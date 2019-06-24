Proofpoint: Benefiting From Macro Migration To The Cloud

Investment Thesis

Proofpoint (PFPT) is in a unique position to rapidly grow its revenue over the coming years. There are a number of catalysts including positive macro trends as more companies move towards the cloud, and there is a focus on security. There is scope to expand across the entire world. Acquisitions have also allowed PFPT to expand its offering, with emerging products adding more revenue and increasing the total market size.

Catalysts

Macro Trends

PFPT has been able to generate solid demand for its products because of how effective they are. PFPT has an approach to cybersecurity that focuses on the people in an organisation. This is resonating well with customers and future prospects. This has led to a 90% + renewal rate, demand for emerging products and high win rates. Their products are seen as more secure than the existing office 365 security offering.

The continued movement by firms around the world to the cloud and shift to Microsoft Office 365 long-terms are catalysts expected to drive demand for Proofpoint’s full suite of security and compliance products. Companies around the world are moving to migrate applications, communications and data to the cloud. Proofpoint with their stellar reputation are positioned to capture this with their excellence in email security and treat intelligence. This has allowed PFPT to increase its product across email, the cloud and web properties. We believe that this positive macro environment will see PFPT grow at a rapid rate moving forward. The movement to the cloud is in its early days. There is also a big focus on the risks of threats in the landscape.

Cowen recently highlighted their bullish call on the industry and PFPT due to their "belief that the share of security budgets to cloud based solutions will more than double in the next 2 years." This further highlights our bullish view on the industry and how this will benefit PFPT’s earnings moving forward.

International Growth

There is a substantial opportunity for PFPT to keep growing internationally. Over the last year sales internationally grew 37%, representing 19% of total revenue. There were some big deals due as a 30,000-user multinational beverage company that signed on board. PFPT is expecting to expand rapidly around the world. This is through continued investment internationally to take advantage of the opportunity, allowing them to expand into additional geographies and fulfil the expanding demand for people centric security. We believe that as PFPT grows internationally it will be able to rapidly grow revenue and EPS. PFPT believe that they have a total market of 6 billion people in the entire world, with a $13 billion total market by 2022.

Acquisitions

PFPT has a solid strategy of acquiring other firms and integrating their solutions into its product set. It also cross-sells some of its other products to the acquiring firms customers. This allows it to grow revenue by growing TRPU (total revenue per user). The acquisitions allow Proofpoint to accelerate innovation by bringing in new features to the Proofpoint, cloud security and compliance platform from the acquiring company. This also expands the total market opportunity that PFPT can target in total. We believe PFPT is in a strong position to acquire companies due to their market leading position and also mid 20’s FCF that it generates. This gives PFPT a monopoly like position against competitors who find it hard to compete with the massive platform that PFPT has.

PFPT acquired Wombat last year. This allowed it to grow revenue by cross-selling the Wombat customer base successfully to core Proofpoint services. It allowed synergies in terms of new innovative features being added from Wombat to the proofpoint platform, which further drove more customer interest due to the differentiation. This highlights how the acquisitions further increase revenue and its attractiveness to potential and existing customers.

Emerging Products

With Wombat also came a rebranding to a ‘Security Awareness Training. This is a new segment of growth for proofpoint. It’s another opportunity to drive growth and increase revenue moving forward. There has been strong interest in the platform over the previous quarters with more growth expected moving forward. We believe it will lead to further revenue for PFPT. PFPT believe that add on sales represent an opportunity of $1 billion a year in the coming years. Emerging products in general have been good for growth for PFPT, with 1/3 of new business over the quarter coming from them. This presents a solid opportunity to PFPT to keep up with their goal of growing revenue by 20% yearly, with a mid 20’s FCF.

Risks

PFPT, like most growth companies, has operated with losses, with a view to grow at a rapid rate. There is a risk that the firm remains unprofitable in perpetuity, but we believe that as the company grows over the next few years, it will be in a position to turn off growth levers when it wants and become profitable. Companies like Amazon recorded losses for years, but now it’s paying off and we expect the same with PFPT. If subscription rates and sales don’t stay high from PFPT, then profitability would be affected. We see this risk as low, though, as PFPT has a world-class product that is continually getting better. PFPT has also shown that it’s in high demand from customers. There is a risk that the products don’t offer the security they promise and one of their clients have a data breach. This would cause a loss of reputation. Although we believe PFPT have world class products that do work, they are more advanced than the existing security in the Office 365 at the moment. This makes the risk quite low.

Conclusion

PFPT is a growth stock with rapid growth ahead over the coming years. The macro environment is very positive, there are opportunities to grow across the world, continued growth expected organically or through acquisitions and a number of emerging products in the pipeline.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.