27 07/15 Lennox International LII 1.14% $271.07 10 21.20% $3.08 06/27 07/15 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.91% $41.61 9 4.30% $2.46 06/27 07/15 Mondelez International MDLZ 1.89% $55.14 7 11.20% $1.04 06/27 07/12 National Fuel Gas NFG 3.17% $54.87 48 2.60% $1.74 06/27 07/15 National Healthcare NHC 2.55% $81.44 16 9.60% $2.08 06/27 08/30 National Health Investors NHI 5.26% $79.85 17 6.90% $4.20 06/27 08/09 Nucor NUE 3.00% $53.36 46 0.70% $1.60 06/27 08/09 Pattern Energy PEGI 7.30% $23.11 5 40.10% $1.69 06/27 07/31 Primoris Services PRIM 1.24% $19.43 7 12.20% $0.24 06/27 07/15 Regal Beloit RBC 1.48% $81.22 15 6.70% $1.20 06/27 07/12 Rexford Industrial Realty REXR 1.81% $40.78 6 24.40% $0.74 06/27 07/15 Ryman Hospitality Properties RHP 4.54% $79.38 7 17.40% $3.60 06/27 07/15 SL Green Realty SLG 4.07% $83.56 8 19.70% $3.40 06/27 07/15 STAG Industrial STAG 4.60% $31.08 9 3.90% $1.43 06/27 07/15 Steel Dynamics STLD 3.32% $28.94 9 10.80% $0.96 06/27 07/12 Stryker SYK 1.02% $204.46 26 12.10% $2.08 06/27 07/31 TowneBank TOWN 2.63% $27.36 8 10.20% $0.72 06/27 07/10 Umpqua Holdings UMPQ 5.07% $16.56 8 7.90% $0.84 06/27 07/15 US Bancorp USB 2.82% $52.50 8 8.40% $1.48 06/27 07/15 Willis Towers Watson WLTW 1.36% $191.73 8 16.00% $2.60 06/27 07/15 WP Carey WPC 4.83% $85.64 22 5.10% $4.14 06/27 07/15 Air Products and Chemicals APD 2.08% $223.54 37 8.90% $4.64 06/28 08/12 Cardinal Health CAH 4.32% $44.51 24 10.20% $1.92 06/28 07/15 CubeSmart CUBE 3.74% $34.20 9 22.20% $1.28 06/28 07/15 Encompass Health EHC 1.73% $62.25 6 42.00% $1.08 06/28 07/15 Fulton Financial FULT 3.27% $15.93 5 8.00% $0.52 06/28 07/15 Independent Bank INDB 2.37% $74.40 9 10.90% $1.76 06/28 07/12 Ingredion INGR 3.04% $82.27 8 11.60% $2.50 06/28 07/25 New Residential Investment NRZ 12.50% $16.00 6 32.50% $2.00 06/28 07/26 Realty Income O 3.76% $72.20 27 4.10% $2.72 06/28 07/15 Raymond James Financial RJF 1.67% $81.60 7 14.50% $1.36 06/28 07/15 Republic Services RSG 1.72% $87.23 16 7.90% $1.50 06/28 07/15 Steelcase SCS 3.72% $15.60 9 6.40% $0.58 06/28 07/16 ServisFirst Bancshares SFBS 1.84% $32.63 6 N/A $0.60 06/28 07/12 State Street STT 3.35% $56.18 8 11.80% $1.88 06/28 07/16 Thor Industries THO 2.74% $56.91 9 14.30% $1.56 06/28 07/15 Ventas VTR 4.49% $70.58 9 5.80% $3.17 06/28 07/12 Kimco Realty KIM 5.94% $18.84 8 5.90% $1.12 07/01 07/15 Legg Mason LM 4.34% $36.86 9 19.90% $1.60 07/01 07/22 Domtar UFS 4.16% $43.70 10 10.60% $1.82 07/01 07/16 Comcast CMCSA 1.93% $43.56 12 14.20% $0.84 07/02 07/24 Healthcare Trust of America HTA 4.39% $28.22 7 1.30% $1.24 07/02 07/11 Simpson Manufacturing SSD 1.42% $64.69 6 11.50% $0.92 07/02 07/25 ABM Industries ABM 1.84% $39.15 52 3.10% $0.72 07/03 08/05 American Express AXP 1.25% $124.79 7 10.90% $1.56 07/03 08/09 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 3.60% $45.61 10 2.70% $1.64 07/03 08/01 Brixmor Property BRX 6.08% $18.43 6 N/A $1.12 07/03 07/15 Cisco Systems CSCO 2.47% $56.74 9 14.50% $1.40 07/03 07/24

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MDT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.